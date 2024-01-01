$22,750+ tax & licensing
2020 Jeep Compass
NORTH
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$22,750
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jazz Blue Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5665B
- Mileage 104,716 KM
Vehicle Description
Adventure Awaits with the 2020 Jeep Compass North: Discover the Perfect Blend of Rugged Capability and Modern Comfort in a Jazz Blue Pearl Finish For those who crave the thrill of the open road and the call of the wild the 2020 Jeep Compass North is your ideal companion. This used SUV with its striking Jazz Blue Pearl exterior is designed for the adventurous spirit. Equipped with a robust 2.4L MultiAir I-4 engine this Compass delivers both power and efficiency making it perfect for both city drives and off-road escapades. The 9-speed automatic transmission ensures a smooth ride while the 4x4 drivetrain provides exceptional handling in all weather conditions giving you confidence on any terrain. Inside the Compass North offers a sleek black interior that combines style with practicality. The spacious cabin is perfect for those who need versatility whether it's for a weekend getaway or daily commutes. With ample cargo space and comfortable seating you'll have room for all your gear and passengers. The Jeep Compass North is more than just a vehicle; it's a gateway to exploration offering the rugged capability Jeep is known for with the modern comforts you desire. Embrace the journey with this reliable and stylish sport utility vehicle. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
Dean Cooley GM
