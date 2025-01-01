2021 Buick Encore

Turbocharged

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Knee Air Bag

Premium Synthetic Seats

Bluetooth Connection

Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry

SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)

REMOTE VEHICLE STARTER SYSTEM includes Remote Keyless Entry

PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

Requires Subscription

AXLE 3.53 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

TIRES P215/55R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

DOOR HANDLES CHROME

NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation

SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING

AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE MANUAL

LUGGAGE RACK SIDE RAILS ROOF-MOUNTED

KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON

WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN

ENGINE ECOTEC 1.4L TURBO (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm)

EBONY TWILIGHT METALLIC Includes (MDP) Anthracite lower exterior accent colour Paint code W598F.)

MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE BODY-COLOUR MANUAL-FOLDING

Cloth with Leatherette seat trim

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry

Windshield solar absorbing

Glass acoustic laminated windshield

SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'll ...

Window power with front passenger Express-Down

Windows power rear with Express-Down

Wiper rear intermittent

Defogger rear-window electric

Cargo storage tray under rear floor

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Antenna roof-mounted

Speedometer km/miles km odometer

Seat rear 60/40 split-bench folding

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Door locks power with lockout protection

Theft-deterrent system immobilizer vehicle PASS-Key III

Lamp LED centre high-mounted stop/brake

Door handles body-colour with chrome strips

Steering column tilt and telescopic adjustable

Lighting interior rear cargo compartment lamp

Wipers front intermittent with pulse washers

Air filter particle

Assist handle rear

Headlamps halogen

Alternator 130 amps

Exhaust tip styled stainless-steel

Exhaust system rear exit

Steering power variable effort electric

Heater electric heater/defroster

Temperature sensor outside

Glovebox dual

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night with tilt

Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp

Lighting interior dimming instrument panel cluster

Seat adjuster front passenger 2-way manual

Shift knob satin silver and chrome

Headrests 2-way adjustable up/down

Storage front passenger underseat

Door sill plate cover front

Cargo cover rear stowable and removable

Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface controls

Fascias front and rear accent colour includes rocker mouldings

QuietTuning Buick exclusive process that consists of acoustically enhanced windshield and side glass along with numerous noise cancelling acoustic treatments to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin

Seat adjuster driver 6-way power with manual recline and power lumbar adjustment

Seatback passenger flat-folding

Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke colour-keyed with theft-deterrent locking feature

Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control

Driver Information centre enhanced 4.2 Inch multi-colour display includes tachometer speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor battery and compass

Tire compact spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) located under cargo floor

Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) aluminum with Technical Grey pockets

Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted front (Deleted when (PDH) Buick Interior Protection Package LPO or (PDA) Road Trip Package LPO is ordered. When available (VAV) All-weather floor mats LPO are included they will replace the standard carpeted fl...

Floor mats colour-keyed and carpeted rear (Deleted when (PDH) Buick Interior Protection Package LPO or (PDA) Road Trip Package LPO is ordered. When available (VAV) All-weather floor mats LPO are included they will replace the standard carpeted flo...

Power outlet 120-volt located on the rear of centre console (Included and only available with (PCW) Safety Package.)

Drivetrain all-wheel drive (AWD models only.)