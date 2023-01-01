$47,980+ tax & licensing
$47,980
+ taxes & licensing
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Base
Location
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
40,398KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10169229
- Stock #: D4778A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 40,398 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Crew Cab 157", 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
Interior
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
SATIN STEEL METALLIC
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
WHEELS 18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) 6-SPOKE MACHINED ALUMINUM with Dark Grey Metallic accents
TIRES LT275/65R18C MT BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
SIERRA VALUE PACKAGE includes (PCI) Convenience Package and (Z82) Trailering Package
X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes Off-Road suspension (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) skid plates (K47) heavy-duty air filter and X31 hard badge Includes (G80) auto-locking rear differential and (NQH) 2-speed transfer case.)
AUDIO SYSTEM GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM with 7" diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability fo...
SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH WITH COVERED ARMREST STORAGE (STD)
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with available Active Fuel Management (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) With (FHS) E85 FlexFuel engine includes Active Fuel Management.)
NOT EQUIPPED WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4