**Experience the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LS: Where Performance Meets Comfort and Technology in a Sleek Silver Ice Metallic Package** Discover the perfect blend of performance comfort and cutting-edge technology with the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LS. This used mid-size passenger car with its sleek Silver Ice Metallic exterior is designed to impress and deliver a superior driving experience. Under the hood the 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-Cylinder engine with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) offers a robust 160 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque ensuring a responsive and efficient ride. Paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and front-wheel drive the Malibu guarantees smooth and effortless handling. Inside the Jet Black premium cloth seats provide a refined and comfortable environment perfect for long drives or daily commutes. The Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System featuring an 8 diagonal colour touchscreen elevates your driving experience with seamless connectivity. Enjoy Bluetooth audio streaming for up to two active devices voice command pass-through and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keeping you connected and entertained on the go. Whether you’re navigating city streets or cruising on the highway the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LS stands out with its dynamic performance advanced technology and sophisticated style. Experience the excellence of Chevrolet engineering and make every drive a memorable one. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

22,503 KM

$25,750

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

2021 Chevrolet Malibu

LS

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$25,750

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,503KM
VIN 1G1ZB5ST0MF049541

  • Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4926
  • Mileage 22,503 KM

**Experience the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LS: Where Performance Meets Comfort and Technology in a Sleek Silver Ice Metallic Package** Discover the perfect blend of performance comfort and cutting-edge technology with the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LS. This used mid-size passenger car with its sleek Silver Ice Metallic exterior is designed to impress and deliver a superior driving experience. Under the hood the 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-Cylinder engine with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) offers a robust 160 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque ensuring a responsive and efficient ride. Paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and front-wheel drive the Malibu guarantees smooth and effortless handling. Inside the Jet Black premium cloth seats provide a refined and comfortable environment perfect for long drives or daily commutes. The Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System featuring an 8" diagonal colour touchscreen elevates your driving experience with seamless connectivity. Enjoy Bluetooth audio streaming for up to two active devices voice command pass-through and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keeping you connected and entertained on the go. Whether you’re navigating city streets or cruising on the highway the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LS stands out with its dynamic performance advanced technology and sophisticated style. Experience the excellence of Chevrolet engineering and make every drive a memorable one. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
Trunk cargo anchors
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Silver ICE Metallic
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) (160 hp [119.3 kW] @ 5700 rpm 184 lb-ft torque [248.4 N-m] @ 2500-3000 rpm) (STD)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
LS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
TRANSMISSION CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE (CVT) (STD)
Requires Subscription
AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE MANUAL
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Defogger rear-window electric
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Steering column tilt and telescopic
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Brake lining high-performance noise and dust performance
Assist handle front passenger
Engine control stop-start system
Visors driver and front passenger vanity mirrors covered
Door locks power programmable
Map pockets driver and front passenger seatbacks
Headlamps halogen
Mirrors outside power-adjustable manual-folding Black
Air filter cabin
Seat adjuster driver 6-way manual
Theft-deterrent system content theft alarm
Fuelling system capless
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding
Seat adjuster front passenger 6-way manual
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise
Power outlet auxiliary 12-volt
Brake parking manual
Brake rotors Duralife
Fuel door push open
Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp dual reading lamps and illuminated trunk area
Suspension rear 4-link independent
Temperature display outside
Tire compact spare T125/80R16
Driver Information Centre monochromatic display
Windows power with Express-Down on all
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Warning indicator front passenger seat belt
Axle 5.10 final drive ratio
Steering wheel 3-spoke
Keyless Open front doors includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Tires P205/65R16 all-season blackwall
Antenna Black
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Wheels 16 Inch (40.6 cm) aluminum
Display 8 Inch diagonal LCD touch screen
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 SYSTEM 8 Inch DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM STEREO. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and ...
Floor mats carpeted front (Deleted when the following LPOs are ordered: PCH PCN PDE PDH RIA VAV.)
Floor mats carpeted rear (Deleted when the following LPOs are ordered: PCH PCN PDE PDH RIA VAV.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-XXXX

1-800-442-0402

204-638-4026
$25,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2021 Chevrolet Malibu