2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Conquer Any Terrain with the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ: Power Precision and Comfort for the Adventurous Canadian Driver Experience the unparalleled strength and sophistication of the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ a truck designed for those who demand more from their vehicle. This beast is powered by a robust Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine delivering an impressive 445 horsepower and 910 lb-ft of torque making it perfect for tackling both rugged landscapes and heavy-duty tasks. The Silverado's 4x4 drivetrain and Z71 Off-Road Package complete with off-road tuned Rancho shocks and skid plates ensure you are ready for any adventure whether its off the beaten path or navigating through Canadian winters. Inside the Jet Black perforated leather-appointed seats offer a luxurious escape while the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System with an 8-inch HD touchscreen keeps you connected with Bluetooth Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Gooseneck/5th Wheel Package and Hitch Package enhance your towing capabilities making it ideal for hauling equipment or recreational vehicles. LED cargo area lighting and the Bed View Camera add convenience and safety ensuring you have visibility and control at all times. The 2020 Silverado 2500HD LTZ is more than a truck; its your partner in conquering the Canadian landscape with confidence and style. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

88,754 KM

Details Description Features

$66,750

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ

11929343

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

HD LTZ

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$66,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
88,754KM
VIN 1GC1YPEY1LF274765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5656A
  • Mileage 88,754 KM

Vehicle Description

Conquer Any Terrain with the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ: Power Precision and Comfort for the Adventurous Canadian Driver Experience the unparalleled strength and sophistication of the 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD LTZ a truck designed for those who demand more from their vehicle. This beast is powered by a robust Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine delivering an impressive 445 horsepower and 910 lb-ft of torque making it perfect for tackling both rugged landscapes and heavy-duty tasks. The Silverado’s 4x4 drivetrain and Z71 Off-Road Package complete with off-road tuned Rancho shocks and skid plates ensure you are ready for any adventure whether it's off the beaten path or navigating through Canadian winters. Inside the Jet Black perforated leather-appointed seats offer a luxurious escape while the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System with an 8-inch HD touchscreen keeps you connected with Bluetooth Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Gooseneck/5th Wheel Package and Hitch Package enhance your towing capabilities making it ideal for hauling equipment or recreational vehicles. LED cargo area lighting and the Bed View Camera add convenience and safety ensuring you have visibility and control at all times. The 2020 Silverado 2500HD LTZ is more than a truck; it's your partner in conquering the Canadian landscape with confidence and style. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Keyless open and start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
SUSPENSION PACKAGE
Brake lining wear indicator
Air filtration monitoring
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not available with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
BLACK
High Idle Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SiriusXM
Driver Restriction Features
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
LPO HITCH PACKAGE Gooseneck ball and chain tiedown kit with case
LTZ PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT SEAT TRIM
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
TRANSMISSION ALLISON 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-Diesel compatible (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm)
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
DOOR HANDLES CHROME
BUMPER REAR CHROME
LED CARGO AREA LIGHTING located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER
GOOSENECK/5TH WHEEL PACKAGE includes (Z6A) Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package (Includes (CGN) Chevytec spray-on bedliner and (UVN) Bed View Camera.
AIR FILTER HIGH-CAPACITY
TIRES LT275/70R18E ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
Z71 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes (Z71) Off-Road suspension with off-road tuned twin tube Rancho shocks (JHD) Hill Descent Control and (NZZ) skid plates (transfer case and oil pan) Includes Chrome grille inserts with Z71 logo.
COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
WHEELHOUSE LINERS REAR
STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING
RADIO HD
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR
BUMPER FRONT CHROME
MIRROR CAPS CHROME
USB PORTS DUAL CHARGE-ONLY (2ND ROW)
STEERING COLUMN LOCK CONTROL ELECTRICAL
POWER OUTLET REAR AUXILIARY 12-VOLT
COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER
DOOR LOCKS POWER
FOG LAMPS FRONT LED
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
CornerStep rear bumper
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Taillamps LED with signature
Headlamps LED reflector (high intensity) with LED signature curtain Daytime Running Lamps
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Durabed pickup bed
Mouldings beltline stainless steel
Air vents rear heating/cooling
Seat adjuster passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
Window power front drivers express up/down
Windows power rear express down
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the All Access package for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the All Acces...
Window power front passenger express up/down
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Power outlet instrument panel 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Floor mats rubberized vinyl front (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Floor mats rubberized-vinyl rear (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Alternator 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Battery heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Rear axle 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not available with (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine.)
Steering Digital Variable Steering Assist this system automatically adjusts steering based on speed road conditions and other inputs to reduce driver effort and fatigue
Transmission 6-speed automatic heavy-duty (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
BedStep Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup bed delete is ordered.)
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted Black (Not included when (VQY) Chrome recovery hooks LPO is ordered.)
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel.
Transfer case two-speed active electronic Autotrac with push button control (Requires 4WD models.)
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet) (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup bed delete is ordered.)
Seat Up-level Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat seatback storage on left and right side centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders full cab width under-seat storage (includes child se...
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable) (Not available with (PCZ) LTZ Convenience Package (PDF) LTZ Plus Package or (PDK) LTZ Premium Package.)
USB Ports (Instrument Panel with bench seat) 2 also includes 1 SD card reader (first row) (With (PCZ) LTZ Convenience Package the USB ports move inside the console and include an auxiliary jack.)
Advanced Trailering System includes checklist trailer maintenance reminders trailer security alerts trailer mileage tow/haul reminder trailer electrical diagnostics and Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor System module (With (ZW9) pickup bed delete no p...
Driver memory recalls driver Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable voice recognition in-vehicle apps cloud connected personal...
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PLUS SYSTEM 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable voice recognition in-vehicle apps cloud connected persona...
Grille (Chrome front grille bar with InchCHEVROLET Inch. Includes Chrome grille inserts with small Gold bowtie emblem.)
Mirrors outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated and auto-dimming upper glass (driver and passenger) lower convex mirrors turn signal indicators puddle lamps perimeter lighting auxiliary lighting power folding/extending (extends 3...
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release (Upgraded to (QT6) Power up and down tailgate when (PCZ) LTZ Convenience Package is ordered. Deleted when (ZW9) pickup bed delete is ordered.)
Tire spare LT275/70R18 all-terrain blackwall (Included and only available with (QF6) LT275/70R18E all-terrain blackwall tires or (QF9) LT275/65R20 all-terrain blackwall tires with (E63) Durabed pickup bed. Available to order when (ZW9) pickup bed ...
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) machined aluminum with Silver painted accents 6-spoke
GVWR 10 650 lbs. (4831 kg) (Included and only available with CK20743 model and (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine with 18 Inch or 20 Inch wheels or CK20943 and (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine with 17 Inch wheels.)

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-XXXX

1-800-442-0402

$66,750

+ taxes & licensing

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500