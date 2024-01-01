Menu
Conquer Every Journey with Confidence: Discover the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth in Graphite Metallic Unleash your adventurous spirit with the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth a used SUV that combines power style and versatility. This Graphite Metallic beauty powered by a robust 3.6L V6 engine delivers an impressive 310 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque ensuring a dynamic driving experience whether youre navigating city streets or exploring off-the-beaten paths. Its 9-speed automatic transmission and AWD drivetrain provide seamless gear shifts and superior traction making every drive smooth and controlled. Inside the Jet Black interior offers a sophisticated and comfortable cabin perfect for long journeys or daily commutes. The spacious seating arrangement and ample cargo space make it ideal for families and adventure enthusiasts alike. The advanced safety features including a rearview camera and lane-keeping assist provide peace of mind on every trip. The Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth isnt just about performance and safety; it also boasts modern connectivity options. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto allowing you to access your favourite apps music and navigation right from the intuitive touchscreen display. Experience the perfect blend of power comfort and technology with the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth. This SUV is ready to elevate your driving experience to new heights.

2021 Chevrolet Traverse

76,114 KM

$36,375

+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth

2021 Chevrolet Traverse

LT Cloth

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$36,375

+ taxes & licensing

Used
76,114KM
VIN 1GNEVGKW9MJ172505

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5232AA
  • Mileage 76,114 KM

Conquer Every Journey with Confidence: Discover the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth in Graphite Metallic Unleash your adventurous spirit with the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth a used SUV that combines power style and versatility. This Graphite Metallic beauty powered by a robust 3.6L V6 engine delivers an impressive 310 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque ensuring a dynamic driving experience whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off-the-beaten paths. Its 9-speed automatic transmission and AWD drivetrain provide seamless gear shifts and superior traction making every drive smooth and controlled. Inside the Jet Black interior offers a sophisticated and comfortable cabin perfect for long journeys or daily commutes. The spacious seating arrangement and ample cargo space make it ideal for families and adventure enthusiasts alike. The advanced safety features including a rearview camera and lane-keeping assist provide peace of mind on every trip. The Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth isn't just about performance and safety; it also boasts modern connectivity options. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto allowing you to access your favourite apps music and navigation right from the intuitive touchscreen display. Experience the perfect blend of power comfort and technology with the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth. This SUV is ready to elevate your driving experience to new heights. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
E10 Fuel capable
Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and trailer hitch and (CTT) Hitch Guidance (Includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View.)
Hitch Guidance trailering assist guideline
Driver Mode Selector

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
USB Ports
Cross-Traffic Alert
SiriusXM
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)
SEATING 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
FOG LAMPS FRONT
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL
LIFTGATE REAR POWER
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS
COOLING SYSTEM HEAVY-DUTY
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
HITCH GUIDANCE WITH HITCH VIEW
UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener programmable
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
ROOF RAILS BLACK
TIRES P255/65R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Steering power
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Wipers front intermittent with washers
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
Engine control stop-start system
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System
Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Sensor humidity and windshield temperature
Speedometer km/miles km odometer
Wheel spare 18 Inch (45.7 cm) steel
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Steering column tilt
Compass display digital
Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors
Visors driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Cup holders 10 total
Cargo storage bin under rear floor
Battery heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps
GVWR 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Mouldings Black bodyside
Fascia front body-colour
Headlamps high intensity discharge
Seat trim Premium Cloth
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the All Access package for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the All Acces...
Console front centre with 2 cup holders covered storage bin with storage and removable tray
Floor mats colour-keyed all rows (Deleted when LPO floor mats or LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Windows power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour with turn signal indicators
Mouldings rocker Black
Lighting interior with theatre dimming cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum
Display 4.2 Inch driver instrument information enhanced multi-colour
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable voice recognition in-vehicle apps cloud connected personal...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dean Cooley GM

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

$36,375

+ taxes & licensing

Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

2021 Chevrolet Traverse