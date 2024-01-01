$44,980+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$44,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
32,863KM
VIN 3GTU9BED5MG112633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5324A
- Mileage 32,863 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cloth Seat Trim
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Four Wheel Drive
4-wheel drive
Capless Fuel Fill
Automatic Stop/Start
Pickup bed
Brake lining wear indicator
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Grille (Chrome surround with high gloss Black mesh and Chrome inserts.)
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo box activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob (Deleted with (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package.)
Integrated Tailgate Step
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
ONYX BLACK
Driver Restriction Features
JET BLACK CLOTH SEAT TRIM
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
TRANSMISSION 10-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking
GVWR 7100 LBS. (3221 KG)
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
DOOR LOCKS POWER
MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE
AIR VENTS REAR
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to o...
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'll ...
Bumper front chrome lower
Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Exhaust single outlet
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual
Mirror inside rearview manual tilt
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Mouldings window surround Chrome
Tires 255/70R17 all-season blackwall
Headlamps LED reflector with incandescent turn signals and LED signature Daytime Running Lamps
Window power front passenger express down
Compass located in instrument cluster
Windows power front drivers express up/down
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release includes hitch area light
Tailgate GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Windows power rear express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.)
Taillamps LED tail and stop light with incandescent reverse light
Floor mats rubberized-vinyl front (Deleted when (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO is ordered.)
Floor mats rubberized-vinyl rear (Deleted when (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO is ordered.)
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Rear axle 3.42 ratio (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Mirror caps chrome (Requires (DLF) outside heated power adjustable mirrors.)
Tire spare 255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included with (QBN) 255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)
Wheelhouse liners rear (Deleted with (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package.)
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control (Models built before 9-6-2021 feature digital temperature displays on the Climate Control Knobs. Certain vehicles built on or after 9-6-2021 will include (00D) Not Equipped with Climate Control Knob...
Keyless Open and Start (Included and only available with (PCQ) SLE Convenience Package. Deleted with (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package.)
Power outlet rear auxiliary 12-volt (Deleted with (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package.)
Seat adjuster driver 10-way power including lumbar (Included with (WPF) Fleet Comfort Package. Deleted with (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package when (WPF) Fleet Comfort Package is not ordered.)
Seats front 40/20/40 split-bench with covered armrest storage and under-seat storage (lockable) (Deleted with (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package.)
Steering column lock control electrical (Deleted with (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package.)
Steering column manual Tilt-Wheel and telescoping (Included with (WPF) Fleet Comfort Package. Deleted with (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package when (WPF) Fleet Comfort Package is not ordered.)
Steering wheel heated (Deleted with (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package.)
USB ports 2 (first row) located on instrument panel (Not available with (PDQ) Preferred Package.)
USB ports dual charge-only (2nd row) (Deleted with (RG4) Fleet Delete Base Content Package.)
Alternator 220 amps (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine (VYU) Snow Plow Prep Package or (NHT) Max Trailering Package.)
Auto-locking rear differential (Deleted with (RG6) Fleet Delete Auto-Locking Rear Differential Package.)
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted Black (Included with 4WD models. Included and only available on 2WD models with (PQB) Driver Alert Package I.)
Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare
Wheels 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) 6-spoke Bright Silver painted aluminum
Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization
AUDIO SYSTEM GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH 8 Inch DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability...
PREFERRED PACKAGE includes (UG1) Universal Home Remote (A48) rear sliding power window (KI4) 120-volt power outlet (KC9) 120-volt bed-mounted power outlet (IOS) 8 Inch diagonal Premium GMC Infotainment System SiriusXM with 360L (UVB) HD Rear Vis...
X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE includes Off-Road suspension (JHD) Hill Descent Control (NZZ) skid plates (K47) heavy-duty air filter and X31 hard badge Includes (UHN) 18 Inch 6-spoke machined aluminum wheels with Dark Grey Metallic accents (XCK) 265/65R18SL...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
$44,980
+ taxes & licensing
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2021 GMC Sierra 1500