$24,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Buick Encore
GX Preferred
2021 Buick Encore
GX Preferred
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$24,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,843KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KL4MMCSL7MB182542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour EBONY WITH EBONY INTERIOR ACCENTS, CLOTH WITH LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4913
- Mileage 72,843 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
COMPASS DISPLAY
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Mechanical jack with tools
Capless Fuel Fill
Engine air filtration monitor
All-wheel drive with Driver Mode Selector
Trailering provisions includes 4-wire electrical harness and 4-pin sealed connector
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Remote vehicle starter system includes Remote Keyless Entry
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
AXLE 3.17 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
HEADLAMP CONTROL INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5 600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1 600 rpm FWD/AWD models) (STD)
KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON
FOG LAMPS FRONT LED
WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS COVERED SLIDING
TIRES 225/55R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE BODY-COLOUR MANUAL-FOLDING
Front collision mitigation
Cloth with Leatherette seat trim
Front Collision Warning
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Windshield solar absorbing
Engine control stop/start system
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Map pocket driver seatback
SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'll ...
Window power with front passenger Express-Down
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Wiper rear intermittent
Defogger rear-window electric
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Brake electronic parking
Assist handles rear outboard
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Antenna roof-mounted
Speedometer km/miles km odometer
Lighting rear cargo compartment lamp
Door locks power with lockout protection
Door handles body-colour with chrome strips
Steering column tilt and telescopic adjustable
Wipers front intermittent with pulse washers
Headlamps halogen
Steering power variable effort electric
Glovebox dual
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night with tilt
Lighting interior dimming instrument panel cluster
Shift knob satin silver and chrome
Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted rear
Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted front
Door sill plate cover front
Audio system feature 6-speaker system enhanced performance with amplifier
Lamp LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp
Liftgate manual
GVWR 4409 lbs. (2000 kg)
Brakes front and rear electric
Tail lamps halogen
Knee bolster driver and front passenger
Lighting interior roof rear courtesy
Console floor with armrest
Seat rear 40/60 split-bench folding (60 percent on passenger side)
Seatback front passenger flat-folding
Map pocket front passenger seatback lateral mesh
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature
Door pillar trim blackout
Shutters front lower grille active front
Mouldings upper side window chrome roofline and gloss Black beltline
Engine control stop/start system disable switch non-latching
Lighting interior overhead courtesy dual reading lamp
Key system 2 keys
HVAC duct underneath rear right-passenger seat
AUX heater electric heating/defroster
Assist handle with coat hook front passenger
Cargo security cover rear stowable under rear cargo load floor
Headrests 2-way adjustable up/down driver and front passenger
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Steering wheel controls mounted audio cruise control Driver Information Centre Forward Collision Alert gap adjust and phone interface controls
Tire compact spare 16 Inch (40.3 cm) located under cargo floor
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum
Bumper front with Anderson Silver accents (Replaced with (VHU) front sport bumper when (GFC) Sport Touring Package is ordered.)
Bumper rear with Anderson Silver accents (Replaced with (VPS) rear sport bumper when (GFC) Sport Touring Package is ordered.)
Fascia front and rear (Not available with (GFC) Sport Touring Package.)
Mouldings bodyside moulded colour (Not available with (GFC) Sport Touring Package.)
Air conditioning semi-automatic with electronic controls
Audio system 8 Inch diagonal Buick Infotainment System includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones and Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto for compatible phones
Driver Information centre enhanced 4.2 Inch multi-colour display includes tachometer speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor battery and compass
Seat adjuster 2-way power driver lumbar control (Included and only available with (Y55) Cold Weather Comfort Package.)
USB charging ports 2 (1 USB Type-A 1 USB Type-C) charging only
USB ports 2 (1 USB Type-A 1 USB Type-C) with auxiliary input jack (Included with (IOR) 8 Inch diagonal Buick Infotainment System. Not available with (MCR) Memory card receptacle.)
Transmission 9-speed automatic 9T4X Gen 1
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
2021 Buick Encore GX Preferred 72,843 KM $24,980 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Terrain AT4 37,334 KM $34,980 + tax & lic
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited SLE 57,542 KM $47,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Dean Cooley GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$24,980
+ taxes & licensing
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2021 Buick Encore