2020 GMC Yukon

Heads-Up Display

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Navigation from Telematics

Active suspension

Automatic Highbeams

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Cross-Traffic Alert

Hands-Free Liftgate

Driver Restriction Features

ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)

TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting (STD)

JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM

SUNROOF POWER TILT-SLIDING with express-open and close and wind deflector

SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED heated and ventilated seat cushions 12-way power driver and passenger seat includes 6-way power cushions driver seat 2-position memory 4-way power lumbar control and power recline (STD)

REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO

SMOKEY QUARTZ METALLIC

Requires Subscription

WHEELS 22" X 8.5" (55.9 CM X 21.6 CM) BRIGHT ALUMINUM with Midnight Silver premium paint

ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - ADVANCED with Automatic Emergency Braking radar based system automatically adjusts speed to maintain preset following gap

LPO MOULDED SPLASH GUARDS (dealer-installed)

AUDIO SYSTEM 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and ...

Front collision mitigation