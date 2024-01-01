$44,650+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$44,650
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5648A
- Mileage 115,940 KM
Vehicle Description
Conquer the Canadian Wilderness with the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss: Rugged Power Advanced Technology and Unmatched Comfort for Every Adventure. Experience the thrill of the open road with the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss a used powerhouse designed for those who demand more from their truck. This Satin Steel Metallic beauty is built to conquer the toughest terrains thanks to its robust 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine delivering 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. The innovative Dynamic Fuel Management system ensures optimal power and efficiency adapting seamlessly to your driving needs. With a 10-speed automatic transmission enjoy smooth shifts and enhanced control whether you're towing heavy loads or cruising down the highway. Inside the Jet Black interior offers a blend of rugged style and modern comfort. The Convenience Package ensures a premium driving experience featuring dual-zone automatic climate control heated front seats and a heated steering wheel for those chilly Canadian mornings. The Crew Cab design provides ample space for passengers and gear while the Bed Protection Package including Chevytec spray-on bedliner keeps your cargo safe and secure. Embrace the spirit of adventure with the Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss where performance meets luxury in a truck that's ready for anything. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-442-0402