$26,550+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2020 Buick Envision
Preferred
2020 Buick Envision
Preferred
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$26,550
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,286KM
VIN LRBFX1SA4LD158225
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Light Neutral
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5028B
- Mileage 48,286 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
License plate front mounting package
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
driver shift control
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
SATIN STEEL METALLIC
ENGINE 2.5L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (197 hp [147 kW] @ 6300 rpm 192 lb-ft of torque [260 N-m] @ 4400 rpm). (STD)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
AXLE 3.50 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED with Driver Shift Control (STD)
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
LIGHT NEUTRAL CLOTH W/LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM with Ebony interior accents
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
FOG LAMPS FRONT
LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINERS
SHIFT KNOB LEATHER-WRAPPED
TIRES P225/60R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
DRIVETRAIN ALL-WHEEL DRIVE
KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON
Keyless Open includes extended range with (BTM) keyless start and automatic door lock/unlock features.
WHEEL SPARE
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Air vents rear console
Audio system feature USB charging-only ports dual located in the rear of the centre console
Audio system feature USB ports dual with single auxiliary input jack
Brake parking electronic
Brake lining high-performance
Cup holders 2 in front console 2 in rear armrest
Door handles body-colour with chrome strip
Engine control stop/start system
Engine control stop/start system override
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
GVWR 5247 lbs (2380 kg)
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Glass laminated front doors
Head restraints front 4-way adjustable up/down fore/aft
Head restraints rear outboard seats adjustable (up/down)
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Headlamps automatic delay
Jack mechanical
Liftgate power hands free open and close programmable
Lighting interior ambient located on instrument panel and front door trim
Map pocket driver seatback
Map pocket front passenger seatback
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding with turn signal indicators and driver side auto-dimming
Noise control system active noise cancelation
QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Recovery hooks front
Retained accessory power power windows audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until a door is opened
Seat rear 1-touch flat-folding manual levers located in cargo area
Seat rear 60-40 split-folding reclining and sliding
Seat adjuster driver 8-way power with power lumbar
Seat adjuster front passenger 8-way power with power lumbar
SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'll ...
Steering wheel controls audio phone interface Driver Information Centre and vehicle controls
Sunglass storage overhead
Suspension rear 4-link
Taillamps LED with low-profile design
Tire spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable
Window power with driver Express-Up and Down
Window power with front passenger Express-Down
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Wiper rear intermittent
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger
Exhaust turned down hidden
Headlamps projector beam high intensity discharge (HID)
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) 10-spoke painted aluminum
Driver Information Centre enhanced 4.2 Inch multicolour display includes tachometer speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor battery and compass
Power outlets 3 auxiliary with covers 12-volt includes 1 inside console 1 rear seat and 1 rear cargo area (Also includes 1 front power outlet.)
Seat trim leatherette seating
AUDIO SYSTEM BUICK INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM AM/FM STEREO SIRIUSXM with 8 Inch diagonal Colour Touch Screen includes 2 USB ports Bluetooth streaming for audio and select phones and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability for com...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$26,550
+ taxes & licensing
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2020 Buick Envision