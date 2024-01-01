$64,821+ tax & licensing
2020 GMC Yukon
Denali
2020 GMC Yukon
Denali
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
$64,821
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour smokey quartz metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 75,142 KM
Vehicle Description
2020, Denali, Four Wheel Drive, 6.2 Liter V8, SunroofOur luxurious 2020 GMC Yukon Denali 4WD is the pinnacle of SUV prestige in Smokey Quartz Metallic! Powered by a 6.2 Liter V8 offering 420hp connected to a 10 Speed Automatic transmission for astonishing capability. This Four Wheel Drive SUV has been masterfully engineered with Magnetic Ride Control to provide refined handling, and it sees approximately 10.7L/100km on the highway. Professional Grade good looks come into the picture with a distinctive chrome grille, HID headlamps, fog lights, roof rails, a hands-free liftgate, and fantastic 20-inch alloy wheels.First-class accommodations are standard in our Denali cabin, allowing you to enjoy a sunroof, heated/ventilated leather front, heated second-row seats, a power-fold third row, a leather heated steering wheel, Mastique Ash wood grain accents, tri-zone automatic climate control, remote start, and an incredible array of technology. Your mobile command center includes an 8-inch touchscreen, full-color navigation, Android Auto®/Apple CarPlay®, Bluetooth®, WiFi compatibility, Bose audio, and wireless charging,Advanced GMC safety measures add premium peace of mind with a head-up display, automatic braking, a blind-spot monitor, a rearview camera, lane-keeping assistance, forward-collision warning, parking sensors, and more! Our Yukon Denali is here to keep your crew moving with compelling benefits and legendary style! Save this Page and Call for Availability. We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!Dauphin Ford is excited to be serving Dauphin and the surrounding areas. Under new management, we will continue to offer the same great pricing and service that you are used to. Our goal is to help you find your next vehicle whether it is a brand-new F-150, Explorer, or one of our certified pre-owned vehicles. Our financial experts are located in-house and can offer you the financing and leasing options that are best suited for you with fast, easy and approval in minutes. We have a state-of-the-art service department and a collision and glass center with highly trained and experienced technicians to look after all your repair needs. Our parts department is well stocked with all the parts, tires, and any accessories you may desire. For all your automotive needs, come down to Dauphin Ford, 1700 Main Street South in Dauphin. Dealer permit #4152
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Dean Cooley GM
Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-442-0402