$59,800+ taxes & licensing
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2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
RST
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe
RST
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$59,800
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
97,403KM
VIN 1GNSKRKD6MR343282
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour JET BLACK/VICTORY RED, PERFORATED LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6949A
- Mileage 97,403 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear seat reminder
Hitch Guidance
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo management system
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Trailer Sway Control
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
4-wheel drive
Mechanical jack with tools
Electronic Precision Shift
Engine air filtration monitor
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
Driver Restriction Features
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
TIRES 275/50R22SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
INTELLIBEAM AUTOMATIC HIGH BEAM ON/OFF
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
TIRE SPARE P265/70R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
RADIO HD
HEADLAMPS LED
KEYLESS START PUSH BUTTON
WIPERS FRONT INTERMITTENT RAINSENSE
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) (STD)
WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN
Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC electronically controlled with overdrive includes Traction Select System including tow/haul (Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 with a V8 engine will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start which remo...
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Floor mats colour-keyed carpeted first and second row removable
Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted Black
Steering power
Suspension front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
Suspension rear multi-link with coil springs
Suspension Package Premium Smooth Ride
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener programmable
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Lighting interior with dome light driver- and passenger-side door switch with delayed entry feature cargo lights door handle or Remote Keyless Entry-activated illuminated entry and map lights in front and second seat positions
Tire carrier lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
GVWR 7500 LBS. (3402 KG)
Windows power with rear Express-Down
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Air conditioning rear
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour
Steering column manual tilt and telescopic
Window power with front passenger Express-Up/Down
Lamps stop and tail LED
Seats third row 60/40 split-folding bench manual
Assist handles front passenger A-pillar and second row outboard B-pillar
Exhaust single system single-outlet
Differential mechanical limited-slip
Fascia front
Glass windshield shade band
Glass acoustic laminated
Seats second row 60/40 split-folding bench manual
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors sliding
Cooling auxiliary transmission oil cooler heavy-duty air-to-oil
Glass deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Liftgate rear power programmable hands-free with emblem projection
Assist handles overhead driver and front passenger located in headliner
Audio system feature Bose 9-speaker stereo
Console floor with storage area and removable storage tray
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection and delayed locking
Floor covering colour-keyed carpeting in occupant area. Horizontal surface of cargo area covered in black vinyl.
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt located in the centre stack of instrument panel
Power outlets 2 120-volt located on the rear of the centre console and rear cargo area
Seat adjusters 10-way power includes 8-way power driver and front passenger seats with 2-way power lumbar
Sill plates bright front and rear door
Steering wheel controls mounted audio Driver Information Centre cruise control Forward Collision Alert following gap button and heated steering wheel (when equipped)
USB charging-only ports 4 (2) located on rear of centre console and (2) in 3rd row
Seat trim perforated leather-appointed
Cooling external engine oil cooler heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator (Deleted when (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine is ordered.)
Assist steps Black with chrome accent strip (Includes Gloss Black accent strip.)
Transfer case active single-speed electronic Autotrac does not include neutral. Cannot be dinghy towed (4WD models only. Deleted when (NHT) Max Trailering Package is ordered.)
Active aero shutters upper (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Alternator 220 amps (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Fuel gasoline E15 (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
SiriusXM Radio with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the All Access package for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the All...
USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C includes SD Card Reader located within front centre console (When (DCH) power-sliding centre console is ordered relocated within instrument panel.)
USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located within centre console (Deleted when (DCH) power-sliding centre console is ordered.)
Wireless charging Standard on vehicles built before 7-12-2021. Vehicles built on or after 7-12-2021 will have (00C) Not Equipped with Wireless Charging which removes Wireless Charging and its content. See dealer for details. The system wirelessly char...
Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 equipped with a V8 engine will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start which removes Automatic Stop/Start Engine control stop/start d...
Battery 800 cold-cranking amps with 80 amp hour rating (Standard with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine only.)
Engine control stop/start system disable button non-latching (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 equipped with a V8 engine will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start which removes Automat...
Wheels 22 Inch x 9 Inch (55.9 cm x 22.9 cm) bright machined High-Gloss Black painted (Includes (SFE) wheel locks LPO.)
Infotainment display 10.2 Inch diagonal multi-colour touchscreen
Memory settings recalls 2 Inchdriver Inch presets for power driver seat
Trailering equipment includes trailering hitch platform 7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way connector and 2 Inch trailering receiver
Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
Wheel full-size spare 17 Inch (43.2 cm) steel
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system 10.2 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognition in-vehicle apps cloud connec...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$59,800
+ taxes & licensing>
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe