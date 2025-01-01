$75,980+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD High Country
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
HD High Country
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$75,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6093A
- Mileage 29,017 KM
Vehicle Description
Four Wheel Drive, Heated Front Seat(s), Navigation System, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Z71 Off-Road Package, Cooled Front Seat(s) The Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country is designed to conquer both the demands of rugged rural roads and the beauty of the great outdoors surrounding Dauphin. Powered by a robust Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine paired with an Allison 10-Speed Automatic transmission, this pickup delivers remarkable torque for towing and hauling, making it an ideal companion for both work and play. The Z71 Off-Road Package ensures that you can navigate through challenging terrains with ease, thanks to its off-road suspension and Rancho shocks, while the high-strength bedliner protects your cargo area from the elements and everyday wear. Inside, the Silverado offers a haven of comfort and technology. Heated and cooled leather front seats ensure comfort in any weather, while the state-of-the-art Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System with an 8 diagonal HD color touchscreen keeps you connected with navigation and seamless smartphone integration. With the convenience of a remote engine start and a heated steering wheel, winter mornings in the Parkland area are no match for this truck's thoughtful amenities. Visit Dean Cooley GM to experience the perfect blend of power and luxury in this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
+ taxes & licensing>
1-800-442-0402