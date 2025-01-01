$21,980+ tax & licensing
2020 Ford Escape
SE
2020 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$21,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5904A
- Mileage 100,173 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the Perfect Blend of Efficiency and Adventure with the 2020 Ford Escape SE AWD in Oxford White The 2020 Ford Escape SE is the ideal companion for those who crave both efficiency and adventure. Its 1.5L EcoBoost engine paired with auto start-stop technology ensures you enjoy a dynamic driving experience while maximizing fuel efficiency. The advanced AWD system provides confidence on both city streets and rugged trails making it perfect for the versatile Canadian lifestyle. Inside the Escape SE offers a spacious and thoughtfully designed interior with comfortable gray seating that accommodates both passengers and cargo with ease. The 8-speed automatic transmission delivers smooth and responsive handling ensuring a seamless drive whether you're navigating through urban landscapes or exploring the great outdoors. With its sleek Oxford White exterior this SUV stands out with a modern and stylish look. The 2020 Ford Escape SE is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement of your adventurous spirit and commitment to efficiency. Whether you're commuting to work or embarking on a weekend getaway this used SUV is ready to meet your needs with reliability and style. Experience the perfect balance of performance and practicality with the Ford Escape SE. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-442-0402