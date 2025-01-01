2021 Chevrolet Traverse

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

MP3 Capability

Automatic Highbeams

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

USB Ports

SiriusXM

Driver Restriction Features

TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

ENGINE 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT (310 hp [232.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque [361 N-m] @ 2800 rpm) (STD)

SEATING 7-PASSENGER (2-2-3 SEATING CONFIGURATION)

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

AXLE 3.49 FINAL DRIVE RATIO

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

Requires Subscription

TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

SEAT ADJUSTER POWER PASSENGER LUMBAR CONTROL

FOG LAMPS FRONT

SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL

LPO GLOSS BLACK EMBLEM KIT

LIFTGATE REAR POWER

SEAT ADJUSTER FRONT PASSENGER 6-WAY POWER

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS

COOLING SYSTEM HEAVY-DUTY

POWER OUTLET 120-VOLT located on the rear of centre console

SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING

TIRES P255/55R20 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

HITCH GUIDANCE WITH HITCH VIEW

UNIVERSAL HOME REMOTE includes garage door opener programmable

TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY

MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR

ROOF RAILS BLACK

Front collision mitigation

Aerial View Display System

Front Collision Warning

Door locks power programmable with lockout protection

Steering power

Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed

Wiper rear intermittent with washer

Wipers front intermittent with washers

Engine control stop-start system

Chassis All-Wheel Drive System

Air conditioning tri-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver right front passenger and rear seat occupants

Sensor humidity and windshield temperature

Speedometer km/miles km odometer

Wheel spare 18 Inch (45.7 cm) steel

Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry with lock/unlock feature

Steering wheel controls mounted controls for audio phone and cruise

Steering wheel leather-wrapped 3-spoke

Steering column tilt

Compass display digital

Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors

Visors driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered

Cup holders 10 total

Cargo storage bin under rear floor

Battery heavy-duty 600 cold-cranking amps

GVWR 6160 lbs. (2800 kg)

Mouldings Black bodyside

Fascia front body-colour

Headlamps high intensity discharge

SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the All Access package for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the All Acces...

Audio system feature Bose premium 10-speaker system with subwoofer in centre console

Console front centre with 2 cup holders covered storage bin with storage and removable tray

Floor mats colour-keyed all rows (Deleted when LPO floor mats or LPO floor liners are ordered.)

Windows power with driver Express Up/Down and front passenger Express-Down

Seat trim leather-appointed on first and second rows

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour with turn signal indicators

Mouldings rocker Black

Lighting interior with theatre dimming cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door-and tailgate activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 17 Inch front and rear

Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with connected Navigation 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable enhanced voice recognition ad...

Display 4.2 Inch driver instrument information enhanced multi-colour

Headlamps IntelliBeam auto high beam control (Included with (PED) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)

Wheels 20 Inch (50.8 cm) Dark Android painted aluminum