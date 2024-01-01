Menu
Experience the Perfect Blend of Style Comfort and Capability with the 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Cajun Red Tintcoat

46,380 KM

LT

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
46,380KM
VIN 2GNAXUEV8M6113453

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4938
  • Mileage 46,380 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the Perfect Blend of Style Comfort and Capability with the 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Cajun Red Tintcoat Discover the 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT a versatile SUV designed for those who crave adventure without compromising on comfort and style. With its striking Cajun Red Tintcoat exterior this Equinox stands out on Canadian roads while the Jet Black premium cloth interior ensures every drive is a pleasure. Equipped with a robust 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder engine delivering 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque this SUV provides a spirited yet efficient performance. The Equinox LT True North Edition elevates your driving experience with its Infotainment Package featuring the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System. Enjoy seamless connectivity with an 8" diagonal HD colour touchscreen Bluetooth audio streaming and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Stay confident on the road with the Confidence and Convenience Package offering advanced safety features and a power sunroof for those sunny Canadian days. With its 6-speed automatic transmission and AWD drivetrain the Equinox is ready to tackle any terrain whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors. The engine block heater and cold air grille shutter ensure optimal performance in Canada's diverse climate. Embrace the journey with the 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
Mechanical jack with tools
Driver Shift Controls
All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Active aero shutters

Windows

Rear Defrost

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
CAJUN RED TINTCOAT
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system (Go to my.chevrolet.com/learn to find out which phones are compatible with the vehicle.)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
AXLE 3.87 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER WITH 2-WAY POWER LUMBAR
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR
NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation
DISPLAY DRIVER INSTRUMENT INFORMATION ENHANCED MULTI-COLOUR
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature
HEADLAMP CONTROL INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER (Includes (VRI) Cold Air Grille Shutter.)
USB CHARGING-ONLY PORTS 2 LOCATED IN THE REAR OF THE FLOOR CONSOLE
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Map pocket driver seatback
Map pocket front passenger seatback
SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'll ...
Sunglass storage overhead
Suspension rear 4-link
Window power with driver Express-Up and Down
Window power with front passenger Express-Down
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Liftgate rear manual
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Door locks power with lock-out protection
Keyless Start push-button
Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay
Seat adjuster 2-way power driver lumbar control
Steering column tilt and telescoping
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Fuel gasoline E15
Exhaust single outlet
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Brake electronic parking
Tire compact spare T135/70R16 blackwall
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Seat rear split-folding with centre armrest
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Shift lever chrome-trimmed
Speedometer miles/kilometres
Engine control stop-start system
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding
Trim Bright lower window
Steering wheel 3-spoke deluxe
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Headlamps high intensity discharge
Antenna roof-mounted (Black.)
Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Steering wheel controls audio phone interface and driver information centre controls
Tires P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (AWD only.)
USB ports 2 with auxiliary input jack located in front centre stack storage area
Axle 3.87 final drive ratio (AWD only.)
GVWR 4630 lbs. (2100 kg) (AWD only.)
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 16 Inch front and rear
Wheels 17 Inch (43.2 cm) aluminum
Air conditioning semi-automatic single-zone
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PLUS SYSTEM WITH CONNECTED NAVIGATION 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognition in-ve...

