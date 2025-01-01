$35,980+ taxes & licensing
2020 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
155,434KM
VIN 1GTU9CED0LZ361037
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U5020A
- Mileage 155,434 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Brake lining wear indicator
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cloth Seat Trim
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Keyless open and start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
4-wheel drive
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Pickup bed
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo box activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Grille (Body-colour surround with high gloss Black mesh and inserts.)
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Auxiliary Audio Input
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED
Requires Subscription
TIRES 275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
RECOVERY HOOKS FRONT FRAME-MOUNTED BLACK
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...
USB PORTS 2 (FIRST ROW) LOCATED ON INSTRUMENT PANEL
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
TAILGATE STANDARD
AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE MANUAL SEMI-AUTOMATIC
USB PORTS DUAL CHARGE-ONLY (2ND ROW)
STEERING COLUMN LOCK CONTROL ELECTRICAL
POWER OUTLET REAR AUXILIARY 12-VOLT
DOOR LOCKS POWER
FOG LAMPS LED
MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE
AIR VENTS REAR
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Exhaust single outlet
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual
Mirror inside rearview manual tilt
Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with wheel locking security feature
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Headlamps LED reflector with incandescent turn signals and LED signature Daytime Running Lamps
Window power front passenger express down
Compass located in instrument cluster
Windows power front drivers express up/down
Bumper front body-colour lower (Front bumper colour will be high gloss black.)
Bumper rear body-colour with corner steps
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release includes hitch area light
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Windows power rear express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.)
Taillamps LED tail and stop light with incandescent reverse light
Floor mats rubberized-vinyl front (Deleted when (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO is ordered.)
Floor mats rubberized-vinyl rear (Deleted when (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO is ordered.)
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable) (Not available with (PCU) Elevation Convenience Package with Bucket Seats.)
Alternator 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare
Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Tire spare 255/80R17SL all-season blackwall (Included and only available with 20 Inch or 22 Inch wheels and tires.)
Wheels 20 Inch x 9 Inch (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) Black gloss painted aluminum
Audio system GMC Infotainment System with 8 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for c...
Transmission 8-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Standard on 2WD models equipped with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Available on 4WD models equipped...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2020 GMC Sierra 1500