2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Bed Liner

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

MP3 Capability

High Idle Switch

Heated Rear Seat(s)

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

IRIDESCENT PEARL TRICOAT

SiriusXM

Driver Restriction Features

REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED

HIGH COUNTRY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

STEERING WHEEL HEATED

Requires Subscription

BOSE SOUND SYSTEM PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM WITH RICHBASS WOOFER

WINDOW POWER REAR SLIDING WITH REAR DEFOGGER

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

SEATS VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED

TRANSMISSION ALLISON 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC

ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-Diesel compatible (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm)

SUNROOF POWER ON CREW CAB MODELS

Z71 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes (Z71) Off-Road suspension with off-road tuned twin tube Rancho shocks (JHD) Hill Descent Control and (NZZ) skid plates (transfer case and oil pan)

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

DOOR HANDLES CHROME

SEATS FRONT BUCKET with centre console for Crew Cab and Double Cab models (STD)

AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL

SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER

USB PORTS 2 (FIRST ROW) LOCATED ON INSTRUMENT PANEL

SEATS HEATED SECOND ROW OUTBOARD SEATS

COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

WHEELHOUSE LINERS REAR

STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING

TIRES LT275/65R20 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL

RADIO HD

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR

MIRROR CAPS CHROME

USB PORTS DUAL CHARGE-ONLY (2ND ROW)

STEERING COLUMN LOCK CONTROL ELECTRICAL

POWER OUTLET REAR AUXILIARY 12-VOLT

COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER

DOOR LOCKS POWER

SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH CENTRE CONSOLE FOR CREW CAB AND DOUBLE CAB MODELS

TIRE SPARE LT275/70R18 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL

FOG LAMPS FRONT LED

Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system

AIR FILTER HEAVY-DUTY

LPO BLACK BOWTIE EMBLEM FRONT (dealer-installed)

LPO HITCH PACKAGE Gooseneck ball and chain tiedown kit with case (dealer-installed)

HIGH COUNTRY DELUXE includes (PDJ) Safety Package II (CWM) Technology Package and (Z6A) Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package

JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER SEAT TRIM

Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Aerial View Display System

CornerStep rear bumper

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt

Tailgate gate function power up/down with power lock and release

Taillamps LED with signature

Headlamps LED reflector (high intensity) with LED signature curtain Daytime Running Lamps

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section

Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top

Durabed pickup bed

Mouldings beltline stainless steel

Air vents rear heating/cooling

Seat adjuster passenger 10-way power including lumbar

Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted

Bumper front (Body-colour.)

Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted

LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob

Window power front drivers express up/down

Windows power rear express down

SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the All Access package for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the All Acces...

Bumper rear (Body-colour.)

Window power front passenger express up/down

Centre console floor-mounted with cup holders cell phone storage power cord management hanging file folder capability

Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)

Power outlet instrument panel 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)

USB Ports (Inside Console with bucket seats) 2 also includes 1 SD card reader and auxiliary jack

BedStep Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side

Alternator 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)

Battery heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)

Rear axle 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not available with (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine.)

Mirrors outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated and auto-dimming upper glass (driver and passenger) lower convex mirrors turn signal indicators puddle lamps perimeter lighting auxiliary lighting power folding/extending (extends ...

Advanced Trailering System includes checklist trailer maintenance reminders trailer security alerts trailer mileage tow/haul reminder trailer electrical diagnostics and Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor System module

LPO Chrome recovery hooks (dealer-installed)

Steering Digital Variable Steering Assist this system automatically adjusts steering based on speed road conditions and other inputs to reduce driver effort and fatigue

Transfer case two-speed active electronic Autotrac with push button control

Transmission 6-speed automatic heavy-duty (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)

Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel.

Floor mats carpeted front (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered. Not available with (BKF) Floor liners.)

Floor mats carpeted rear (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered. Not available with (BKE) Floor liners.)

Seat Up-level Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat seatback storage on left and right side centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders full cab width under-seat storage (includes child se...

Driver memory recalls driver Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat and outside mirrors

GVWR 10 650 lbs. (4831 kg) (Included and only available with CK20743 model and (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine with 18 Inch or 20 Inch wheels or CK20943 and (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine with 17 Inch wheels.)

Assist steps chromed tubular 6 Inch rectangular (factory installed)

Wheels 20 Inch (50.8 cm) polished aluminum 16-spoke

Driver Information Centre enhanced 8 Inch diagonal multicolour digital display includes analog speedometer and tachometer gauges

AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM WITH CONNECTED NAVIGATION 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recogn...