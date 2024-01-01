Menu
Adventure Awaits with the 2020 Jeep Compass North: Discover the Perfect Blend of Rugged Capability and Modern Comfort in a Jazz Blue Pearl Finish For those who crave the thrill of the open road and the call of the wild the 2020 Jeep Compass North is your ideal companion. This used SUV with its striking Jazz Blue Pearl exterior is designed for the adventurous spirit. Equipped with a robust 2.4L MultiAir I-4 engine this Compass delivers both power and efficiency making it perfect for both city drives and off-road escapades. The 9-speed automatic transmission ensures a smooth ride while the 4x4 drivetrain provides exceptional handling in all weather conditions giving you confidence on any terrain. Inside the Compass North offers a sleek black interior that combines style with practicality. The spacious cabin is perfect for those who need versatility whether its for a weekend getaway or daily commutes. With ample cargo space and comfortable seating youll have room for all your gear and passengers. The Jeep Compass North is more than just a vehicle; its a gateway to exploration offering the rugged capability Jeep is known for with the modern comforts you desire. Embrace the journey with this reliable and stylish sport utility vehicle. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs.

2020 Jeep Compass

104,716 KM

$22,750

+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Compass

NORTH

2020 Jeep Compass

NORTH

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$22,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,716KM
VIN 3C4NJDBB5LT109053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jazz Blue Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5665B
  • Mileage 104,716 KM

Vehicle Description

Adventure Awaits with the 2020 Jeep Compass North: Discover the Perfect Blend of Rugged Capability and Modern Comfort in a Jazz Blue Pearl Finish For those who crave the thrill of the open road and the call of the wild the 2020 Jeep Compass North is your ideal companion. This used SUV with its striking Jazz Blue Pearl exterior is designed for the adventurous spirit. Equipped with a robust 2.4L MultiAir I-4 engine this Compass delivers both power and efficiency making it perfect for both city drives and off-road escapades. The 9-speed automatic transmission ensures a smooth ride while the 4x4 drivetrain provides exceptional handling in all weather conditions giving you confidence on any terrain. Inside the Compass North offers a sleek black interior that combines style with practicality. The spacious cabin is perfect for those who need versatility whether it's for a weekend getaway or daily commutes. With ample cargo space and comfortable seating you'll have room for all your gear and passengers. The Jeep Compass North is more than just a vehicle; it's a gateway to exploration offering the rugged capability Jeep is known for with the modern comforts you desire. Embrace the journey with this reliable and stylish sport utility vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Tire mobility kit
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Humidity Sensor
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
GPS Antenna Input
Smart Device Integration
115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Google Android Auto
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
500CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
51 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
3.73 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
420.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Compact Spare Tire
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
USB Mobile Projection
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Bluetooth Streaming Audio
Wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Media Hub w/USB & Aux Input Jack
Apple CarPlay Capable
Integrated Centre Stack Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Premium Cloth Bucket Seats

Additional Features

Monotone Paint Application
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
Jazz Blue Pearl
7 inch Touchscreen
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DFH) (STD)
ENGINE: 2.4L MULTIAIR I-4 ZERO EVAP W/ESS (STD)
TIRES: 225/60R17 BSW AS (STD)
Premium Cabin Air Filter
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GJ -inc: Engine: 2.4L MultiAir I-4 Zero Evap w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DFH)
A/C w/Dual-Zone Auto Temp Control -inc: Federal A/C Excise Tax
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Reversible Carpet/Vinyl Cargo Mat Remote Start System Windshield Wiper De-Icer Front Heated Seats Heated Steering Wheel Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer and Trip Odometer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
GVWR: 2 086 kgs (4 600 lbs)
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Aux Audio Input Jack and Steering Wheel Controls
Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7 Inch Display
WHEELS: 17 Inch X 7 Inch TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

$22,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2020 Jeep Compass