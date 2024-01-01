Menu
Account
Sign In
Elevate Your Drive with the 2020 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT: Power Style and Versatility in One Sleek Package Step into the 2020 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT and experience a blend of power style and versatility like never before. This Mosaic Black Metallic SUV is designed for the discerning driver who demands more from their vehicle. Its 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder engine delivers an impressive 252 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque ensuring a thrilling drive every time you hit the road. Paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission featuring Driver Shift Control this AWD sport utility vehicle offers seamless gear changes and optimal performance in any driving condition. Inside the Jet Black premium cloth seats provide a comfortable and sophisticated environment perfect for both daily commutes and long road trips. The spacious interior ensures ample room for passengers and cargo alike making it an ideal choice for families and adventurers. Advanced safety features and cutting-edge technology enhance your driving experience offering peace of mind and convenience at every turn. Whether navigating city streets or exploring off-the-beaten-path trails the 2020 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT stands out with its robust capabilities and refined design. Dont settle for ordinaryelevate your drive with this exceptional SUV. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

78,646 KM

Details Description Features

$26,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

  1. 11727390
  2. 11727390
  3. 11727390
  4. 11727390
  5. 11727390
  6. 11727390
  7. 11727390
  8. 11727390
  9. 11727390
  10. 11727390
  11. 11727390
  12. 11727390
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$26,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
78,646KM
VIN 2GNAXVEXXL6137050

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour JET BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5403AA
  • Mileage 78,646 KM

Vehicle Description

Elevate Your Drive with the 2020 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT: Power Style and Versatility in One Sleek Package Step into the 2020 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT and experience a blend of power style and versatility like never before. This Mosaic Black Metallic SUV is designed for the discerning driver who demands more from their vehicle. Its 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder engine delivers an impressive 252 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque ensuring a thrilling drive every time you hit the road. Paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission featuring Driver Shift Control this AWD sport utility vehicle offers seamless gear changes and optimal performance in any driving condition. Inside the Jet Black premium cloth seats provide a comfortable and sophisticated environment perfect for both daily commutes and long road trips. The spacious interior ensures ample room for passengers and cargo alike making it an ideal choice for families and adventurers. Advanced safety features and cutting-edge technology enhance your driving experience offering peace of mind and convenience at every turn. Whether navigating city streets or exploring off-the-beaten-path trails the 2020 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT stands out with its robust capabilities and refined design. Don't settle for ordinaryelevate your drive with this exceptional SUV. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
All-Wheel Drive
Trailering equipment
Mechanical jack with tools
Driver Shift Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Active aero shutters

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD)
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system (Go to my.chevrolet.com/learn to find out which phones are compatible with the vehicle.)
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
AXLE 3.17 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER WITH 2-WAY POWER LUMBAR
TRAILER HITCH FACTORY INSTALLED
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR
NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation
TIRES P225/60R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
DISPLAY DRIVER INSTRUMENT INFORMATION ENHANCED MULTI-COLOUR
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature
HEADLAMP CONTROL INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
USB CHARGING-ONLY PORTS 2 LOCATED IN THE REAR OF THE FLOOR CONSOLE
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Exhaust dual stainless-steel with bright tips
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Map pocket driver seatback
Map pocket front passenger seatback
SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'll ...
Sunglass storage overhead
Suspension rear 4-link
Window power with driver Express-Up and Down
Window power with front passenger Express-Down
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Liftgate rear manual
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Door locks power with lock-out protection
Keyless Start push-button
Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay
Seat adjuster 2-way power driver lumbar control
Steering column tilt and telescoping
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Fuel gasoline E15
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Brake electronic parking
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Seat rear split-folding with centre armrest
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Shift lever chrome-trimmed
Speedometer miles/kilometres
Engine control stop-start system
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding
Trim Bright lower window
Steering wheel 3-spoke deluxe
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Headlamps high intensity discharge
Antenna roof-mounted (Black.)
Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Steering wheel controls audio phone interface and driver information centre controls
Seat trim Premium Cloth
USB ports 2 with auxiliary input jack located in front centre stack storage area
Tire compact spare T125/70R17 blackwall
Trailer hitch close-out cover body-colour
GVWR 4850 lbs. (2200 kg)
Transmission 9-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
Wheel spare 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel
Air conditioning semi-automatic single-zone
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system 7 Inch diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and A...
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) aluminum
Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted (Not included when (WBL) Redline Edition is ordered.)
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and 16 Inch rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dean Cooley GM

Used 2019 Chevrolet Impala LT for sale in Dauphin, MB
2019 Chevrolet Impala LT 118,306 KM $22,650 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Dauphin, MB
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT 78,646 KM $26,750 + tax & lic
Used 2023 GMC Acadia Denali for sale in Dauphin, MB
2023 GMC Acadia Denali 55,056 KM $46,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dean Cooley GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller
2020 Chevrolet Equinox