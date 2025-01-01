$35,980+ taxes & licensing
2021 Buick Enclave
Avenir
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Frost Tricoat
- Interior Colour Ebony with Ebony interior accents
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6197AA
- Mileage 106,657 KM
Vehicle Description
All Wheel Drive, Navigation System, Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Sun/Moonroof, Blind Spot Monitor, Cooled Front Seats. At Dean Cooley GM in Dauphin, the 2021 Buick Enclave Avenir is ready to tackle the Parkland area's harshest winters and scenic drives through nearby provincial parks. This sport utility vehicle is equipped with All Wheel Drive, providing enhanced traction for snowy and icy conditions. The luxury of Heated Front Seats and a Heated Steering Wheel ensures your comfort on the coldest days, while the Cooled Front Seats keep you refreshed in warmer weather. Enjoy the convenience of a Power Liftgate for easy loading of gear after outdoor adventures, and the Navigation System will guide you through both familiar and new territories effortlessly. Experience the seamless blend of technology and comfort with the Buick Infotainment System, featuring an 8-inch diagonal multi-touch display with Bluetooth, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay for endless entertainment options on your journeys. The Sun/Moonroof lets you soak in the natural beauty and fresh air of the Parkland area, while the Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Parking Aid provide added safety and confidence when navigating through tight spots or busy roads. Visit Dean Cooley GM to explore the Buick Enclave Avenir, designed for both rugged rural roads and serene parkland vistas.
