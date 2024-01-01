$29,750+ tax & licensing
2020 Buick Encore GX
Essence
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
34,338KM
VIN KL4MMGSL4LB103589
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5409A
- Mileage 34,338 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
universal home remote
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
COMPASS DISPLAY
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
In-Vehicle Air Ionizer
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Mechanical jack with tools
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Capless Fuel Fill
All-wheel drive with driver mode select
Engine air filtration monitor
Trailering provisions
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Remote vehicle starter system includes Remote Keyless Entry
Leather-appointed seat trim
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
AXLE 3.17 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
FOG LAMPS FRONT
LIFTGATE POWER HANDS FREE
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation
POWER OUTLET 120-VOLT located on the rear of centre console
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
LUGGAGE RACK SIDE RAILS ROOF-MOUNTED
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T4X GEN 1 (STD)
HEADLAMPS LED
HEADLAMP CONTROL INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5 600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1 600 rpm FWD/AWD models) (STD)
KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON
WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN
VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS COVERED SLIDING
MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE BODY-COLOUR MANUAL-FOLDING
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Windshield solar absorbing
Engine control stop/start system
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Map pocket driver seatback
SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'll ...
Window power with front passenger Express-Down
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Wiper rear intermittent
Defogger rear-window electric
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Seat adjuster 2-way power driver lumbar control
Tail lamps LED
Brake electronic parking
Armrest rear centre
Door locks power with lockout protection
Door handles body-colour with chrome strips
Steering column tilt and telescopic adjustable
Lighting interior rear cargo compartment lamp
Alternator 130 amps
Steering power variable effort electric
Glovebox dual
Lighting interior dimming instrument panel cluster
Shift knob satin silver and chrome
Door sill plate cover front
Audio system feature 6-speaker system enhanced performance with amplifier
GVWR 4409 lbs. (2000 kg)
Brakes front and rear electric
Knee bolster driver and front passenger
Lighting interior roof rear courtesy
Console floor with armrest
Map pocket front passenger seatback lateral mesh
Lamp centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL) LED
Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted front and rear
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Seatback passenger flat-folding
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Seat adjuster front passenger 2-way power lumbar
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature
Door pillar trim blackout
Shutters front lower grille active front
Engine control stop/start system disable switch non-latching
Lighting interior overhead courtesy dual reading lamp
Key system 2 keys
Cargo security cover rear
Heater electric heating/defroster
Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way power with 2-way manual recline
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Headrests 2-way adjustable up/down driver and front passenger
Assist handle rear outboard
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Steering wheel controls mounted audio cruise control Driver Information Centre Forward Collision Alert gap adjust and phone interface controls
Tire compact spare 16 Inch (40.3 cm) located under cargo floor
Driver Information centre enhanced 4.2 Inch multi-colour display includes tachometer speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor battery and compass
Mouldings upper side window chrome roofline and Black beltline
Tires 9R225.5 133L all-season blackwall
Assist handle with coat hook front passenger
Audio system 8 Inch diagonal Buick Infotainment System includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
Seat rear 60/40 split-bench folding (60 percent on passenger side)
USB charging port charging only
USB ports 2 with auxiliary input jack (Included with (IOR) 8 Inch diagonal Buick Infotainment System. Not available with (MCR) Memory card receptacle.)
Bumper front with chrome accents (Deleted when (GFC) Sport Touring Package is ordered.)
Bumper rear with chrome accents (Deleted when (GFC) Sport Touring Package is ordered.)
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) machined aluminum with High Gloss Dark Android pockets
Wipers front intermittent with pulse washers (Replaced by (CE1) Rainsense wipers when (CWM) Convenience Package is ordered.)
Memory settings recalls 2 Inchdriver Inch presets for 8-way power driver seat and outside mirrors
Mirror inside rearview auto-dimming (Replaced with (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror when (CWM) Convenience Package is ordered.)
