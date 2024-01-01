$22,750+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$22,750
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Medium Ash Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5615A
- Mileage 26,312 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate Your Drive with the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS: Where Style Meets Performance and Technology in a Sleek Dependable Package for the Modern Canadian Driver. Discover the perfect blend of style performance and technology with the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS. This Summit White beauty offers a dynamic driving experience powered by a 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder engine that delivers an impressive 170 hp and 203 lb-ft of torque. The 6-speed automatic transmission with Driver Shift Control ensures a smooth and responsive ride making every journey enjoyable. Inside the Medium Ash Gray premium cloth seats provide comfort and sophistication while the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System with a 7-inch diagonal colour touchscreen keeps you connected with Bluetooth audio streaming Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The Equinox's spacious interior and versatile cargo space make it ideal for weekend adventures or daily commutes. With its forward-thinking design and advanced technology this SUV is tailored for those who value both function and form. Whether navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS is your reliable companion offering the perfect balance of efficiency and style for the discerning Canadian driver. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
