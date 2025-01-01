$25,850+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$25,850
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nightfall Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6065A
- Mileage 78,596 KM
Vehicle Description
All Wheel Drive, Heated Front Seats, Remote Engine Start, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Highbeams, Bluetooth Connection, Back-Up Camera. The Chevrolet Equinox LT is perfectly suited for the Parkland area's rugged terrain and unpredictable winters. Its All Wheel Drive system ensures you can navigate snowy roads with ease, providing peace of mind during your daily commutes or weekend adventures. The spacious interior boasts Heated Front Seats, offering comfort on even the coldest days, while the Remote Engine Start feature lets you warm up the car from the comfort of your home. Lane Departure Warning and Automatic Highbeams enhance safety, allowing for a stress-free drive through both city streets and country roads. Stay connected and entertained with the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System, featuring a user-friendly 7 touchscreen, Bluetooth Connection, and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This SUV also comes equipped with a Back-Up Camera, making parking and reversing a breeze, whether you're exploring a provincial park trailhead or navigating busy parking lots. Visit Dean Cooley GM in Dauphin to experience the blend of technology and practicality that the Chevrolet Equinox LT offers, designed to meet the demands of rural life while keeping you comfortable and connected on every journey.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-442-0402