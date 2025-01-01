2020 GMC Sierra 1500

MP3 Capability

Bluetooth Connection

SUMMIT WHITE

Driver Restriction Features

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)

REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO

JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

TIRES LT265/70R17C ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL

DIFFERENTIAL HEAVY-DUTY LOCKING REAR

TRAILERING PACKAGE includes trailer hitch 7-pin and 4-pin connectors and (CTT) Hitch Guidance

SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH (STD)

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Active Fuel Management (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm)

TRANSFER CASE TWO-SPEED ELECTRONIC AUTOTRAC with push button control

CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry (QT5) EZ Lift power lock and release tailgate (AKO) tinted glass (UF2) LED cargo box lighting (C49) rear-window defogger (K34) cruise control and (DLF) outside power mirrors; also includes (...

ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS

Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system

Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Air conditioning single-zone

CornerStep rear bumper

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Glass solar absorbing tinted

Mirrors outside manual Black

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt

Exhaust single outlet

Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display

Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted

Steering wheel urethane

Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual

Mirror inside rearview manual tilt

Door handles Black grained

Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual

Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner

Cooling external engine oil cooler (Not available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)

Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with wheel locking security feature

Tires 255/70R17 all-season blackwall

Headlamps LED reflector with incandescent turn signals and LED signature Daytime Running Lamps

USB port located on instrument panel

Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Taillamps LED tail and stop light with incandescent reverse light

Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

Tire spare 255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included with (QBN) 255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)

Tailgate standard (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)

Floor covering rubberized-vinyl (Not available with LPO floor liners.)

Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare

Driver Information Centre 3.5 Inch diagonal monochromatic display

Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (V46) front chrome bumper and (E63) pickup bed.)

Wheels 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) painted steel Silver

Bumper front chrome lower (Requires (VJH) rear chrome bumper and (E63) pickup bed.) (Requires (VJH) rear chrome bumper and (E63) pickup bed. Required with (UD7) Rear Park Assist.)

Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)

Recovery hooks front frame-mounted Black (Included with 4WD models or included and only available on 2WD models with (PQA) 1SA Driver Alert Package I. Available on 2WD models as an SEO option.) (Included with 4WD models or included on 2WD models wit...

Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Included and only available with (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine or (L82) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Tailgate gate function manual no lift assist (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)

Audio system feature 2-speakers in front doors (Requires Regular Cab model.)

Audio system GMC Infotainment System with 7 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for c...

Door locks manual (Requires Regular Cab model.)

Windows manual (Standard on Regular Cab model. Crew Cab and Double Cab models have power windows standard.)

