2020 GMC Terrain

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Automatic Highbeams

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Bluetooth Connection

Hands-Free Liftgate

Driver Restriction Features

SATIN STEEL METALLIC

Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry

ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (252 hp [188.0 kW] @ 5500 rpm 260 lb-ft of torque [353.0 N-m] @ 2500 - 4500 rpm) (STD)

SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)

DENALI PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

AXLE 3.17 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T50 ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)

JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM with Denali logo

STEERING WHEEL HEATED

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

TIRES P235/50R19 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

FOG LAMPS FRONT HALOGEN

SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR

USB DATA PORTS 2 TYPE-A LOCATED WITHIN THE CENTRE CONSOLE

POWER OUTLET 110-VOLT LOCATED ON THE REAR OF CENTRE CONSOLE

TIRE SPARE T125/70R17 BLACKWALL

EXHAUST DUAL WITH BRIGHT TIPS

MIRROR CAPS CHROME

LIFTGATE REAR POWER PROGRAMMABLE HANDS FREE

SEAT VENTILATED DRIVER

WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN

SEAT VENTILATED FRONT PASSENGER

SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY

Front collision mitigation

Front Collision Warning

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

Floor mats carpeted front

Floor mats carpeted rear

Glass acoustic laminated windshield

Headlamp control automatic on and off

Headlamps automatic delay

Map pocket driver seatback

Map pocket front passenger seatback

SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'll ...

Sunglass storage overhead

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Keyless Start push-button

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt

Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt

Suspension front MacPherson strut

Fuel gasoline E15

Emissions Federal requirements

Brake electronic parking

Assist handle driver

Assist handle front passenger

Assist handles rear outboard

Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front

Seat driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar

Seat power driver lumbar control

Seat front passenger 6-way power with 2-way power lumbar

Seat front passenger power lumbar

Windows power with rear Express-Down

Tail lamps LED signature

Windows power with front passenger Express-Down

Headlamps LED with C-shaped lighting

Antenna roof-mounted shark fin

Door handles body-colour with chrome surround

Steering wheel leather-wrapped 4-spoke

Seat rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest

Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface

Suspension rear 4-link non-isolated

Suspension Enhanced Ride

Trailering provisions 1500 lbs. (680 kg)

Engine control stop-start system

Chassis All-Wheel Drive System

Brake lining high-performance Duralife

Recovery hooks front provisions

Trim body-colour lower body

Lighting interior with accent lighting under door armrest floor console and instrument panel

Active Noise Cancellation noise control system

Air vents 2nd row

Seatback passenger side flat-folding

Seating 5-passenger

USB charging-only ports 2 located on the rear of the centre console

Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre

Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area

Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger

Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface

Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including Vehicle Information Menu (oil life tire pressure standard/metric units) and Trip Information Menu (trip 1 trip 2 fuel range average fuel economy instant fuel economy average vehicl...

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding LED turn signal indicators and auto-dimming

Wheel spare 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel

Audio system 8 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System with Navigation includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones advanced vo...

Sill plates front Denali-specific

Display 4.2 Inch multi-colour driver information screen (Includes enhanced capability with audio phone and navigation.)

Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted (Bright side rails.)

Wheels 19 Inch x 7.5 (48.3 cm x 19.1 cm) bright machined aluminum with Premium Grey painted accents