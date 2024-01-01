2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Turbocharged

Telematics

Bluetooth Connection

ONYX BLACK

Driver Restriction Features

JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED

SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment

REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO

TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking

GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG)

CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED

SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER

DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

DOOR LOCKS POWER

MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE

AIR VENTS REAR

Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system

ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...

Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'll ...

Bumper front chrome lower

Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps

CornerStep rear bumper

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Exhaust single outlet

Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display

Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted

Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual

Mirror inside rearview manual tilt

Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)

Mouldings window surround Chrome

Tires 255/70R17 all-season blackwall

Headlamps LED reflector with incandescent turn signals and LED signature Daytime Running Lamps

Window power front passenger express down

Compass located in instrument cluster

Windows power front drivers express up/down

Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release includes hitch area light

Tailgate GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features

Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Windows power rear express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.)

Taillamps LED tail and stop light with incandescent reverse light

Floor mats rubberized-vinyl front (Deleted when (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO is ordered.)

Floor mats rubberized-vinyl rear (Deleted when (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO is ordered.)

Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)

Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

Mirror caps chrome (Requires (DLF) outside heated power adjustable mirrors.)

Tire spare 255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included with (QBN) 255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)

Wheelhouse liners rear (Deleted with (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package.)

Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control (Models built before 9-6-2021 feature digital temperature displays on the Climate Control Knobs. Certain vehicles built on or after 9-6-2021 will include (00D) Not Equipped with Climate Control Knob...

Keyless Open and Start (Included and only available with (PCQ) SLE Convenience Package. Deleted with (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package.)

Power outlet rear auxiliary 12-volt (Deleted with (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package.)

Seat adjuster driver 10-way power including lumbar (Included with (WPF) Fleet Comfort Package. Deleted with (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package when (WPF) Fleet Comfort Package is not ordered.)

Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable) (Deleted with (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package.)

Steering column lock control electrical (Deleted with (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package.)

Steering column manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping (Included with (WPF) Fleet Comfort Package. Deleted with (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package when (WPF) Fleet Comfort Package is not ordered.)

Steering wheel heated (Deleted with (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package.)

USB ports 2 (first row) located on instrument panel (Not available with (PDQ) Preferred Package.)

USB ports dual charge-only (2nd row) (Deleted with (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package.)

Alternator 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)

Auto-locking rear differential (Deleted with (RG6) Fleet Delete Auto-Locking Rear Differential Package.)

Recovery hooks front frame-mounted Black (Included with 4WD models. Included and only available on 2WD models with (PQB) Driver Alert Package I.)

Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare

Wheels 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) 6-spoke Bright Silver painted aluminum

Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization

AUDIO SYSTEM GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH 8 Inch DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability...

PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote (A48) rear sliding power window (KI4) 120-volt power outlet (KC9) 120-volt bed-mounted power outlet (IOS) 8 Inch diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment System SiriusXM with 360L (UVB) HD Rear Vis...