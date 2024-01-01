2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

MP3 Capability

BLACK

High Idle Switch

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

SiriusXM

Driver Restriction Features

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED

LPO HITCH PACKAGE Gooseneck ball and chain tiedown kit with case

LTZ PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment

DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR

STEERING WHEEL HEATED

JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEAT TRIM

Requires Subscription

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED

TRANSMISSION ALLISON 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC

ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-Diesel compatible (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm)

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

DOOR HANDLES CHROME

BUMPER REAR CHROME

LED CARGO AREA LIGHTING located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob

AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL

SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER

GOOSENECK/5TH WHEEL PACKAGE includes (Z6A) Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package (Includes (CGN) Chevytec spray-on bedliner and (UVN) Bed View Camera.

AIR FILTER HIGH-CAPACITY

TIRES LT275/70R18E ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL

Z71 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes (Z71) Off-Road suspension with off-road tuned twin tube Rancho shocks (JHD) Hill Descent Control and (NZZ) skid plates (transfer case and oil pan) Includes Chrome grille inserts with Z71 logo.

COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

WHEELHOUSE LINERS REAR

STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING

RADIO HD

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR

BUMPER FRONT CHROME

MIRROR CAPS CHROME

USB PORTS DUAL CHARGE-ONLY (2ND ROW)

STEERING COLUMN LOCK CONTROL ELECTRICAL

POWER OUTLET REAR AUXILIARY 12-VOLT

COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER

DOOR LOCKS POWER

FOG LAMPS FRONT LED

Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system

CornerStep rear bumper

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Taillamps LED with signature

Headlamps LED reflector (high intensity) with LED signature curtain Daytime Running Lamps

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top

Durabed pickup bed

Mouldings beltline stainless steel

Air vents rear heating/cooling

Seat adjuster passenger 10-way power including lumbar

Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted

Window power front drivers express up/down

Windows power rear express down

SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the All Access package for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the All Acces...

Window power front passenger express up/down

Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Power outlet instrument panel 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)

Floor mats rubberized vinyl front (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)

Floor mats rubberized-vinyl rear (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)

Alternator 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)

Battery heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)

Rear axle 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not available with (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine.)

Steering Digital Variable Steering Assist this system automatically adjusts steering based on speed road conditions and other inputs to reduce driver effort and fatigue

Transmission 6-speed automatic heavy-duty (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)

BedStep Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup bed delete is ordered.)

Recovery hooks front frame-mounted Black (Not included when (VQY) Chrome recovery hooks LPO is ordered.)

Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel.

Transfer case two-speed active electronic Autotrac with push button control (Requires 4WD models.)

Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)

Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet) (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup bed delete is ordered.)

Seat Up-level Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat seatback storage on left and right side centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders full cab width under-seat storage (includes child se...

Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable) (Not available with (PCZ) LTZ Convenience Package (PDF) LTZ Plus Package or (PDK) LTZ Premium Package.)

USB Ports (Instrument Panel with bench seat) 2 also includes 1 SD card reader (first row) (With (PCZ) LTZ Convenience Package the USB ports move inside the console and include an auxiliary jack.)

Advanced Trailering System includes checklist trailer maintenance reminders trailer security alerts trailer mileage tow/haul reminder trailer electrical diagnostics and Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor System module (With (ZW9) pickup bed delete no p...

Driver memory recalls driver Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat and outside mirrors

Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization

Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable voice recognition in-vehicle apps cloud connected personal...

Grille (Chrome front grille bar with InchCHEVROLET Inch. Includes Chrome grille inserts with small Gold bowtie emblem.)

Mirrors outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated and auto-dimming upper glass (driver and passenger) lower convex mirrors turn signal indicators puddle lamps perimeter lighting auxiliary lighting power folding/extending (extends 3...

Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release (Upgraded to (QT6) Power up and down tailgate when (PCZ) LTZ Convenience Package is ordered. Deleted when (ZW9) pickup bed delete is ordered.)

Tire spare LT275/70R18 all-terrain blackwall (Included and only available with (QF6) LT275/70R18E all-terrain blackwall tires or (QF9) LT275/65R20 all-terrain blackwall tires with (E63) Durabed pickup bed. Available to order when (ZW9) pickup bed ...

Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) machined aluminum with Silver painted accents 6-spoke