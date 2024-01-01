2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Bluetooth Connection

Driver Restriction Features

SATIN STEEL METALLIC

JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED

REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO

DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR

TIRES LT275/65R18C MT BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC

LT TRAIL BOSS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment

BED PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (B1J) wheel house liners and (CGN) Chevytec spray-on bedliner

GVWR 7000 LBS. (3175 KG)

Requires Subscription

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED

TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)

AIR FILTER HIGH-CAPACITY

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (CJ2) dual-zone automatic climate control (A2X) 10-way power driver seat including power lumbar (KA1) heated driver and passenger seats (KI3) heated steering wheel (N37) manual tilt/telescoping steering column and (R7O...

USB PORTS 2 (FIRST ROW) LOCATED ON INSTRUMENT PANEL

COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER

EXHAUST DUAL WITH POLISHED OUTLETS

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS

AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE MANUAL SEMI-AUTOMATIC

TIRE SPARE 265/70R17SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

USB PORTS DUAL CHARGE-ONLY (2ND ROW)

STEERING COLUMN LOCK CONTROL ELECTRICAL

POWER OUTLET REAR AUXILIARY 12-VOLT

COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER

DOOR LOCKS POWER

FOG LAMPS FRONT LED

Seat trim cloth

CornerStep rear bumper

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Taillamps LED with signature

Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top

Durabed pickup bed

Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Air vents rear heating/cooling

Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system

Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power

Black Bowtie (front grille)

Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual

Mirror inside rearview manual tilt

Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual

Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted

Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted

LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob

Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with wheel locking security feature

Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Windows power rear express down

Windows power front drivers express up/down

Bumper front (High gloss black.)

Bumper rear (High gloss black.)

Door handles body-colour (High gloss Black.)

Headlamps LED reflector with LED signature Daytime Running Lamps

Mirror caps painted (High gloss Black. Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (When (PQB) Safety Package is ordered includes Perimeter Lighting.)

Recovery hooks performance Red

LPO All-weather floor liners 1st and 2nd rows (includes Z71 logo on front mats) [Replaces factory floor mats]

Transfer case two-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only)

Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable) (Not available with (PCH) Convenience Package with Bucket Seats.)

Wheels 18 Inch x 8.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) High gloss Black painted aluminum

Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization

Windows power front passenger express down