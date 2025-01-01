$39,550+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Traverse
RS
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
52,408KM
VIN 1GNEVJKW1MJ170146
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4974
- Mileage 52,408 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
E10 Fuel capable
Trailering equipment includes (V08) heavy-duty cooling system and trailer hitch and (CTT) Hitch Guidance (Includes (PZ8) Hitch Guidance with Hitch View.)
Hitch Guidance trailering assist guideline
Driver Mode Selector
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
USB Ports
SiriusXM
Driver Restriction Features
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)
SEATING 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER PASSENGER LUMBAR CONTROL
FOG LAMPS FRONT
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL
LPO GLOSS BLACK EMBLEM KIT
LIFTGATE REAR POWER
SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY POWER
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS
COOLING SYSTEM HEAVY-DUTY
POWER OUTLET 120-VOLT located on the rear of centre console
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
TIRES P255/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
HITCH GUIDANCE WITH HITCH VIEW
UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener programmable
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
ROOF RAILS BLACK
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Steering power
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
Wipers front intermittent with washers
Engine control stop-start system
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System
Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants
Sensor humidity and windshield temperature
Speedometer km/miles km odometer
Wheel spare 18 Inch (45.7 cm) steel
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature
Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Steering column tilt
Compass display digital
Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors
Visors driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
Cup holders 10 total
Cargo storage bin under rear floor
Battery heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps
GVWR 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)
Mouldings Black bodyside
Fascia front body-colour
Headlamps high intensity discharge
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the All Access package for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the All Acces...
Audio system feature Bose premium 10-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console
Console front centre with 2 cup holders covered storage bin with storage and removable tray
Floor mats colour-keyed all rows (Deleted when LPO floor mats or LPO floor liners are ordered.)
Windows power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down
Seat trim leather-appointed on first and second rows
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour with turn signal indicators
Mouldings rocker Black
Lighting interior with theatre dimming cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with connected Navigation 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognition ad...
Display 4.2 Inch driver instrument information enhanced multi-colour
Headlamps IntelliBeam auto high beam control (Included with (PED) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)
Wheels 20 Inch (50.8 cm) Dark Android painted aluminum
Steering wheel heated includes AUTO heated steering wheel (selectable automatic activation) (Included with (PED) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)
