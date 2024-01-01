$36,375+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Cloth
2021 Chevrolet Traverse
LT Cloth
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$36,375
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Graphite Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5232AA
- Mileage 76,114 KM
Vehicle Description
Conquer Every Journey with Confidence: Discover the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth in Graphite Metallic Unleash your adventurous spirit with the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth a used SUV that combines power style and versatility. This Graphite Metallic beauty powered by a robust 3.6L V6 engine delivers an impressive 310 hp and 266 lb-ft of torque ensuring a dynamic driving experience whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off-the-beaten paths. Its 9-speed automatic transmission and AWD drivetrain provide seamless gear shifts and superior traction making every drive smooth and controlled. Inside the Jet Black interior offers a sophisticated and comfortable cabin perfect for long journeys or daily commutes. The spacious seating arrangement and ample cargo space make it ideal for families and adventure enthusiasts alike. The advanced safety features including a rearview camera and lane-keeping assist provide peace of mind on every trip. The Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth isn't just about performance and safety; it also boasts modern connectivity options. Stay connected with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto allowing you to access your favourite apps music and navigation right from the intuitive touchscreen display. Experience the perfect blend of power comfort and technology with the 2021 Chevrolet Traverse LT Cloth. This SUV is ready to elevate your driving experience to new heights. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Dean Cooley GM
Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-442-0402