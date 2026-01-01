2020 Chevrolet Traverse

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Automatic Highbeams

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Silver ICE Metallic

USB Ports

Hands-Free Liftgate

SiriusXM

Generic Sun/Moonroof

Driver Restriction Features

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

PREMIER PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment

ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)

SEATING 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION)

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

LPO INTEGRATED CARGO LINER

TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

SEATS VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

DOOR HANDLES CHROME

SEAT ADJUSTER POWER PASSENGER LUMBAR CONTROL

FOG LAMPS FRONT

SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL

SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY POWER

LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER 3RD ROW

LPO ALL-WEATHER FLOOR LINER FIRST AND SECOND ROW

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER

SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS

ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS

COOLING SYSTEM HEAVY-DUTY

POWER OUTLET 120-VOLT located on the rear of centre console

SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING

TIRES P255/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

HITCH GUIDANCE WITH HITCH VIEW

UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener programmable

TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY

STEERING COLUMN POWER TILT AND TELESCOPIC

MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR

Front collision mitigation

Aerial View Display System

Front Collision Warning

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

Steering power

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Wiper rear intermittent with washer

Wipers front intermittent with washers

Engine control stop-start system

Chassis All-Wheel Drive System

Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants

Sensor humidity and windshield temperature

Speedometer km/miles km odometer

Sunroof Dual SkyScape 2-panel power with tilt-sliding front and fixed rear with sunscreen

Floor mats colour-keyed all rows

Wheel spare 18 Inch (45.7 cm) steel

Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature

Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise

Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke

Compass display digital

Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors

Visors driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Cup holders 10 total

Battery heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps

GVWR 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)

Liftgate rear power hands free with emblem projection

Fascia front body-colour

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Audio system feature Bose premium 10-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console

Console front centre with 2 cup holders covered storage bin with storage and removable tray

Seat trim perforated leather-appointed on first and second rows

Windows power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down

Lighting interior with theatre dimming cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear

Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with connected Navigation 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognition ad...

Display 4.2 Inch driver instrument information enhanced multi-colour

AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM with connected Navigation 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognition a...

Memory Package recalls 2 Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat outside mirrors and power tilt and telescopic steering column

WHEELS 20 Inch (50.8 CM) GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM WITH RED ACCENTS

Headlamps IntelliBeam auto high beam control (Included with (BGP) Driver Confidence II Package.)

Headlamps LED D-optic bi-function projector

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable and auto-dimming manual-folding body-colour with turn signal indicators (Mirrors are Black when (WBL) Redline Edition is ordered.)

Mouldings body-colour with chrome insert (Mouldings are black when (WBL) Redline Edition is ordered.)

Roof rails Chrome Black when (WBL) Redline Edition is ordered.