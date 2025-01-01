$38,850+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Enclave
Essence
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$38,850
+ taxes & licensing
Used
48,842KM
VIN 5GAEVAKW4MJ187453
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Dark Galvanized With Ebony Interior Accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4982
- Mileage 48,842 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Air filtration system
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Engine oil indicator
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Compass display (located in the Driver Information Centre)
Remote vehicle starter system extended range
Electronic Precision Shift
Keyless Open
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Driver Mode Selector includes Stability Control Button and AWD Button (Includes Mode button when (V92) Trailering Package is ordered.)
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Active noise cancellation
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
SEATS FRONT BUCKETS (STD)
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [359 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)
ESSENCE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL
EBONY TWILIGHT METALLIC Includes Spectra Grey lower exterior accent colour.)
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER PASSENGER LUMBAR CONTROL
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL
SPOILER REAR
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
TRAILERING PACKAGE 5000 LBS. includes (V08) heavy-duty engine cooling system (CTT) Hitch Guidance (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View and trailer hitch
ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS
DARK GALVANIZED WITH EBONY INTERIOR ACCENTS PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Brake parking electronic
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Steering column tilt and telescoping
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Emissions Federal requirements
Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Air conditioning rear
Speedometer km/miles km odometer
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding and driver-side auto-dimming body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way power
Wipers front intermittent
Head restraints front adjustable (up/down)
GVWR 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Liftgate power hands free with projected logo (Buick tri-shield)
Theft-deterrent system vehicle PASS-Key III engine immobilizer with content theft alarm
Air conditioning refrigerant
Windows power driver with Express-Up/Down front and rear passenger Express-Down
Roof rails bright aluminized integrated
Windshield acoustic laminated
Door handles body-colour with chrome insert
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System with Driver Select
Exhaust dual-outlet stainless-steel with bright tips integrated in fascia
Steering power electric
Suspension Premium Ride 4-wheel independent
Seating 7-passenger (2-2-3 seating configuration) includes 2nd row 40/40 Captains chairs with armrests featuring left seat fore/aft adjustment right seat Pitch Slide for 3rd row access with fore/aft adjustment and 3rd row 60/40 split bench
Storage system rear cargo area under floor
Head restraint rear centre seat
Glovebox passenger-side of instrument panel
Lamps turn signal indicator
Mouldings rocker panel unique accent colour
Mouldings bodyside bright chrome
Sill plates bright
Tires 255/65R18 SL all-season blackwall
Headlamps LED includes LED Buick Evonik signature accents with LED bi-functional projector side marker and reflex and LED Park lamp in fascia
Audio system feature USB ports 6 total first row includes 1 auxiliary dual USB (1Amp charge and data); 2nd row includes dual USB charging (2.1 Amps); 3rd row includes dual USB charging in rear outboard positions
Instrumentation includes Driver Information Centre tachometer speedometer fuel coolant temperature battery gear selector outside air temperature and (U80) compass display
QuietTuning Buick process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration utilizing ultra-dissipative acoustic materials and Active Noise Cancellation to create a quiet interior cabin
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding third row bench manual folding
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the All Access package for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the All Acces...
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise
Wheel spare 18 Inch x 4.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 11.4 cm) steel
Audio system 8 Inch diagonal Buick Infotainment System includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones advanced voice recognitio...
Driver Information centre enhanced 4.2 Inch multi-colour display includes speed and trip odometer fuel economy and range oil life tire pressure battery voltage and timer
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) aluminum painted
SPORT TOURING EDITION includes (Q78) 20 Inch machined face aluminum wheels with Satin Graphite painted pockets unique Sport grille with body-colour surround and InchSport Touring Inch liftgate badging Includes Pitch Dark Night lower accent colour wi...
