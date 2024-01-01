Menu
Account
Sign In
2020, Denali, Four Wheel Drive, 6.2 Liter V8, SunroofOur luxurious 2020 GMC Yukon Denali 4WD is the pinnacle of SUV prestige in Smokey Quartz Metallic! Powered by a 6.2 Liter V8 offering 420hp connected to a 10 Speed Automatic transmission for astonishing capability. This Four Wheel Drive SUV has been masterfully engineered with Magnetic Ride Control to provide refined handling, and it sees approximately 10.7L/100km on the highway. Professional Grade good looks come into the picture with a distinctive chrome grille, HID headlamps, fog lights, roof rails, a hands-free liftgate, and fantastic 20-inch alloy wheels.First-class accommodations are standard in our Denali cabin, allowing you to enjoy a sunroof, heated/ventilated leather front, heated second-row seats, a power-fold third row, a leather heated steering wheel, Mastique Ash wood grain accents, tri-zone automatic climate control, remote start, and an incredible array of technology. Your mobile command center includes an 8-inch touchscreen, full-color navigation, Android Auto®/Apple CarPlay®, Bluetooth®, WiFi compatibility, Bose audio, and wireless charging,Advanced GMC safety measures add premium peace of mind with a head-up display, automatic braking, a blind-spot monitor, a rearview camera, lane-keeping assistance, forward-collision warning, parking sensors, and more! Our Yukon Denali is here to keep your crew moving with compelling benefits and legendary style! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!Dauphin Ford is excited to be serving Dauphin and the surrounding areas. Under new management, we will continue to offer the same great pricing and service that you are used to. Our goal is to help you find your next vehicle whether it is a brand-new F-150, Explorer, or one of our certified pre-owned vehicles. Our financial experts are located in-house and can offer you the financing and leasing options that are best suited for you with fast, easy and approval in minutes. We have a state-of-the-art service department and a collision and glass center with highly trained and experienced technicians to look after all your repair needs. Our parts department is well stocked with all the parts, tires, and any accessories you may desire. For all your automotive needs, come down to Dauphin Ford, 1700 Main Street South in Dauphin. Dealer permit #4152

2020 GMC Yukon

75,142 KM

Details Description Features

$64,821

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 GMC Yukon

Denali

Watch This Vehicle

2020 GMC Yukon

Denali

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

  1. 10912202
  2. 10912202
  3. 10912202
  4. 10912202
  5. 10912202
  6. 10912202
  7. 10912202
  8. 10912202
Contact Seller

$64,821

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
75,142KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour smokey quartz metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 75,142 KM

Vehicle Description

2020, Denali, Four Wheel Drive, 6.2 Liter V8, SunroofOur luxurious 2020 GMC Yukon Denali 4WD is the pinnacle of SUV prestige in Smokey Quartz Metallic! Powered by a 6.2 Liter V8 offering 420hp connected to a 10 Speed Automatic transmission for astonishing capability. This Four Wheel Drive SUV has been masterfully engineered with Magnetic Ride Control to provide refined handling, and it sees approximately 10.7L/100km on the highway. Professional Grade good looks come into the picture with a distinctive chrome grille, HID headlamps, fog lights, roof rails, a hands-free liftgate, and fantastic 20-inch alloy wheels.First-class accommodations are standard in our Denali cabin, allowing you to enjoy a sunroof, heated/ventilated leather front, heated second-row seats, a power-fold third row, a leather heated steering wheel, Mastique Ash wood grain accents, tri-zone automatic climate control, remote start, and an incredible array of technology. Your mobile command center includes an 8-inch touchscreen, full-color navigation, Android Auto®/Apple CarPlay®, Bluetooth®, WiFi compatibility, Bose audio, and wireless charging,Advanced GMC safety measures add premium peace of mind with a head-up display, automatic braking, a blind-spot monitor, a rearview camera, lane-keeping assistance, forward-collision warning, parking sensors, and more! Our Yukon Denali is here to keep your crew moving with compelling benefits and legendary style! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!Dauphin Ford is excited to be serving Dauphin and the surrounding areas. Under new management, we will continue to offer the same great pricing and service that you are used to. Our goal is to help you find your next vehicle whether it is a brand-new F-150, Explorer, or one of our certified pre-owned vehicles. Our financial experts are located in-house and can offer you the financing and leasing options that are best suited for you with fast, easy and approval in minutes. We have a state-of-the-art service department and a collision and glass center with highly trained and experienced technicians to look after all your repair needs. Our parts department is well stocked with all the parts, tires, and any accessories you may desire. For all your automotive needs, come down to Dauphin Ford, 1700 Main Street South in Dauphin. Dealer permit #4152

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive tow/haul mode and tap up/tap down shifting (STD)
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
SUNROOF POWER TILT-SLIDING with express-open and close and wind deflector
SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED heated and ventilated seat cushions 12-way power driver and passenger seat includes 6-way power cushions driver seat 2-position memory 4-way power lumbar control and power recline (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
SMOKEY QUARTZ METALLIC
Requires Subscription
WHEELS 22" X 8.5" (55.9 CM X 21.6 CM) BRIGHT ALUMINUM with Midnight Silver premium paint
ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - ADVANCED with Automatic Emergency Braking radar based system automatically adjusts speed to maintain preset following gap
LPO MOULDED SPLASH GUARDS (dealer-installed)
AUDIO SYSTEM 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and ...
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dean Cooley GM

Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Dauphin, MB
2019 Chevrolet Equinox LT 106,085 KM $25,980 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Cadillac CTS Sedan Premium AWD for sale in Dauphin, MB
2014 Cadillac CTS Sedan Premium AWD 136,835 KM $20,980 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT for sale in Dauphin, MB
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 61,176 KM $30,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dean Cooley GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$64,821

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller
2020 GMC Yukon