2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT Trail Boss
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5612A
- Mileage 80,151 KM
Vehicle Description
Conquer Any Terrain with Confidence: Discover the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss Power Precision and Premium Comfort in One Robust Package. Step into the realm of unparalleled power and precision with the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss. This used 4x4 standard pickup truck boasting a commanding 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine delivers an impressive 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque. Its Dynamic Fuel Management system optimizes performance and efficiency adapting seamlessly to your driving demands. The 10-speed automatic transmission with tow/haul mode and powertrain grade braking ensures smooth handling and control whether you're navigating rugged trails or cruising city streets. The Crew Cab design offers ample space for passengers and cargo while the Chevytec spray-on bedliner and wheel house liners provide robust bed protection for all your hauling needs. Inside the Jet Black leather-appointed seats and up-level rear seat storage package elevate comfort and convenience. Stay connected with the Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus System featuring an 8-inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen Bluetooth audio streaming and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities. The Bose Premium Sound System and HD Rear Vision Camera enhance your driving experience making every journey enjoyable and safe. Equipped with the Convenience Package II this Silverado includes a universal home remote 120-volt power outlets and a rear sliding power window adding practicality to its rugged charm. The 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss is not just a truck; it's your ultimate companion for adventure and everyday life. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Dean Cooley GM
