2021 Chevrolet Blazer
RS
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
$32,980
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cherry Red Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6049A
- Mileage 104,633 KM
Vehicle Description
RS Plus Package, Bose Premium 8-Speaker System, Power Panoramic Sunroof, HD Surround Vision, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, All Wheel Drive. Experience the thrill of adventure in the Chevrolet Blazer RS, a perfect companion for the Parkland areas rugged winters and mesmerizing provincial parks. This sport utility vehicle is powered by a robust 3.6L V6 engine paired with an electronically-controlled 9-speed automatic transmission, ensuring smooth and responsive handling on icy roads or winding trails. The All Wheel Drive system enhances traction, providing confidence no matter the weather conditions you face on your way to explore the great outdoors. At Dean Cooley GM, the Blazer RS offers a blend of luxury and practicality with its advanced safety features and comfort options. The RS Plus Package includes a Bose Premium 8-speaker system and heated front seats to keep you cozy during long drives. The power panoramic sunroof allows you to take in breathtaking views, while Adaptive Cruise Control and HD Surround Vision assist you in navigating rural routes with ease. Discover the blend of style, performance, and utility that makes the Blazer RS an ideal vehicle for your Dauphin adventures.
