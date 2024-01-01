Menu
Account
Sign In
Conquer Any Terrain with Confidence: Discover the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss Power Precision and Premium Comfort in One Robust Package. Step into the realm of unparalleled power and precision with the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss. This used 4x4 standard pickup truck boasting a commanding 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine delivers an impressive 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. Its Dynamic Fuel Management system optimizes performance and efficiency adapting seamlessly to your driving demands. The 10-speed automatic transmission with tow/haul mode and powertrain grade braking ensures smooth handling and control whether youre navigating rugged trails or cruising city streets. The Crew Cab design offers ample space for passengers and cargo while the Chevytec spray-on bedliner and wheel house liners provide robust bed protection for all your hauling needs. Inside the Jet Black leather-appointed seats and up-level rear seat storage package elevate comfort and convenience. Stay connected with the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System featuring an 8-inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen Bluetooth audio streaming and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities. The Bose Premium Sound System and HD Rear Vision Camera enhance your driving experience making every journey enjoyable and safe. Equipped with the Convenience Package II this Silverado includes a universal home remote 120-volt power outlets and a rear sliding power window adding practicality to its rugged charm. The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss is not just a truck; its your ultimate companion for adventure and everyday life. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

80,151 KM

Details Description Features

$47,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

  1. 11762886
  2. 11762886
  3. 11762886
  4. 11762886
  5. 11762886
  6. 11762886
  7. 11762886
  8. 11762886
  9. 11762886
  10. 11762886
  11. 11762886
  12. 11762886
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$47,750

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,151KM
VIN 3GCPYFED2MG354741

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5612A
  • Mileage 80,151 KM

Vehicle Description

Conquer Any Terrain with Confidence: Discover the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss Power Precision and Premium Comfort in One Robust Package. Step into the realm of unparalleled power and precision with the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss. This used 4x4 standard pickup truck boasting a commanding 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine delivers an impressive 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. Its Dynamic Fuel Management system optimizes performance and efficiency adapting seamlessly to your driving demands. The 10-speed automatic transmission with tow/haul mode and powertrain grade braking ensures smooth handling and control whether you're navigating rugged trails or cruising city streets. The Crew Cab design offers ample space for passengers and cargo while the Chevytec spray-on bedliner and wheel house liners provide robust bed protection for all your hauling needs. Inside the Jet Black leather-appointed seats and up-level rear seat storage package elevate comfort and convenience. Stay connected with the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System featuring an 8-inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen Bluetooth audio streaming and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities. The Bose Premium Sound System and HD Rear Vision Camera enhance your driving experience making every journey enjoyable and safe. Equipped with the Convenience Package II this Silverado includes a universal home remote 120-volt power outlets and a rear sliding power window adding practicality to its rugged charm. The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss is not just a truck; it's your ultimate companion for adventure and everyday life. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Hill Descent Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear seat reminder

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Keyless open and start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Skid Plates
Capless Fuel Fill
Brake lining wear indicator
Auto-locking rear differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Grille (High gloss Black bars with high gloss Black mesh inserts.)

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Power Outlet

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
BLACK
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
TIRES LT275/65R18C MT BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC
TIRES LT275/65R18C MT BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC (STD)
LT TRAIL BOSS PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes standard equipment
BED PROTECTION PACKAGE includes (B1J) wheel house liners and (CGN) Chevytec spray-on bedliner
GVWR 7000 LBS. (3175 KG)
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
SEATS FRONT BUCKET with centre console (STD)
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER
USB PORTS 2 (FIRST ROW) LOCATED ON INSTRUMENT PANEL
COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER
EXHAUST DUAL WITH POLISHED OUTLETS
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS
TAILGATE STANDARD
STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR
TIRE SPARE 265/70R17SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH CENTRE CONSOLE
USB PORTS DUAL CHARGE-ONLY (2ND ROW)
STEERING COLUMN LOCK CONTROL ELECTRICAL
POWER OUTLET REAR AUXILIARY 12-VOLT
COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER
DOOR LOCKS POWER
FOG LAMPS FRONT LED
AIR FILTER HEAVY-DUTY
JET BLACK LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS
LEATHER PACKAGE Includes (SNR) Up-level Rear Seat with Storage Package.
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD) (Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic tran...
SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'll ...
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Taillamps LED with signature
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Durabed pickup bed
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Air vents rear heating/cooling
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Black Bowtie (front grille)
Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual
Mirror inside rearview manual tilt
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release
Window power front drivers express up/down
Window power front passenger express down
Windows power rear express down
Centre console floor-mounted with cup holders cell phone storage power cord management hanging file folder capability
Bumper front (High gloss black.)
Bumper rear (High gloss black.)
Door handles body-colour (High gloss Black.)
Headlamps LED reflector with LED signature Daytime Running Lamps
Mirror caps painted (High gloss Black. Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (When (PQB) Safety Package is ordered includes Perimeter Lighting.)
Recovery hooks performance Red
Seat Cloth Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes seatback storage on left and right side centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders (includes child seat top tether anchor)
LPO All-weather floor liners 1st and 2nd rows (includes Z71 logo on front mats) [Replaces factory floor mats]
Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic transmission will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start which removes Automatic Stop/S...
Transfer case two-speed electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (4WD models only)
Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare
Wheels 18 Inch x 8.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) High gloss Black painted aluminum
Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
CONVENIENCE PACKAGE II includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote (A48) rear sliding power window (KI4) 120-volt power outlet (KC9) 120-volt bed-mounted power outlet (IOS) Chevrolet Infotainment System with 8 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen with (MCR)...
Audio System Chevrolet Infotainment 3 System 8 Inch diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone wired Apple CarPlay ...
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PLUS SYSTEM 8 Inch DIAGONAL HD COLOUR TOUCHSCREEN AM/FM STEREO Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable voice recognition in-vehicle apps cloud connecte...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Dean Cooley GM

Used 2016 Chevrolet Trax LT for sale in Dauphin, MB
2016 Chevrolet Trax LT 80,172 KM $14,980 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION for sale in Dauphin, MB
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION 94,510 KM $36,980 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Dauphin, MB
2020 Chevrolet Equinox LT 42,809 KM $26,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dean Cooley GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

Call Dealer

1-800-442-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-442-0402

Alternate Numbers
204-638-4026
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$47,750

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500