2020 Ford Escape
SE
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$21,550
+ taxes & licensing
Used
117,482KM
VIN 1FMCU9G65LUA02464
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,482 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
glove box
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
WiFi Hotspot
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Tracker System
KEYPAD
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
8-Way Driver Seat
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Passenger Seat
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Temporary spare tire
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Oil Cooler
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
3.81 Axle Ratio
55.6 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Tires: 225/65R17 102H A/S BSW 2 -inc: mini spare
NON-METALLIC PAINT
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 1.5L ECOBOOST -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Heated Unique Cloth Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat (power lumbar and power recline) and 4-way manual passenger seat (fore/aft w/manual recline)
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Radio Data System and SYNC 3 External Memory Control
Wheels: 17 Inch Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/SiriusXM -inc: speed-compensated volume steering wheel mounted controls USB media hub and 6-month prepaid subscription
SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition 8 Inch LCD capacitive touchscreen in centre stack w/swipe capability AppLink 911 Assist Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports Note: SYNC AppLink ...
Fixed Rear Window w/Yes Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
