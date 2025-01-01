$20,980+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
$20,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Medium Ash Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5466A
- Mileage 114,123 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS: A Perfect Blend of Power Comfort and Connectivity for the Modern Canadian Driver Seeking Adventure and Efficiency. The 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS in Summit White is designed for those who crave a harmonious balance of performance and practicality. This SUV is powered by a robust 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder engine delivering 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque ensuring a spirited drive whether you're navigating urban streets or exploring the great Canadian outdoors. Its AWD drivetrain provides confidence and stability in all weather conditions making it an ideal companion for Canadian winters. Inside the Equinox offers a spacious cabin with Medium Ash Gray premium cloth seats providing comfort for both driver and passengers on long journeys. The 6-speed automatic transmission with Driver Shift Control enhances your driving experience by allowing seamless gear changes at your fingertips. Stay connected with the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System featuring a 7" diagonal colour touchscreen. Enjoy Bluetooth audio streaming for two active devices voice command pass-through and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto ensuring you remain connected and entertained on the go. The 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LS is not just a vehicle; it’s your partner in every adventure. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
