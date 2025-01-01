$28,750+ tax & licensing
Titanium
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5795A
- Mileage 93,002 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the Perfect Blend of Performance and Style with the 2020 Ford Edge Titanium in Magnetic Metallic Discover the 2020 Ford Edge Titanium a sophisticated SUV designed for those who appreciate both performance and luxury. This magnetic metallic beauty is powered by a Twin-Scroll 2.0L EcoBoost engine delivering an exhilarating drive with impressive fuel efficiency. The 8-speed automatic transmission ensures smooth and responsive handling while the AWD drivetrain offers confidence in all weather conditions. Inside the Ford Edge Titanium's black interior exudes elegance and comfort. The spacious cabin is perfect for long journeys or city commutes providing ample room for passengers and cargo alike. Advanced safety features including adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist ensure peace of mind on every drive. Stay connected with Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system offering seamless integration with your smartphone for hands-free calling and navigation. The premium audio system fills the cabin with rich sound enhancing every journey. With its striking design and advanced technology the 2020 Ford Edge Titanium is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement of style and capability. Embrace the road ahead with this exceptional SUV where every drive becomes an experience to remember. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
Dean Cooley GM
