4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Preferred, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/- TBD

2021 Buick Envision

30,784 KM

$33,980

+ tax & licensing
Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

30,784KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ebony Seats
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 30,784 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Preferred, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/- TBD

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
SATIN STEEL METALLIC
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
PREFERRED PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes standard equipment
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
AXLE 3.47 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)
SPORT TOURING PACKAGE includes (PYS) 20" wheels with Dark finish unique ST Badging grille surround and mesh inserts (V5H) Black roof rails (D75) body-colour door handles; and (PJV) lower trim/wheel arch mouldings exhaust bezels window trim and m...
EBONY SEATS CLOTH WITH LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM with Ebony interior accents
AUDIO SYSTEM 10.2" DIAGONAL BUICK INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto for compatible phones advanced voice recognit...
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Cargo compartment cover rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

