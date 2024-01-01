$26,750+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour JET BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5403AA
- Mileage 78,646 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate Your Drive with the 2020 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT: Power Style and Versatility in One Sleek Package Step into the 2020 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT and experience a blend of power style and versatility like never before. This Mosaic Black Metallic SUV is designed for the discerning driver who demands more from their vehicle. Its 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder engine delivers an impressive 252 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque ensuring a thrilling drive every time you hit the road. Paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission featuring Driver Shift Control this AWD sport utility vehicle offers seamless gear changes and optimal performance in any driving condition. Inside the Jet Black premium cloth seats provide a comfortable and sophisticated environment perfect for both daily commutes and long road trips. The spacious interior ensures ample room for passengers and cargo alike making it an ideal choice for families and adventurers. Advanced safety features and cutting-edge technology enhance your driving experience offering peace of mind and convenience at every turn. Whether navigating city streets or exploring off-the-beaten-path trails the 2020 CHEVROLET EQUINOX LT stands out with its robust capabilities and refined design. Don't settle for ordinaryelevate your drive with this exceptional SUV. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
