$38,083+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$38,083
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4938
- Mileage 46,380 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the Perfect Blend of Style Comfort and Capability with the 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT in Cajun Red Tintcoat Discover the 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT a versatile SUV designed for those who crave adventure without compromising on comfort and style. With its striking Cajun Red Tintcoat exterior this Equinox stands out on Canadian roads while the Jet Black premium cloth interior ensures every drive is a pleasure. Equipped with a robust 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder engine delivering 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque this SUV provides a spirited yet efficient performance. The Equinox LT True North Edition elevates your driving experience with its Infotainment Package featuring the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System. Enjoy seamless connectivity with an 8" diagonal HD colour touchscreen Bluetooth audio streaming and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Stay confident on the road with the Confidence and Convenience Package offering advanced safety features and a power sunroof for those sunny Canadian days. With its 6-speed automatic transmission and AWD drivetrain the Equinox is ready to tackle any terrain whether you're navigating city streets or exploring the great outdoors. The engine block heater and cold air grille shutter ensure optimal performance in Canada's diverse climate. Embrace the journey with the 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Exterior
Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-442-0402