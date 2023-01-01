Menu
2021 GMC Sierra 1500

40,398 KM

Details Description Features

$47,980

+ tax & licensing
Dean Cooley GM

1-800-442-0402

Base

Location

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

40,398KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10169229
  • Stock #: D4778A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 40,398 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Crew Cab 157", 6-Speed Automatic, Gas V8 5.3L/325

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive

Interior

Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
SATIN STEEL METALLIC
TRANSMISSION 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
WHEELS 18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) 6-SPOKE MACHINED ALUMINUM with Dark Grey Metallic accents
TIRES LT275/65R18C MT BLACKWALL GOODYEAR WRANGLER DURATRAC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
SIERRA VALUE PACKAGE includes (PCI) Convenience Package and (Z82) Trailering Package
X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes Off-Road suspension (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) skid plates (K47) heavy-duty air filter and X31 hard badge Includes (G80) auto-locking rear differential and (NQH) 2-speed transfer case.)
AUDIO SYSTEM GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM with 7" diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability fo...
SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH WITH COVERED ARMREST STORAGE (STD)
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 with available Active Fuel Management (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm) With (FHS) E85 FlexFuel engine includes Active Fuel Management.)
NOT EQUIPPED WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT

