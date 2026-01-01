2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

Wheel Locks

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Automatic Highbeams

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system

Driver Restriction Features

Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry

REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO

TIRES 275/50R22SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

TIRE SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

RADIO HD

HEADLAMPS LED

KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON

WIPERS FRONT INTERMITTENT RAINSENSE

MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)

WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN

Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto

TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive includes Traction Select System including tow/haul (Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 with a V8 engine will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start which remo...

Front collision mitigation

Front Collision Warning

Floor mats colour-keyed carpeted first and second row removable

Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted Black

Steering power

Suspension front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar

Suspension rear multi-link with coil springs

Suspension Package Premium Smooth Ride

Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener programmable

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Wiper rear intermittent with washer

Lighting interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature cargo lights door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions

Tire carrier lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear

GVWR 7500 LBS. (3402 KG)

Windows power with rear Express-Down

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants

Air conditioning rear

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour

Steering column manual tilt and telescopic

Window power with front passenger Express-Up/Down

Lamps stop and tail LED

Seats third row 60/40 split-folding bench manual

Assist handles front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar

Exhaust single system single-outlet

Differential mechanical limited-slip

Fascia front

Glass windshield shade band

Glass acoustic laminated

Seats second row 60/40 split-folding bench manual

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors sliding

Cooling auxiliary transmission oil cooler heavy-duty air-to-oil

Glass deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)

Liftgate rear power programmable hands-free with emblem projection

Assist handles overhead driver and front passenger located in headliner

Audio system feature Bose 9-speaker stereo

Console floor with storage area and removable storage tray

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection and delayed locking

Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting in occupant area. Horizontal surface of cargo area covered in black vinyl.

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt located in the centre stack of instrument panel

Power outlets 2 120-volt located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area

Seat adjusters 10-way power includes 8-way power driver and front passenger seats with 2-way power lumbar

Sill plates bright front and rear door

Steering wheel controls mounted audio Driver Information Centre cruise control Forward Collision Alert following gap button and heated steering wheel (when equipped)

USB charging-only ports 4 (2) located on rear of centre console and (2) in 3rd row

Seat trim perforated leather-appointed

Cooling external engine oil cooler heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)

Assist steps Black with chrome accent strip (Includes Gloss Black accent strip.)

Transfer case active single-speed electronic Autotrac does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (4WD models only. Deleted when (NHT) Max Trailering Package is ordered.)

Active aero shutters upper (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)

Alternator 220 amps (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)

Fuel gasoline E15 (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)

SiriusXM Radio with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the All Access package for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the All...

USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C includes SD Card Reader located within front centre console (When (DCH) power-sliding centre console is ordered relocated within instrument panel.)

USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located within centre console (Deleted when (DCH) power-sliding centre console is ordered.)

Wireless charging Standard on vehicles built before 7-12-2021. Vehicles built on or after 7-12-2021 will have (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging which removes Wireless Charging and its content. See dealer for details. The system wirelessly char...

Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 equipped with a V8 engine will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start which removes Automatic Stop/Start Engine control stop/start d...

Battery 800 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)

Engine control stop/start system disable button non-latching (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 equipped with a V8 engine will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start which removes Automat...

Wheels 22 Inch x 9 Inch (55.9 cm x 22.9 cm) bright machined High-Gloss Black painted (Includes (SFE) wheel locks LPO.)

Infotainment display 10.2 Inch diagonal multi-colour touchscreen

Memory settings recalls 2 Inchdriver Inch presets for power driver seat

Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2 Inch trailering receiver

Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization

Wheel full-size spare 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel