2021 Chevrolet Malibu
LS
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Sold As Is
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Ice Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4926
- Mileage 22,503 KM
Vehicle Description
**Experience the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LS: Where Performance Meets Comfort and Technology in a Sleek Silver Ice Metallic Package** Discover the perfect blend of performance comfort and cutting-edge technology with the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LS. This used mid-size passenger car with its sleek Silver Ice Metallic exterior is designed to impress and deliver a superior driving experience. Under the hood the 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-Cylinder engine with Variable Valve Timing (VVT) offers a robust 160 hp and 184 lb-ft of torque ensuring a responsive and efficient ride. Paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) and front-wheel drive the Malibu guarantees smooth and effortless handling. Inside the Jet Black premium cloth seats provide a refined and comfortable environment perfect for long drives or daily commutes. The Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System featuring an 8" diagonal colour touchscreen elevates your driving experience with seamless connectivity. Enjoy Bluetooth audio streaming for up to two active devices voice command pass-through and compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto keeping you connected and entertained on the go. Whether you’re navigating city streets or cruising on the highway the 2021 Chevrolet Malibu LS stands out with its dynamic performance advanced technology and sophisticated style. Experience the excellence of Chevrolet engineering and make every drive a memorable one. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
