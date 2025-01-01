$34,980+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
XLT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$34,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
128,546KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP7MKE27931
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black/Medium Dark Slate
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T25341A
- Mileage 128,546 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Locking glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
WiFi Hotspot
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Smart Device Integration
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
3.73 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
800.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Fog Lamps
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Black door handles
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Chrome Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and 2 Tow Hooks
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Tires: 265/70R17 OWL A/T
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
Rear Collision Mitigation
Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/Clock & 6 Speakers
Requires Subscription
ENGINE: 2.7L V6 ECOBOOST -inc: auto start/stop technology system 3.55 Axle Ratio GVWR: 2 994 kg (6 600 lb) Payload Package
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Transmission Fluid Temp Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal ECO sport tow/haul slippery deep snow/sand and mud/rut
Wheels: 17 Inch Silver Painted Aluminum
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and External Memory Control
Cloth 40/20/40 Front Seat -inc: folding armrest storage and manual driver/passenger lumbar
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Interior Concealed Storage Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
GVWR: 2 935kg (6 470 lb) Payload Package
SYNC 4 -inc: 8 Inch LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability wireless phone connection cloud connected AppLink w/App catalog 911 Assist Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and digital owners manual
