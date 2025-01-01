Menu
RS Plus Package, Bose Premium 8-Speaker System, Power Panoramic Sunroof, HD Surround Vision, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Front Seats, All Wheel Drive. Experience the thrill of adventure in the Chevrolet Blazer RS, a perfect companion for the Parkland areas rugged winters and mesmerizing provincial parks. This sport utility vehicle is powered by a robust 3.6L V6 engine paired with an electronically-controlled 9-speed automatic transmission, ensuring smooth and responsive handling on icy roads or winding trails. The All Wheel Drive system enhances traction, providing confidence no matter the weather conditions you face on your way to explore the great outdoors. At Dean Cooley GM, the Blazer RS offers a blend of luxury and practicality with its advanced safety features and comfort options. The RS Plus Package includes a Bose Premium 8-speaker system and heated front seats to keep you cozy during long drives. The power panoramic sunroof allows you to take in breathtaking views, while Adaptive Cruise Control and HD Surround Vision assist you in navigating rural routes with ease. Discover the blend of style, performance, and utility that makes the Blazer RS an ideal vehicle for your Dauphin adventures.

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

104,633 KM

$32,980

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Blazer

RS

12689412

2021 Chevrolet Blazer

RS

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
104,633KM
VIN 3GNKBKRS5MS506061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cherry Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6049A
  • Mileage 104,633 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Hitch Guidance

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Air filtration system
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Cup holders 2 in front centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Keyless Start
Electronic Parking Brake
Capless Fuel Fill
All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)
Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and (CTT) Hitch Guidance (Also includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View.)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Active noise cancellation
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
Hands-Free Liftgate
SiriusXM
Driver Restriction Features
SEATS FRONT BUCKETS (STD)
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE
RS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
TIRES P235/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
SUNROOF POWER PANORAMIC TILT-SLIDING WITH POWER SUNSHADE
SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY POWER
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS
COOLING SYSTEM HEAVY-DUTY
STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
HITCH GUIDANCE WITH HITCH VIEW
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
ROOF RAILS BLACK
CHERRY RED TINTCOAT
RS PLUS PACKAGE includes (UQA) Bose premium 8-speaker system (AAB) memory settings (KA6) rear outboard heated seats (KU9) driver and front passenger ventilated seats and (N38) power tilt and telescoping steering column
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) and Active Fuel Management with Stop/Start (308 hp [229 kW] @ 6600 rpm 270 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD)
SAFETY PLUS PACKAGE includes (K4C) Wireless Charging (UV2) HD Surround Vision (DRZ) Rear Camera Mirror (KSG) Adaptive Cruise Control (UGN) Enhanced Automatic Emergency Braking (HS1) Safety Alert Seat and (T4L) LED headlamps
STEERING WHEEL HEATED includes AUTO heated steering wheel (selectable automatic activation)
FLOOR MATS CARPETED FRONT AND REAR
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Keyless Open and Start includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener programmable
Air vents rear console
Engine control stop/start system override
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Seating 5-passenger
GVWR 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding and driver-side auto-dimming body-colour with integrated turn signal indicators
Windows power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
Glass deep-tinted rear windows and liftgate
Taillamps LED
Wipers front variable-speed intermittent with washers
Glovebox lockable electronic
Head restraints front 2-way adjustable up/down
Head restraints rear outboard 2-way adjustable up/down
Antenna body-colour
Wheel spare 18 Inch (45.7 cm) steel
Advanced All-Wheel Drive System twin clutch
Exhaust dual-outlet with rectangular bright tips
Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Lighting interior ambient with pin spot lighting in the map pocket area True White light pipes on the passenger-side of the instrument panel and below the front door remote handles and LED lighting between the centre console cupholders
Assist handles front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
Compass 8-point digital
Lighting interior with front reading lamps overhead courtesy lamp dual rear-quarter panel area dome lamps True White backlit switches True White pin spot lighting in the bin forward of the shifter and front footwells LED glove box lighting and ba...
Transmission 9-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
USB charging-only ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located on rear of centre console
USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located within the instrument panel
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the All Access package for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the All Acces...
Grille RS signature High-Gloss Black hexagonal design with Black Ice header bar Black bowtie emblem and RS badging.
Liftgate rear power programmable hands free with emblem projection
Mouldings lower bodyside (Painted High Gloss Black with Black Ice insert.)
Power outlet 120-volt located on rear of front centre console
USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C includes SD Card Reader auxiliary input jack located within front centre storage bin
Headlamps IntelliBeam (Included and only available with (BN2) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)
Driver Information Centre 8 Inch diagonal multi-colour enhanced reconfigurable
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PLUS SYSTEM with connected Navigation 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognition in-v...
WHEELS 21 Inch (53.3 CM) GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

2021 Chevrolet Blazer