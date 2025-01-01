2021 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Menu
Four Wheel Drive, Heated Front Seat(s), Navigation System, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Z71 Off-Road Package, Cooled Front Seat(s) The Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country is designed to conquer both the demands of rugged rural roads and the beauty of the great outdoors surrounding Dauphin. Powered by a robust Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine paired with an Allison 10-Speed Automatic transmission, this pickup delivers remarkable torque for towing and hauling, making it an ideal companion for both work and play. The Z71 Off-Road Package ensures that you can navigate through challenging terrains with ease, thanks to its off-road suspension and Rancho shocks, while the high-strength bedliner protects your cargo area from the elements and everyday wear. Inside, the Silverado offers a haven of comfort and technology. Heated and cooled leather front seats ensure comfort in any weather, while the state-of-the-art Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System with an 8 diagonal HD color touchscreen keeps you connected with navigation and seamless smartphone integration. With the convenience of a remote engine start and a heated steering wheel, winter mornings in the Parkland area are no match for this trucks thoughtful amenities. Visit Dean Cooley GM to experience the perfect blend of power and luxury in this exceptional vehicle.

29,017 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
29,017KM
VIN 1GC1YREY3MF138716

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D6093A
  • Mileage 29,017 KM

Vehicle Description

Four Wheel Drive, Heated Front Seat(s), Navigation System, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Z71 Off-Road Package, Cooled Front Seat(s) The Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD High Country is designed to conquer both the demands of rugged rural roads and the beauty of the great outdoors surrounding Dauphin. Powered by a robust Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine paired with an Allison 10-Speed Automatic transmission, this pickup delivers remarkable torque for towing and hauling, making it an ideal companion for both work and play. The Z71 Off-Road Package ensures that you can navigate through challenging terrains with ease, thanks to its off-road suspension and Rancho shocks, while the high-strength bedliner protects your cargo area from the elements and everyday wear. Inside, the Silverado offers a haven of comfort and technology. Heated and cooled leather front seats ensure comfort in any weather, while the state-of-the-art Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium System with an 8 diagonal HD color touchscreen keeps you connected with navigation and seamless smartphone integration. With the convenience of a remote engine start and a heated steering wheel, winter mornings in the Parkland area are no match for this truck's thoughtful amenities. Visit Dean Cooley GM to experience the perfect blend of power and luxury in this exceptional vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Rear seat reminder

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless charging (Not compatible with all phones. Compliant batteries include QI and PMA technologies. Reference Mobile devices manual to confirm what type of battery it uses.)
Smart Device Integration
Compass located in instrument cluster
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Keyless open and start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Keyless Start
SUSPENSION PACKAGE
Brake lining wear indicator
Air filtration monitoring
Capless Fuel Fill (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Auto-locking rear differential

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Chevytec spray-on bedliner Black with Chevrolet logo (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel)
Grille (Chrome front grille bar with Gold bowtie. Includes Chrome grille inserts with Bronze accents.)

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
High Idle Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
IRIDESCENT PEARL TRICOAT
SiriusXM
Driver Restriction Features
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
HIGH COUNTRY PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
Requires Subscription
BOSE SOUND SYSTEM PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM WITH RICHBASS WOOFER
WINDOW POWER REAR SLIDING WITH REAR DEFOGGER
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
SEATS VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
TRANSMISSION ALLISON 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC
ENGINE DURAMAX 6.6L TURBO-DIESEL V8 B20-Diesel compatible (445 hp [332 kW] @ 2800 rpm 910 lb-ft of torque [1220 Nm] @ 1600 rpm)
SUNROOF POWER ON CREW CAB MODELS
Z71 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes (Z71) Off-Road suspension with off-road tuned twin tube Rancho shocks (JHD) Hill Descent Control and (NZZ) skid plates (transfer case and oil pan)
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
DOOR HANDLES CHROME
SEATS FRONT BUCKET with centre console for Crew Cab and Double Cab models (STD)
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER
USB PORTS 2 (FIRST ROW) LOCATED ON INSTRUMENT PANEL
SEATS HEATED SECOND ROW OUTBOARD SEATS
COOLING AUXILIARY EXTERNAL TRANSMISSION OIL COOLER
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
WHEELHOUSE LINERS REAR
STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING
TIRES LT275/65R20 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
RADIO HD
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR
MIRROR CAPS CHROME
USB PORTS DUAL CHARGE-ONLY (2ND ROW)
STEERING COLUMN LOCK CONTROL ELECTRICAL
POWER OUTLET REAR AUXILIARY 12-VOLT
COOLING EXTERNAL ENGINE OIL COOLER
DOOR LOCKS POWER
SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH CENTRE CONSOLE FOR CREW CAB AND DOUBLE CAB MODELS
TIRE SPARE LT275/70R18 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
FOG LAMPS FRONT LED
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
AIR FILTER HEAVY-DUTY
LPO BLACK BOWTIE EMBLEM FRONT (dealer-installed)
LPO HITCH PACKAGE Gooseneck ball and chain tiedown kit with case (dealer-installed)
HIGH COUNTRY DELUXE includes (PDJ) Safety Package II (CWM) Technology Package and (Z6A) Gooseneck/5th Wheel Prep Package
JET BLACK PERFORATED LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Aerial View Display System
CornerStep rear bumper
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Tailgate gate function power up/down with power lock and release
Taillamps LED with signature
Headlamps LED reflector (high intensity) with LED signature curtain Daytime Running Lamps
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section and a fully-boxed stamped rear section
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap top
Durabed pickup bed
Mouldings beltline stainless steel
Air vents rear heating/cooling
Seat adjuster passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Bumper front (Body-colour.)
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Window power front drivers express up/down
Windows power rear express down
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the All Access package for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the All Acces...
Bumper rear (Body-colour.)
Window power front passenger express up/down
Centre console floor-mounted with cup holders cell phone storage power cord management hanging file folder capability
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet instrument panel 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
USB Ports (Inside Console with bucket seats) 2 also includes 1 SD card reader and auxiliary jack
BedStep Black integrated on forward portion of bed on driver and passenger side
Alternator 170 amps (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Battery heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Rear axle 3.73 ratio (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not available with (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine.)
Mirrors outside power-adjustable vertical trailering with heated and auto-dimming upper glass (driver and passenger) lower convex mirrors turn signal indicators puddle lamps perimeter lighting auxiliary lighting power folding/extending (extends ...
Advanced Trailering System includes checklist trailer maintenance reminders trailer security alerts trailer mileage tow/haul reminder trailer electrical diagnostics and Trailer Tire Pressure Monitor System module
LPO Chrome recovery hooks (dealer-installed)
Steering Digital Variable Steering Assist this system automatically adjusts steering based on speed road conditions and other inputs to reduce driver effort and fatigue
Transfer case two-speed active electronic Autotrac with push button control
Transmission 6-speed automatic heavy-duty (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine.)
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel.
Floor mats carpeted front (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered. Not available with (BKF) Floor liners.)
Floor mats carpeted rear (Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered. Not available with (BKE) Floor liners.)
Seat Up-level Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat seatback storage on left and right side centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders full cab width under-seat storage (includes child se...
Driver memory recalls driver Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat and outside mirrors
GVWR 10 650 lbs. (4831 kg) (Included and only available with CK20743 model and (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine with 18 Inch or 20 Inch wheels or CK20943 and (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine with 17 Inch wheels.)
Assist steps chromed tubular 6 Inch rectangular (factory installed)
Wheels 20 Inch (50.8 cm) polished aluminum 16-spoke
Driver Information Centre enhanced 8 Inch diagonal multicolour digital display includes analog speedometer and tachometer gauges
AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET INFOTAINMENT 3 PREMIUM SYSTEM WITH CONNECTED NAVIGATION 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recogn...
LPO Polished exhaust tip (dealer-installed) (Requires (L8T) 6.6L V8 gas engine. Not included when (L5P) Duramax 6.6L Turbo-Diesel V8 engine is ordered.)

