2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Turbocharged

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Automatic Highbeams

Bluetooth Connection

SUMMIT WHITE

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)

SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)

Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system (Go to my.chevrolet.com/learn to find out which phones are compatible with the vehicle.)

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)

LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment

AXLE 3.87 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

MEDIUM ASH GREY PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation

Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature

HEADLAMP CONTROL INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM

USB CHARGING-ONLY PORTS 2 LOCATED IN THE REAR OF THE FLOOR CONSOLE

Front collision mitigation

Front Collision Warning

Floor mats carpeted front

Floor mats carpeted rear

Glass acoustic laminated windshield

Map pocket driver seatback

Map pocket front passenger seatback

Suspension rear 4-link

Window power with driver Express-Up and Down

Window power with front passenger Express-Down

Windows power rear with Express-Down

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Liftgate rear manual

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Door locks power with lock-out protection

Keyless Start push-button

Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay

Steering column tilt and telescoping

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt

Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Suspension front MacPherson strut

Fuel gasoline E15

Exhaust single outlet

Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance

Brake electronic parking

Trim Black lower window

Tire compact spare T135/70R16 blackwall

Assist handle driver

Assist handle front passenger

Assist handles rear outboard

Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front

Seat rear split-folding with centre armrest

Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual

Shift lever chrome-trimmed

Speedometer miles/kilometres

Engine control stop-start system

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding

Steering wheel 3-spoke deluxe

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Antenna roof-mounted (Black.)

Display driver instrument information enhanced monochromatic

Steering wheel controls audio phone interface and driver information centre controls

MIRROR CAPS BLACK

SiriusXM delete

Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual fore/aft up/down

Glass solar absorbing light

Tires P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (AWD only.)

USB ports 2 with auxiliary input jack located in front centre stack storage area

Axle 3.87 final drive ratio (AWD only.)

GVWR 4630 lbs. (2100 kg) (AWD only.)

Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control

Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel

AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 SYSTEM 7 Inch DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM STEREO. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and ...

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 16 Inch front and rear

Wheels 17 Inch (43.2 cm) aluminum

Air conditioning semi-automatic single-zone