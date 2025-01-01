2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Turbocharged

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Bluetooth Connection

Driver Restriction Features

STEERING WHEEL HEATED

TIRES 265/65R18SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

Requires Subscription

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED

AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL

SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER

RECOVERY HOOKS FRONT FRAME-MOUNTED BLACK

USB PORTS 2 (FIRST ROW) LOCATED ON INSTRUMENT PANEL

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

TAILGATE STANDARD

STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR

TIRE SPARE 265/70R17SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

USB PORTS DUAL CHARGE-ONLY (2ND ROW)

STEERING COLUMN LOCK CONTROL ELECTRICAL

POWER OUTLET REAR AUXILIARY 12-VOLT

DOOR LOCKS POWER

FOG LAMPS FRONT LED

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...

SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'll ...

Seat trim cloth

CornerStep rear bumper

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Exhaust single outlet

Taillamps LED with signature

Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top

Durabed pickup bed

Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Air vents rear heating/cooling

Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system

Black Bowtie (front grille)

Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual

Mirror inside rearview manual tilt

Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted

Bumper front (Body-colour.)

Bumper rear (Body colour.)

Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted

LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob

Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release

Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

Window power front drivers express up/down

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Window power front passenger express down

Windows power rear express down

Headlamps LED reflector with LED signature Daytime Running Lamps

Mirror caps painted (High gloss Black. Not available with (DPO) trailering mirrors.)

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable (When (PQB) Safety Package is ordered includes Perimeter Lighting.)

Seat Cloth Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes seatback storage on left and right side centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic transmission will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start which removes Automatic Stop/S...

Alternator 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)

Floor mats rubberized vinyl rear (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered. Not available with (BKE) Floor liners.)

Floor mats rubberized vinyl front (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered. Not available with (BKF) Floor liners.)

Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable) (Not available with (PCH) Convenience Package with Bucket Seats.)

Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Included with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine with (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare

Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization

Wheels 18 Inch x 8.5 Inch (45.7 cm x 21.6 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum