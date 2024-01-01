$39,980+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Base
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$39,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
50,122KM
VIN 3GTP9AEKXMG199497
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D4966A
- Mileage 50,122 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
4-wheel drive
Capless Fuel Fill
Brake lining wear indicator
Pickup bed (Deleted when (ZW9) pickup bed delete is ordered on Regular Cab models.)
Interior
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Vinyl seat trim
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Grille (Chrome surround with Black mesh.)
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Vinyl Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Convenience
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
USB PORTS 2 (FIRST ROW) LOCATED ON INSTRUMENT PANEL
ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS
ENGINE 2.7L TURBO (310 hp [231 kW] @ 5600 rpm 348 lb-ft of torque [471 Nm] @ 1500 rpm) Includes (KL9) Automatic Stop/Start (KW5) 220-amp alternator and (MQE) 8-speed automatic transmission.
SEATS FRONT 40/20/40 SPLIT-BENCH WITH COVERED ARMREST STORAGE
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Air conditioning single-zone
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Glass solar absorbing tinted
Mirrors outside manual Black
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Exhaust single outlet
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Steering wheel urethane
Seat adjuster passenger 4-way manual
Mirror inside rearview manual tilt
Door handles Black grained
Seat adjuster driver 4-way manual
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Cooling external engine oil cooler (Not available with (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.)
Steering column Tilt-Wheel manual with wheel locking security feature
Tires 255/70R17 all-season blackwall
Headlamps LED reflector with incandescent turn signals and LED signature Daytime Running Lamps
Instrument cluster 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer fuel level engine temperature tachometer voltage and oil pressure
Windows power rear express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.)
Audio system feature 6-speaker system (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab model.)
Taillamps LED tail and stop light with incandescent reverse light
Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Tire spare 255/70R17 all-season blackwall (Included with (QBN) 255/70R17 all-season blackwall tires.)
Tailgate standard (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete.)
Floor covering rubberized-vinyl (Not available with LPO floor liners.)
Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare
Driver Information Centre 3.5 Inch diagonal monochromatic display
Bumper rear chrome with bumper CornerSteps (Requires (V46) front chrome bumper and (E63) pickup bed.)
Tailgate gate function manual no lift assist (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete or (QK2) GMC MultiPro Tailgate.)
Tailgate locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Deleted with (ZW9) pickup bed delete or (QK2) GMC MultiPro Tailgate.)
Air vents rear (Not available with Regular Cab model.)
Seat rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up) 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor) (Not available with Regular Cab model.)
Wheels 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) painted steel Silver
Bumper front chrome lower (Requires (VJH) rear chrome bumper and (E63) pickup bed.) (Requires (VJH) rear chrome bumper and (E63) pickup bed. Required with (UD7) Rear Park Assist.)
Audio system GMC Infotainment System with 7 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; featuring wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability...
Door locks power (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab included and only available with (PCI) Convenience Package.) (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab included and only available with (PCI) Convenience Package or (ZL...
Window power front passenger express down (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab included and only available with (PCI) Convenience Package.) (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab included and only available with (PCI) ...
Windows power front drivers express up/down (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab included and only available with (PCI) Convenience Package.) (Standard on Crew Cab and Double Cab. On Regular Cab included and only available with (PCI...
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/70 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.)
GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine or (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine.) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Requires 4WD Crew Cab or Double Cab models w...
Recovery hooks front frame-mounted Black (Included with 4WD models or included and only available on 2WD models with (PQA) 1SA Driver Alert Package I. Available on 2WD models as an SEO option.) (Included with 4WD models or included on 2WD models wit...
Transmission 6-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Included and only available with (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine or (L82) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
2021 GMC Sierra 1500