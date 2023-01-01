$33,980+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Envision
Preferred
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
30,784KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Ebony Seats
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 30,784 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, AWD 4dr Preferred, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/- TBD
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
SATIN STEEL METALLIC
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
Requires Subscription
PREFERRED PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes standard equipment
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
AXLE 3.47 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)
SPORT TOURING PACKAGE includes (PYS) 20" wheels with Dark finish unique ST Badging grille surround and mesh inserts (V5H) Black roof rails (D75) body-colour door handles; and (PJV) lower trim/wheel arch mouldings exhaust bezels window trim and m...
EBONY SEATS CLOTH WITH LEATHERETTE SEAT TRIM with Ebony interior accents
AUDIO SYSTEM 10.2" DIAGONAL BUICK INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto for compatible phones advanced voice recognit...
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Cargo compartment cover rear
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
