$25,980+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$25,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nightfall Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5458A
- Mileage 42,585 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate Your Drive with the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT: Power Style and Advanced Connectivity Await Discover the perfect blend of performance style and technology with the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT. This used SUV adorned in a striking Nightfall Grey Metallic exterior is designed for those who demand more from their daily drive. Under the hood the 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-Cylinder engine delivers an impressive 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque ensuring a responsive and exhilarating ride. The 6-speed automatic transmission with Driver Shift Control offers seamless gear changes and enhanced driving dynamics making every journey a pleasure. Inside the Equinox LT boasts a sophisticated Jet Black interior with premium cloth seat trim providing both comfort and durability. The advanced Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System features a 7" diagonal colour touchscreen Bluetooth audio streaming for two active devices and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This ensures you stay connected and entertained no matter where the road takes you. With its AWD drivetrain the Equinox LT offers superior traction and stability giving you confidence in all weather conditions. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors this sport utility vehicle is ready to elevate your driving experience. Don't miss the chance to own this exceptional 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Dean Cooley GM
Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-442-0402