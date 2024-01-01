2021 Buick Encore

Turbocharged

Telematics

Knee Air Bag

Premium Synthetic Seats

Remote vehicle starter system includes Remote Keyless Entry

Automatic Highbeams

Bluetooth Connection

Driver Restriction Features

Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry

AXLE 3.17 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER

NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation

SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING

HEADLAMP CONTROL INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM

ENGINE ECOTEC 1.3L TURBO (GM-estimated 155 hp [115 kW] @ 5 600 rpm / 174 lb-ft torque [236 Nm] @ 1 600 rpm FWD/AWD models) (STD)

KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON

FOG LAMPS FRONT LED

WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto

VISORS DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER ILLUMINATED VANITY MIRRORS COVERED SLIDING

TIRES 225/55R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE BODY-COLOUR MANUAL-FOLDING

Front collision mitigation

Cloth with Leatherette seat trim

Front Collision Warning

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry

Windshield solar absorbing

Engine control stop/start system

Glass acoustic laminated windshield

Headlamp control automatic on and off

Map pocket driver seatback

SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'll ...

Window power with front passenger Express-Down

Windows power rear with Express-Down

Wiper rear intermittent

Defogger rear-window electric

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Brake electronic parking

Assist handles rear outboard

Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual

Antenna roof-mounted

Speedometer km/miles km odometer

Lighting rear cargo compartment lamp

Door locks power with lockout protection

Door handles body-colour with chrome strips

Steering column tilt and telescopic adjustable

Wipers front intermittent with pulse washers

Headlamps halogen

Steering power variable effort electric

Glovebox dual

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night with tilt

Lighting interior dimming instrument panel cluster

Shift knob satin silver and chrome

Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted rear

Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted front

Door sill plate cover front

Audio system feature 6-speaker system enhanced performance with amplifier

Lamp LED centre high-mounted stop/brake lamp

Liftgate manual

GVWR 4409 lbs. (2000 kg)

Brakes front and rear electric

Tail lamps halogen

Knee bolster driver and front passenger

Lighting interior roof rear courtesy

Console floor with armrest

Seat rear 40/60 split-bench folding (60 percent on passenger side)

Seatback front passenger flat-folding

Map pocket front passenger seatback lateral mesh

QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin

Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature

Door pillar trim blackout

Shutters front lower grille active front

Mouldings upper side window chrome roofline and gloss Black beltline

Engine control stop/start system disable switch non-latching

Lighting interior overhead courtesy dual reading lamp

Key system 2 keys

HVAC duct underneath rear right-passenger seat

AUX heater electric heating/defroster

Assist handle with coat hook front passenger

Cargo security cover rear stowable under rear cargo load floor

Headrests 2-way adjustable up/down driver and front passenger

Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel

Steering wheel controls mounted audio cruise control Driver Information Centre Forward Collision Alert gap adjust and phone interface controls

Tire compact spare 16 Inch (40.3 cm) located under cargo floor

Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum

Bumper front with Anderson Silver accents (Replaced with (VHU) front sport bumper when (GFC) Sport Touring Package is ordered.)

Bumper rear with Anderson Silver accents (Replaced with (VPS) rear sport bumper when (GFC) Sport Touring Package is ordered.)

Fascia front and rear (Not available with (GFC) Sport Touring Package.)

Mouldings bodyside moulded colour (Not available with (GFC) Sport Touring Package.)

Air conditioning semi-automatic with electronic controls

Audio system 8 Inch diagonal Buick Infotainment System includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones and Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto for compatible phones

Driver Information centre enhanced 4.2 Inch multi-colour display includes tachometer speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor battery and compass

Seat adjuster 2-way power driver lumbar control (Included and only available with (Y55) Cold Weather Comfort Package.)

USB charging ports 2 (1 USB Type-A 1 USB Type-C) charging only

USB ports 2 (1 USB Type-A 1 USB Type-C) with auxiliary input jack (Included with (IOR) 8 Inch diagonal Buick Infotainment System. Not available with (MCR) Memory card receptacle.)