2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
$49,850
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,830KM
VIN 1GCUYGEL8LZ267618
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5993A
- Mileage 106,830 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Keyless open and start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Hitch Guidance
Brake lining wear indicator
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Grille (Chrome bars with high gloss Black mesh and Chrome inserts.)
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
SiriusXM
Driver Restriction Features
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
LTZ PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
TIRES 275/60R20SL ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL (Includes (QAQ) spare tire.)
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEAT TRIM
CHEVYTEC SPRAY-ON BEDLINER BLACK WITH CHEVROLET LOGO (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel)
TIRES 265/65R18SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
DOOR HANDLES CHROME
BUMPER REAR CHROME
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...
MIRRORS OUTSIDE POWER-ADJUSTABLE VERTICAL TRAILERING WITH HEATED AND AUTO-DIMMING UPPER GLASS lower convex mirrors turn signal indicators puddle lamps perimeter lighting auxiliary lighting and memory power folding/manual extending Includes (DP9)...
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
WHEELHOUSE LINERS REAR
STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING
RADIO HD
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR
TIRE SPARE 265/70R17SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
HITCH GUIDANCE WITH HITCH VIEW
BUMPER FRONT CHROME
MIRROR CAPS CHROME
USB PORTS DUAL CHARGE-ONLY (2ND ROW)
STEERING COLUMN LOCK CONTROL ELECTRICAL
POWER OUTLET REAR AUXILIARY 12-VOLT
DOOR LOCKS POWER
FOG LAMPS FRONT LED
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Exhaust single outlet
Taillamps LED with signature
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Durabed pickup bed
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Air vents rear heating/cooling
Seat adjuster passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Windows power rear express down
Windows power front drivers express up/down
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the All Access package for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the All Acces...
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming puddle lamps side perimeter lighting and memory
GVWR 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab 4WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine without (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet instrument panel 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Headlamps LED reflector with LED signature Daytime Running Lamps
Cooling auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Cooling external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Floor mats rubberized vinyl front (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Advanced Trailering System includes checklist trailer maintenance reminders trailer security alerts trailer mileage tow/haul reminder trailer electrical diagnostics and Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor System module
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted black (Included with 4WD models.)
Seat Up-level Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat seatback storage on left and right side centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders full cab width under-seat storage (includes child se...
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable) (Not available with (PCZ) LTZ Convenience Package (PDF) LTZ Plus Package or (PDK) LTZ Premium Package.)
USB Ports (Instrument Panel with bench seat) 2 also includes 1 SD card reader (first row) (With (PCZ) LTZ Convenience Package the USB ports move inside the console and include an auxiliary jack.)
Driver memory recalls driver Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
MAX TRAILERING PACKAGE includes 9.76 Inch rear axle (GU6) 3.42 axle ratio enhanced cooling radiator revised shock tuning for increased control heavier duty rear springs increased RGAWR and (KW5) 220-amp alternator
Floor mats rubberized vinyl rear (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Wheels 18 Inch x 8.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with connected Navigation 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognition ad...
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release (Upgraded to (QT6) Power up and down tailgate when (PCZ) LTZ Convenience Package is ordered.)
Windows power front passenger express up/down
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE includes (UVS) HD Surround Vision with Two Trailer View Camera Provisions (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror (UV6) 15 Inch Diagonal Head-Up Display and (UVN) Bed View Camera Includes (UHS) 8 Inch enhanced Driver Information Centre.)
LTZ PREMIUM PACKAGE includes (PCZ) LTZ Convenience Package (PCN) LTZ Convenience Package II (PQB) Safety Package (PDJ) Safety Package II (CF5) power sunroof and (RD2) 20 Inch Polished finish wheels
Alternator 170 amps (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (NHT) Max Trailering Package (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo Diesel I6 engine or (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package.)
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
