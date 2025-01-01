Menu
Account
Sign In
Experience the Perfect Blend of Performance and Style with the 2020 Ford Edge Titanium in Magnetic Metallic Discover the 2020 Ford Edge Titanium a sophisticated SUV designed for those who appreciate both performance and luxury. This magnetic metallic beauty is powered by a Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost engine delivering an exhilarating drive with impressive fuel efficiency. The 8-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth and responsive handling while the AWD drivetrain offers confidence in all weather conditions. Inside the Ford Edge Titaniums black interior exudes elegance and comfort. The spacious cabin is perfect for long journeys or city commutes providing ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Advanced safety features including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist ensure peace of mind on every drive. Stay connected with Fords SYNC 3 infotainment system offering seamless integration with your smartphone for hands-free calling and navigation. The premium audio system fills the cabin with rich sound enhancing every journey. With its striking design and advanced technology the 2020 Ford Edge Titanium is more than just a vehicle; its a statement of style and capability. Embrace the road ahead with this exceptional SUV where every drive becomes an experience to remember. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

2020 Ford Edge

93,002 KM

Details Description Features

$28,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium

Watch This Vehicle
12125175

2020 Ford Edge

Titanium

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$28,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
93,002KM
VIN 2FMPK4K94LBA64312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5795A
  • Mileage 93,002 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the Perfect Blend of Performance and Style with the 2020 Ford Edge Titanium in Magnetic Metallic Discover the 2020 Ford Edge Titanium a sophisticated SUV designed for those who appreciate both performance and luxury. This magnetic metallic beauty is powered by a Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost engine delivering an exhilarating drive with impressive fuel efficiency. The 8-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth and responsive handling while the AWD drivetrain offers confidence in all weather conditions. Inside the Ford Edge Titanium's black interior exudes elegance and comfort. The spacious cabin is perfect for long journeys or city commutes providing ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Advanced safety features including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist ensure peace of mind on every drive. Stay connected with Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system offering seamless integration with your smartphone for hands-free calling and navigation. The premium audio system fills the cabin with rich sound enhancing every journey. With its striking design and advanced technology the 2020 Ford Edge Titanium is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement of style and capability. Embrace the road ahead with this exceptional SUV where every drive becomes an experience to remember. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
WiFi Hotspot
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
KEYPAD
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors and Steering Wheel
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
70 L Fuel Tank
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Electric Power-Assist Steering
GVWR: TBD
3.36 Axle Ratio
70-Amp/Hr 760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Active Transmission Warm-Up
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
HD Radio
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
3 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Bodyside Cladding
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Tires: P245/55R19 AS BSW
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: TWIN-SCROLL 2.0L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Instrument Panel Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
FOB Controls -inc: Windows and Remote Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Wheels: 19 Inch Luster Nickel-Painted Aluminum
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert Aluminum Door Panel Insert Piano Black/Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Sport Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver and passenger seat (fore/aft up/down recline tilt lumbar) driver's side memory and manually adjustable head restraints
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Steering Wheel Controls and External Memory Control
Radio: AM/FM Stereo/MP3 Capable -inc: 12 speakers B&O sound system by Bang & Olufsen (removes standard storage bin in the 2nd row quarter trim) SiriusXM w/6-month prepaid subscription speed-compensated volume USB media hub and HD Radio Subscription...
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition 8 Inch LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability pinch-to-zoom capability included when equipped w/available voice-activated touchscreen navigation syst...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dean Cooley GM

Used 2020 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Dauphin, MB
2020 Ford Edge Titanium 93,002 KM $28,750 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Dauphin, MB
2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT 50,122 KM $27,980 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Dauphin, MB
2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT 32,629 KM $30,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Dean Cooley GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Edge