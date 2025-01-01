$22,980+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Encore
Preferred
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$22,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,200KM
VIN KL4CJESB3MB327793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4969
- Mileage 70,200 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Oil life monitoring system
Cargo shade
COMPASS DISPLAY
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Mechanical jack with tools
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM includes Remote Keyless Entry
PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
Requires Subscription
AXLE 3.53 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
TIRES P215/55R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
DOOR HANDLES CHROME
NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE MANUAL
LUGGAGE RACK SIDE RAILS ROOF-MOUNTED
KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON
WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN
ENGINE ECOTEC 1.4L TURBO (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)
EBONY TWILIGHT METALLIC Includes (MDP) Anthracite lower exterior accent colour Paint code W598F.)
MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE BODY-COLOUR MANUAL-FOLDING
Cloth with Leatherette seat trim
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Windshield solar absorbing
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'll ...
Window power with front passenger Express-Down
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Wiper rear intermittent
Defogger rear-window electric
Cargo storage tray under rear floor
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Antenna roof-mounted
Speedometer km/miles km odometer
Seat rear 60/40 split-bench folding
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Door locks power with lockout protection
Theft-deterrent system immobilizer vehicle PASS-Key III
Lamp LED centre high-mounted stop/brake
Door handles body-colour with chrome strips
Steering column tilt and telescopic adjustable
Lighting interior rear cargo compartment lamp
Wipers front intermittent with pulse washers
Air filter particle
Assist handle rear
Headlamps halogen
Alternator 130 amps
Exhaust tip styled stainless-steel
Exhaust system rear exit
Steering power variable effort electric
Heater electric heater/defroster
Temperature sensor outside
Glovebox dual
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night with tilt
Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp
Lighting interior dimming instrument panel cluster
Seat adjuster front passenger 2-way manual
Shift knob satin silver and chrome
Headrests 2-way adjustable up/down
Storage front passenger underseat
Door sill plate cover front
Cargo cover rear stowable and removable
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface controls
Fascias front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings
QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Seat adjuster driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment
Seatback passenger flat-folding
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
Driver Information centre enhanced 4.2 Inch multi-colour display includes tachometer speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor battery and compass
Tire compact spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) located under cargo floor
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) aluminum with Technical Grey pockets
Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted front (Deleted when (PDH) Buick Interior Protection Package LPO or (PDA) Road Trip Package LPO is ordered. When available (VAV) All-weather floor mats LPO are included they will replace the standard carpeted fl...
Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted rear (Deleted when (PDH) Buick Interior Protection Package LPO or (PDA) Road Trip Package LPO is ordered. When available (VAV) All-weather floor mats LPO are included they will replace the standard carpeted flo...
Power outlet 120-volt located on the rear of centre console (Included and only available with (PCW) Safety Package.)
Drivetrain all-wheel drive (AWD models only.)
Audio system 7 Inch diagonal Buick Infotainment System includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones.
Call Dealer
