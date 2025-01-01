$23,750+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Terrain
SLT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
144,773KM
VIN 3GKALVEX0LL232317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6018A
- Mileage 144,773 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire
Mechanical jack with tools
Capless Fuel Fill
Driver Shift Controls
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
SD Card Reader located within front centre storage bin
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Convenience
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD)
AXLE 3.17 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T50 ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
TIRES P235/50R19 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
FOG LAMPS FRONT HALOGEN
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR
USB DATA PORTS 2 TYPE-A LOCATED WITHIN THE CENTRE CONSOLE
POWER OUTLET 110-VOLT LOCATED ON THE REAR OF CENTRE CONSOLE
TIRE SPARE T125/70R17 BLACKWALL
EXHAUST DUAL WITH BRIGHT TIPS
LIFTGATE REAR POWER PROGRAMMABLE HANDS FREE
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN
SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Headlamps automatic delay
Map pocket driver seatback
Map pocket front passenger seatback
SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'll ...
Sunglass storage overhead
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Keyless Start push-button
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Fuel gasoline E15
Emissions Federal requirements
Brake electronic parking
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Seat driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar
Seat power driver lumbar control
Seat front passenger 6-way power with 2-way power lumbar
Seat front passenger power lumbar
Windows power with rear Express-Down
Tail lamps LED signature
Windows power with front passenger Express-Down
Antenna roof-mounted shark fin
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 4-spoke
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Suspension rear 4-link non-isolated
Trailering provisions 1500 lbs. (680 kg)
Engine control stop-start system
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System
Brake lining high-performance Duralife
Recovery hooks front provisions
Lighting interior with accent lighting under door armrest floor console and instrument panel
Active Noise Cancellation noise control system
Air vents 2nd row
Seatback passenger side flat-folding
Seating 5-passenger
Trim Black lower body
USB charging-only ports 2 located on the rear of the centre console
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Headlamps high intensity discharge with C-shaped lighting
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface
Seat trim perforated leather-appointed
Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including Vehicle Information Menu (oil life tire pressure standard/metric units) and Trip Information Menu (trip 1 trip 2 fuel range average fuel economy instant fuel economy average vehicl...
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding LED turn signal indicators and auto-dimming
Wheel spare 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel
Audio system 8 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones advanced voice recognition ...
Display 4.2 Inch multi-colour driver information screen (Includes enhanced capability with audio phone and navigation.)
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 12.6 Inch front and 11.3 Inch rear rotor size
Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted (Silver painted side rails. When (WJP) Elevation Edition is ordered side rails will be Black. When (CWB) Chrome Package is ordered side rails will be Bright.)
Wheels 19 Inch x 7.5 (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) machined aluminum with Gray painted accents
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
