Conquer the Canadian Wilderness with the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss: Rugged Power Advanced Technology and Unmatched Comfort for Every Adventure. Experience the thrill of the open road with the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss a used powerhouse designed for those who demand more from their truck. This Satin Steel Metallic beauty is built to conquer the toughest terrains thanks to its robust 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine delivering 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. The innovative Dynamic Fuel Management system ensures optimal power and efficiency adapting seamlessly to your driving needs. With a 10-speed automatic transmission enjoy smooth shifts and enhanced control whether youre towing heavy loads or cruising down the highway. Inside the Jet Black interior offers a blend of rugged style and modern comfort. The Convenience Package ensures a premium driving experience featuring dual-zone automatic climate control heated front seats and a heated steering wheel for those chilly Canadian mornings. The Crew Cab design provides ample space for passengers and gear while the Bed Protection Package including Chevytec spray-on bedliner keeps your cargo safe and secure. Embrace the spirit of adventure with the Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss where performance meets luxury in a truck thats ready for anything. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

115,940 KM

LT Trail Boss

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Used
115,940KM
VIN 1GCPYFED7LZ274348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5648A
  • Mileage 115,940 KM

Vehicle Description

Conquer the Canadian Wilderness with the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss: Rugged Power Advanced Technology and Unmatched Comfort for Every Adventure. Experience the thrill of the open road with the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss a used powerhouse designed for those who demand more from their truck. This Satin Steel Metallic beauty is built to conquer the toughest terrains thanks to its robust 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine delivering 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. The innovative Dynamic Fuel Management system ensures optimal power and efficiency adapting seamlessly to your driving needs. With a 10-speed automatic transmission enjoy smooth shifts and enhanced control whether you're towing heavy loads or cruising down the highway. Inside the Jet Black interior offers a blend of rugged style and modern comfort. The Convenience Package ensures a premium driving experience featuring dual-zone automatic climate control heated front seats and a heated steering wheel for those chilly Canadian mornings. The Crew Cab design provides ample space for passengers and gear while the Bed Protection Package including Chevytec spray-on bedliner keeps your cargo safe and secure. Embrace the spirit of adventure with the Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss where performance meets luxury in a truck that's ready for anything. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Keyless open and start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Skid Plates
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Hitch Guidance
Brake lining wear indicator

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Grille (High gloss Black bars with high gloss Black mesh inserts.)

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Comfort

Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
SATIN STEEL METALLIC
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR
TIRES LT275/65R18C MT BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC
TIRES LT275/65R18C MT BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC (STD)
LT TRAIL BOSS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
BED PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (B1J) wheel house liners and (CGN) Chevytec spray-on bedliner
GVWR 7000 LBS. (3175 KG)
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
AIR FILTER HIGH-CAPACITY
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (CJ2) dual-zone automatic climate control (A2X) 10-way power driver seat including power lumbar (KA1) heated driver and passenger seats (KI3) heated steering wheel (N37) manual tilt/telescoping steering column and (R7O...
USB PORTS 2 (FIRST ROW) LOCATED ON INSTRUMENT PANEL
COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER
EXHAUST DUAL WITH POLISHED OUTLETS
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS
AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE MANUAL SEMI-AUTOMATIC
TIRE SPARE 265/70R17SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
USB PORTS DUAL CHARGE-ONLY (2ND ROW)
STEERING COLUMN LOCK CONTROL ELECTRICAL
POWER OUTLET REAR AUXILIARY 12-VOLT
COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER
DOOR LOCKS POWER
FOG LAMPS FRONT LED
Seat trim cloth
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Taillamps LED with signature
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Durabed pickup bed
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Air vents rear heating/cooling
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Black Bowtie (front grille)
Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual
Mirror inside rearview manual tilt
Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with wheel locking security feature
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Windows power rear express down
Windows power front drivers express up/down
Bumper front (High gloss black.)
Bumper rear (High gloss black.)
Door handles body-colour (High gloss Black.)
Headlamps LED reflector with LED signature Daytime Running Lamps
Mirror caps painted (High gloss Black. Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (When (PQB) Safety Package is ordered includes Perimeter Lighting.)
Recovery hooks performance Red
LPO All-weather floor liners 1st and 2nd rows (includes Z71 logo on front mats) [Replaces factory floor mats]
Transfer case two-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only)
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable) (Not available with (PCH) Convenience Package with Bucket Seats.)
Wheels 18 Inch x 8.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) High gloss Black painted aluminum
Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Windows power front passenger express down
Audio System Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System 8 Inch diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and An...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

