2021 Chevrolet Traverse

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

USB Ports

Cross-Traffic Alert

SiriusXM

Driver Restriction Features

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)

SEATING 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION)

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

FOG LAMPS FRONT

SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL

LIFTGATE REAR POWER

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS

COOLING SYSTEM HEAVY-DUTY

SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING

HITCH GUIDANCE WITH HITCH VIEW

UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener programmable

TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY

MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR

ROOF RAILS BLACK

TIRES P255/65R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

Steering power

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Wiper rear intermittent with washer

Wipers front intermittent with washers

Mirror inside rearview manual day/night

Engine control stop-start system

Chassis All-Wheel Drive System

Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants

Sensor humidity and windshield temperature

Speedometer km/miles km odometer

Wheel spare 18 Inch (45.7 cm) steel

Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature

Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise

Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke

Steering column tilt

Compass display digital

Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors

Visors driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Cup holders 10 total

Cargo storage bin under rear floor

Battery heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps

GVWR 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)

Mouldings Black bodyside

Fascia front body-colour

Headlamps high intensity discharge

Seat trim Premium Cloth

SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the All Access package for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the All Acces...

Console front centre with 2 cup holders covered storage bin with storage and removable tray

Floor mats colour-keyed all rows (Deleted when LPO floor mats or LPO floor liners are ordered.)

Windows power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour with turn signal indicators

Mouldings rocker Black

Lighting interior with theatre dimming cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear

Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum

Display 4.2 Inch driver instrument information enhanced multi-colour