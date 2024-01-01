$41,980+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota Sienna
XLE
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$41,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5555A
- Mileage 125,646 KM
Vehicle Description
**Experience Unmatched Versatility and Comfort with the 2020 Toyota Sienna XLE AWD Your Ultimate Family Adventure Awaits!** Discover the perfect blend of performance luxury and practicality with this 2020 Toyota Sienna XLE in Pre-Dawn Grey Mica. Designed for the modern family this All-Wheel Drive minivan ensures you’re ready for any journey no matter the weather or terrain. The powerful V6 engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission provides a smooth and responsive drive making every trip enjoyable. Step inside to a spacious refined interior with elegant brown leather seats that offer both comfort and durability. The Sienna XLE is equipped with advanced safety features including Toyota’s renowned Safety Sense package which includes pre-collision warning lane departure alert and dynamic radar cruise control ensuring peace of mind for you and your loved ones. The versatile seating configuration allows for easy adjustments accommodating up to eight passengers or providing ample cargo space when needed. The power sliding doors and liftgate offer convenient access making loading and unloading a breeze. Plus the tri-zone automatic climate control ensures everyone stays comfortable no matter where they’re seated. Whether you’re navigating city streets or embarking on a cross-country adventure the 2020 Toyota Sienna XLE delivers exceptional performance safety and comfort making it the ideal choice for families on the go. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
