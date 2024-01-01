$66,750+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LTZ
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD LTZ
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
$66,750
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5656A
- Mileage 88,754 KM
Vehicle Description
Conquer Any Terrain with the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ: Power Precision and Comfort for the Adventurous Canadian Driver Experience the unparalleled strength and sophistication of the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ a truck designed for those who demand more from their vehicle. This beast is powered by a robust Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine delivering an impressive 445 horsepower and 910 lb-ft of torque making it perfect for tackling both rugged landscapes and heavy-duty tasks. The Silverado’s 4x4 drivetrain and Z71 Off-Road Package complete with off-road tuned Rancho shocks and skid plates ensure you are ready for any adventure whether it's off the beaten path or navigating through Canadian winters. Inside the Jet Black perforated leather-appointed seats offer a luxurious escape while the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System with an 8-inch HD touchscreen keeps you connected with Bluetooth Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Gooseneck/5th Wheel Package and Hitch Package enhance your towing capabilities making it ideal for hauling equipment or recreational vehicles. LED cargo area lighting and the Bed View Camera add convenience and safety ensuring you have visibility and control at all times. The 2020 Silverado 2500HD LTZ is more than a truck; it's your partner in conquering the Canadian landscape with confidence and style. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-442-0402