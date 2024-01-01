Menu
**Experience Unmatched Versatility and Comfort with the 2020 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD Your Ultimate Family Adventure Awaits!** Discover the perfect blend of performance luxury and practicality with this 2020 Toyota Sienna XLE in Pre-Dawn Grey Mica. Designed for the modern family this All-Wheel Drive minivan ensures you're ready for any journey no matter the weather or terrain. The powerful V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission provides a smooth and responsive drive making every trip enjoyable. Step inside to a spacious refined interior with elegant brown leather seats that offer both comfort and durability. The Sienna XLE is equipped with advanced safety features including Toyota's renowned Safety Sense package which includes pre-collision warning lane departure alert and dynamic radar cruise control ensuring peace of mind for you and your loved ones. The versatile seating configuration allows for easy adjustments accommodating up to eight passengers or providing ample cargo space when needed. The power sliding doors and liftgate offer convenient access making loading and unloading a breeze. Plus the tri-zone automatic climate control ensures everyone stays comfortable no matter where they're seated. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on a cross-country adventure the 2020 Toyota Sienna XLE delivers exceptional performance safety and comfort making it the ideal choice for families on the go.

2020 Toyota Sienna

125,646 KM

$41,980

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Sienna

XLE

2020 Toyota Sienna

XLE

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$41,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
125,646KM
VIN 5TDDZ3DC6LS232083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5555A
  • Mileage 125,646 KM

Vehicle Description

**Experience Unmatched Versatility and Comfort with the 2020 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD Your Ultimate Family Adventure Awaits!** Discover the perfect blend of performance luxury and practicality with this 2020 Toyota Sienna XLE in Pre-Dawn Grey Mica. Designed for the modern family this All-Wheel Drive minivan ensures you’re ready for any journey no matter the weather or terrain. The powerful V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission provides a smooth and responsive drive making every trip enjoyable. Step inside to a spacious refined interior with elegant brown leather seats that offer both comfort and durability. The Sienna XLE is equipped with advanced safety features including Toyota’s renowned Safety Sense package which includes pre-collision warning lane departure alert and dynamic radar cruise control ensuring peace of mind for you and your loved ones. The versatile seating configuration allows for easy adjustments accommodating up to eight passengers or providing ample cargo space when needed. The power sliding doors and liftgate offer convenient access making loading and unloading a breeze. Plus the tri-zone automatic climate control ensures everyone stays comfortable no matter where they’re seated. Whether you’re navigating city streets or embarking on a cross-country adventure the 2020 Toyota Sienna XLE delivers exceptional performance safety and comfort making it the ideal choice for families on the go. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
PERIMETER ALARM
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Passenger Seat
ADAPTIVE
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather/Simulated Wood Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
75 L Fuel Tank
Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control
3.003 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
510.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Door auto-latch
Lip Spoiler
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Tires: P235/55R18 All Season Run-Flat
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Diversity antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Removable Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: lock up torque converter and transmission cooler
Requires Subscription
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Radio w/Seek-Scan MP3 Player Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Manual Recline Manual Fold Into Floor 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 2 Door Curb/Courtesy Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Simulated Wood Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Power Rear Windows Power Vented 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds
Wheels: 18 Inch 10 Spoke Alloy w/Wheel Locks
Heated Front Captain Seats -inc: driver seat power adjustable lumbar support foldable armrest 8-way power adjustable driver seat 4-way power adjustable passenger seat and driver seat manual adjustable fore/aft height and recline/incline
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Covered Dashboard Storage Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Partial Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Premium Audio w/Navigation -inc: 6 speakers 8 Inch display screen Safety Connect w/automatic collision notification stolen vehicle locator emergency assistance button (SOS) and enhanced roadside assistance (3 year subscripti...
Engine: 3.5L V6 DOHC 24-Valve -inc: aluminum alloy block dual variable valve timing w/intelligence D-4S and Acoustic Control Induction System (ACIS)
GVWR: 2 715 kg (5 985.5 lbs)

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

$41,980

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2020 Toyota Sienna