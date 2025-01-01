$15,980+ taxes & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Spark
1LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
82,629KM
VIN KL8CD6SA8MC714322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Jet Black/dark Anderson Silver Metallic
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T25354A
- Mileage 82,629 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Cabin Air Filter
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Oil life monitoring system
Remote Keyless Entry includes panic alarm button
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system and HMI (Human Machine Interface)
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
LICENSE PLATE BRACKET FRONT
Requires Subscription
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE MANUAL
Map pocket front passenger seatback
SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'll ...
Seat trim cloth
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Assist handle front passenger
Antenna roof-mounted
Spoiler rear Aero
Lighting interior overhead courtesy lamp with OnStar controls
Steering column Tilt-Wheel
Seat rear 60/40 split-bench folding
Lighting rear cargo compartment lamp
Wipers front intermittent variable
Foot rest driver side
Glass solar absorbing
Defogger rear-window
Tires P185/55R15 all-season blackwall
Tire spare T105/70D14 blackwall
Wiper rear intermittent 2-speed
Alternator 80 amps
Battery 375 cold-cranking amps
Brakes 4-wheel antilock front disc/rear drum
Cup holders 2 front and 2 rear
Console rear centre with storage tray
Jack mechanical with tools
Steering power non-variable ratio electric
Suspension front MacPherson struts
Suspension rear compound crank
Cargo security shelf rear
Seats front high-back bucket
Lighting dimming instrument panel cluster
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front and rear
Armrest driver seat
Seat adjuster driver 4-way fore/aft (up/down) manual with manual recline
Seat adjuster 2-way manual front passenger with manual recline
Seat adjuster front passenger manual recline
Glovebox non-locking
Storage lower centre IP bin
Storage passenger IP storage tray
Fuel filler door release remote
Visors driver and front passenger vanity mirrors covered
Theft-deterrent system content theft alarm
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed steering wheel-mounted
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface controls
Lamp centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
Steering wheel 3-spoke
Windows power with driver express up/down
Grille chrome
Headlamps halogen projector with automatic exterior lamp control
Mirrors heated outside manual-folding body-colour
Coat hooks rear seat
Floor mats carpeted front and rear (Removed when the following options are ordered: (VAV) All-weather floor mats LPO (PDH) Interior Protection Package LPO or (PCN) Winter/Summer Floor Mats Package LPO)
Instrumentation analog with speedometer tachometer and fuel gauge
Power outlet auxiliary located in front centre stack storage bin
USB data ports 2 illuminated located in the front centre stack storage bin
Axle 3.76 final drive ratio
Fuel tank 35L 9 gallons
Transmission Continuous Variable (CVT)
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system 7 Inch diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and A...
Wheel 14 Inch (35.6 cm) steel spare
Wheels 15 Inch (38.1 cm) aluminum
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
