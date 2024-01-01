$32,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2020 Chevrolet Traverse
LT True North
2020 Chevrolet Traverse
LT True North
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$32,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
108,624KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GNEVHKW3LJ253312
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4923
- Mileage 108,624 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
E10 Fuel capable
Traction Mode Select
Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and trailer hitch and (CTT) Hitch Guidance (Includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View.)
Hitch Guidance trailering assist guideline
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
USB Ports
Cross-Traffic Alert
SiriusXM
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
SATIN STEEL METALLIC
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
JET BLACK LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)
SEATING 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION) (STD)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
LPO INTEGRATED CARGO LINER
TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER PASSENGER LUMBAR CONTROL
FOG LAMPS FRONT
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL
TRUE NORTH PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
LIFTGATE REAR POWER
SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY POWER
LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER 3RD ROW
LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER FIRST AND SECOND ROW
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
DRIVER CONFIDENCE II PACKAGE includes (UHY) Automatic Emergency Braking (UEU) Forward Collision Alert (UHX) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning (UE4) Following Distance Indicator (UKJ) Front Pedestrian Braking (TQ5) IntelliBeam headlamps...
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS
COOLING SYSTEM HEAVY-DUTY
POWER OUTLET 120-VOLT located on the rear of centre console
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
TIRES P255/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
HITCH GUIDANCE WITH HITCH VIEW
UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener programmable
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
ROOF RAILS BLACK
Aerial View Display System
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Steering power
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Wipers front intermittent with washers
Engine control stop-start system
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System
Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Sensor humidity and windshield temperature
Speedometer km/miles km odometer
Sunroof Dual SkyScape 2-panel power with tilt-sliding front and fixed rear with sunscreen
Floor mats colour-keyed all rows
Wheel spare 18 Inch (45.7 cm) steel
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Steering column tilt
Compass display digital
Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors
Visors driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Cup holders 10 total
Battery heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps
GVWR 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Mouldings Black bodyside
Fascia front body-colour
Headlamps high intensity discharge
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the All Access package for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the All Acces...
Audio system feature Bose premium 10-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console
Console front centre with 2 cup holders covered storage bin with storage and removable tray
Windows power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour with turn signal indicators
Mouldings rocker Black
Lighting interior with theatre dimming cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear
Wheels 20 Inch (50.8 cm) machined face aluminum with Technical Grey pockets
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with connected Navigation 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognition ad...
Display 4.2 Inch driver instrument information enhanced multi-colour
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM with connected Navigation 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognition a...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 105,553 KM $38,980 + tax & lic
2022 Ford Edge Titanium 50,489 KM $35,980 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTD LT Trail Boss 27,648 KM $55,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Dean Cooley GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$32,980
+ taxes & licensing
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2020 Chevrolet Traverse