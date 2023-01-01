2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Bluetooth Connection

Driver Restriction Features

SATIN STEEL METALLIC

TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)

REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO

JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

WHEELS 18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) 6-SPOKE MACHINED ALUMINUM with Dark Grey Metallic accents

TIRES LT275/65R18C MT BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

SIERRA VALUE PACKAGE includes (PCI) Convenience Package and (Z82) Trailering Package

X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes Off-Road suspension (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) skid plates (K47) heavy-duty air filter and X31 hard badge Includes (G80) auto-locking rear differential and (NQH) 2-speed transfer case.)

AUDIO SYSTEM GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM with 7" diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability fo...

SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH WITH COVERED ARMREST STORAGE (STD)

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with available Active Fuel Management (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) With (FHS) E85 FlexFuel engine includes Active Fuel Management.)