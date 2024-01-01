2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Bluetooth Connection

Driver Restriction Features

REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO

USB PORTS 2 (FIRST ROW) LOCATED ON INSTRUMENT PANEL

ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS

ENGINE 2.7L TURBO (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 348 lb-ft of torque [471 Nm] @ 1500 rpm) Includes (KL9) Automatic Stop/Start (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (MQE) 8-speed automatic transmission.

SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH WITH COVERED ARMREST STORAGE

Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system

Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

Air conditioning single-zone

CornerStep rear bumper

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Glass solar absorbing tinted

Mirrors outside manual Black

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt

Exhaust single outlet

Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display

Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted

Steering wheel urethane

Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual

Mirror inside rearview manual tilt

Door handles Black grained

Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual

Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner

Cooling external engine oil cooler (Not available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)

Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with wheel locking security feature

Tires 255/70R17 all-season blackwall

Headlamps LED reflector with incandescent turn signals and LED signature Daytime Running Lamps

Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure

Windows power rear express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.)

Audio system feature 6-speaker system (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)

Taillamps LED tail and stop light with incandescent reverse light

Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

Tire spare 255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included with (QBN) 255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)

Tailgate standard (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)

Floor covering rubberized-vinyl (Not available with LPO floor liners.)

Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare

Driver Information Centre 3.5 Inch diagonal monochromatic display

Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (V46) front chrome bumper and (E63) pickup bed.)

Tailgate gate function manual no lift assist (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete or (QK2) GMC MultiPro Tailgate.)

Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete or (QK2) GMC MultiPro Tailgate.)

Air vents rear (Not available with Regular Cab model.)

Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Not available with Regular Cab model.)

Wheels 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) painted steel Silver

Bumper front chrome lower (Requires (VJH) rear chrome bumper and (E63) pickup bed.) (Requires (VJH) rear chrome bumper and (E63) pickup bed. Required with (UD7) Rear Park Assist.)

Audio system GMC Infotainment System with 7 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability...

Door locks power (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab included and only available with (PCI) Convenience Package.) (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab included and only available with (PCI) Convenience Package or (ZL...

Window power front passenger express down (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab included and only available with (PCI) Convenience Package.) (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab included and only available with (PCI) ...

Windows power front drivers express up/down (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab included and only available with (PCI) Convenience Package.) (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab included and only available with (PCI...

Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)

GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine or (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Requires 4WD Crew Cab or Double Cab models w...

Recovery hooks front frame-mounted Black (Included with 4WD models or included and only available on 2WD models with (PQA) 1SA Driver Alert Package I. Available on 2WD models as an SEO option.) (Included with 4WD models or included on 2WD models wit...