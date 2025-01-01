$29,980+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$29,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
60,033KM
VIN 2GNAXXEV8M6117360
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mosaic Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5974A
- Mileage 60,033 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Wireless Charging for devices
Remote panic alarm
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Driver Shift Controls
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Mechanical jack with tools
Active aero shutters
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
MOSAIC BLACK METALLIC
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system (Go to my.chevrolet.com/learn to find out which phones are compatible with the vehicle.)
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
PREMIER PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
AXLE 3.87 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED 3-SPOKE
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
FOG LAMPS FRONT
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER WITH 2-WAY POWER LUMBAR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR
NOISE CONTROL SYSTEM active noise cancellation
POWER OUTLET 120-VOLT located on the rear of centre console
TIRES P225/60R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
DISPLAY DRIVER INSTRUMENT INFORMATION ENHANCED MULTI-COLOUR
LUGGAGE RACK SIDE RAILS ROOF-MOUNTED
HEADLAMPS LED
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature
MIRROR CAPS CHROME
USB DATA PORTS 2 LOCATED IN THE FRONT CONSOLE BIN
HEADLAMP CONTROL INTELLIBEAM AUTO HIGH BEAM
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER (Includes (VRI) Cold Air Grille Shutter.)
USB CHARGING-ONLY PORTS 2 LOCATED IN THE REAR OF THE FLOOR CONSOLE
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener programmable
Door handles body-colour with chrome strip
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Map pocket driver seatback
Map pocket front passenger seatback
SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'll ...
Sunglass storage overhead
Suspension rear 4-link
Window power with driver Express-Up and Down
Window power with front passenger Express-Down
Windows power rear with Express-Down
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Door locks power with lock-out protection
Keyless Start push-button
Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay
Seat adjuster 2-way power driver lumbar control
Steering column tilt and telescoping
Tail lamps LED
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
GVWR 4630 lbs. (2100 kg)
Fuel gasoline E15
Exhaust single outlet
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Brake electronic parking
Tire compact spare T135/70R16 blackwall
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Seat rear split-folding with centre armrest
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Shift lever chrome-trimmed
Speedometer miles/kilometres
Engine control stop-start system
Trim Bright lower window
Lighting interior
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Steering wheel controls audio phone interface and driver information centre controls
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Axle 3.87 final drive ratio (AWD only.)
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
Liftgate rear power hands free
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable and auto-dimming chrome manual-folding with turn signal indicators
Antenna roof-mounted (Body-colour.)
Memory settings includes presets for seat adjuster outside rearview mirror and driver personalization
USB data ports 2 includes SD Card Reader auxiliary input jack located within front centre storage bin
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 16 Inch front and rear
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) aluminum
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable voice recognition in-vehicle apps cloud connected personal...
Remote Buying Options
Email Dean Cooley GM
