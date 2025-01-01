$29,980+ taxes & licensing
2021 Buick Envision
Essence
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$29,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,838KM
VIN LRBFZPR41MD180696
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Ebony Seats
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4996
- Mileage 83,838 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Air Ionizer
Buick Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Electronic Grade Braking
All-wheel drive (AWD models.)
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
License plate front mounting package
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Convenience
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
Hands-Free Liftgate
Driver Restriction Features
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ESSENCE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
SEATS HEATED REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS
AXLE 3.47 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation
HEADLAMPS LED
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON
INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM CONTROL
AIR VENTS REAR
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER 8-WAY POWER
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)
EBONY SEATS PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM with Ebony interior accents
FLOOR MATS CARPETED FRONT AND REAR
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Brake parking electronic
Brake lining high-performance
Cup holders 2 in front console 2 in rear armrest
Door handles body-colour with chrome strip
Engine control stop/start system override
Glass laminated front doors
Head restraints rear outboard seats adjustable (up/down)
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Headlamps automatic delay
Liftgate power hands free open and close programmable
QuietTuning Buick unique process to reduce block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
Tire spare T145/70R17 SL blackwall
Window power with driver Express-Up and Down
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Wiper rear intermittent
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Tail lamps LED
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Fuel gasoline E15
Lamp marker reflex front side
Steering power non-variable ratio electric
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger
Memory settings includes presets for driver seat adjuster and outside rearview mirror
Air conditioning refrigerant low GWP
Window power with front passenger Express-Up and Down
Windows remote Express-Down all windows
Armrest rear centre
Mouldings bodyside bright window surround
Engine control stop/start
Suspension rear 5-link
Trailering provisions includes connector for accessory wiring harness
Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks
Seat rear 40/60 split-bench
Sensor automatic air circulation/air quality
Sensor air quality indicator
Sensor front passenger presence detector
Audio system feature 7-speaker system enhanced performance with amplifier
Speedometer miles/kilometers
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way power lumbar
Seat adjuster driver 4-way power lumbar
Keyless Open includes extended range with (BTM) keyless start and automatic door lock/unlock features
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable and driver-side auto-dimming memory body-colour manual-folding light sensitive remote control with memory settings
Roof rack cross rails Silver
Audio system feature USB charging-only ports
Cargo cover rear compartment sill with steel insert
Lighting interior ambient
Power outlet 12-volt cargo area auxiliary
Retained accessory power power windows audio system and moonroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for a period of time or until a door is opened
Seating 5-passenger (2-3 seating configuration) includes second-row 3-person split bench
SiriusXM Radio enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so y...
USB ports centre console front bin
Axle electronic positraction twin-clutch (AWD models.)
GVWR 5180 lbs (2350 kg) (AWD models)
Wheel 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel spare
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear
Audio system 10.2 Inch diagonal Buick Infotainment System includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto for compatible phones advanced voice recog...
Driver Information Centre enhanced 8 Inch multi-colour configurable display includes speedometer trip odometer fuel level coolant temperature oil life monitor air filter life and compass
Tires P235/60R18 all-season (Requires (REP) 18 Inch machined aluminum wheels with Charcoal Metallic finish.)
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) machined aluminum with Charcoal Metallic finish
SPORT TOURING PACKAGE includes (PYS) 20 Inch wheels with Dark finish unique ST Badging grille surround and mesh inserts (V5H) Black roof rails (D75) body-colour door handles; and (PJV) lower trim/wheel arch mouldings exhaust bezels window trim a...
AUDIO SYSTEM 10.2 Inch DIAGONAL BUICK INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Wireless Apple Carplay/Wireless Android Auto for compatible phones advanced voice reco...
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
