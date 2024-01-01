2020 Buick Envision

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Knee Air Bag

Premium Synthetic Seats

Bluetooth Connection

Hands-Free Liftgate

Driver Restriction Features

SATIN STEEL METALLIC

ENGINE 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (197 hp [147 kW] @ 6300 rpm 192 lb-ft of torque [260 N-m] @ 4400 rpm). (STD)

SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)

PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

AXLE 3.50 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED with Driver Shift Control (STD)

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

LIGHT NEUTRAL CLOTH W/LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM with Ebony interior accents

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

FOG LAMPS FRONT

LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS

SHIFT KNOB LEATHER-WRAPPED

TIRES P225/60R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

DRIVETRAIN ALL-WHEEL DRIVE

KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON

Keyless Open includes extended range with (BTM) keyless start and automatic door lock/unlock features.

WHEEL SPARE

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry

Air vents rear console

Audio system feature USB charging-only ports dual located in the rear of the centre console

Audio system feature USB ports dual with single auxiliary input jack

Brake parking electronic

Brake lining high-performance

Cup holders 2 in front console 2 in rear armrest

Door handles body-colour with chrome strip

Engine control stop/start system

Engine control stop/start system override

Floor mats carpeted front

Floor mats carpeted rear

GVWR 5247 lbs (2380 kg)

Glass acoustic laminated windshield

Glass laminated front doors

Head restraints front 4-way adjustable up/down fore/aft

Head restraints rear outboard seats adjustable (up/down)

Headlamp control automatic on and off

Headlamps automatic delay

Jack mechanical

Liftgate power hands free open and close programmable

Lighting interior ambient located on instrument panel and front door trim

Map pocket driver seatback

Map pocket front passenger seatback

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding with turn signal indicators and driver side auto-dimming

Noise control system active noise cancelation

QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin

Recovery hooks front

Retained accessory power power windows audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened

Seat rear 1-touch flat-folding manual levers located in cargo area

Seat rear 60-40 split-folding reclining and sliding

Seat adjuster driver 8-way power with power lumbar

Seat adjuster front passenger 8-way power with power lumbar

SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included

Steering wheel controls audio phone interface Driver Information Centre and vehicle controls

Sunglass storage overhead

Suspension rear 4-link

Taillamps LED with low-profile design

Tire spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable

Window power with driver Express-Up and Down

Window power with front passenger Express-Down

Windows power rear with Express-Down

Wiper rear intermittent

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Suspension front MacPherson strut

Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger

Exhaust turned down hidden

Headlamps projector beam high intensity discharge (HID)

Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) 10-spoke painted aluminum

Driver Information Centre enhanced 4.2 Inch multicolour display includes tachometer speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor battery and compass

Power outlets 3 auxiliary with covers 12-volt includes 1 inside console 1 rear seat and 1 rear cargo area (Also includes 1 front power outlet.)

Seat trim leatherette seating