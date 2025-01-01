$55,980+ taxes & licensing
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
2021 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$55,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
53,301KM
VIN 3GTU9FELXMG477209
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6363A
- Mileage 53,301 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
universal home remote
Keyless Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
WIRELESS CHARGING
Smart Device Integration
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Keyless open and start
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Hill Descent Control
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
4-wheel drive
Capless Fuel Fill
Pickup bed
Brake lining wear indicator
Auto-locking rear differential
Denali Premium Suspension with Adaptive Ride Control
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Tire carrier lock keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in cargo box activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob
Grille (Signature Denali grille with high gloss Black mesh and Chrome inserts.)
Integrated Tailgate Step
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED
REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
TIRES 275/60R20SL ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED
Requires Subscription
BOSE SOUND SYSTEM PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM WITH RICHBASS WOOFER
WINDOW POWER REAR SLIDING WITH REAR DEFOGGER
ASSIST STEPS CHROME WHEEL TO WHEEL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
GLASS DEEP-TINTED
SEATS VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
DOOR HANDLES CHROME
AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER
TIRE SPARE 255/80R17SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...
EXHAUST DUAL WITH PREMIUM TIPS
USB PORTS 2 (FIRST ROW) LOCATED ON INSTRUMENT PANEL
STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT-WHEEL AND TELESCOPING
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
WHEELHOUSE LINERS REAR
BUMPER FRONT BODY-COLOUR LOWER
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR
SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH CENTRE CONSOLE
MIRROR CAPS CHROME
USB PORTS DUAL CHARGE-ONLY (2ND ROW)
STEERING COLUMN LOCK CONTROL ELECTRICAL
POWER OUTLET REAR AUXILIARY 12-VOLT
DOOR LOCKS POWER
FOG LAMPS LED
AIR VENTS REAR
Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system
AIR FILTER HEAVY-DUTY
Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'll ...
CornerStep rear bumper
Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion
Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top
Forge Perforated Leather appointed seat trim
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors
Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display
Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted
Seat adjuster passenger 10-way power including lumbar
Headlamps LED reflector (high intensity) with LED turn signals and LED signature Daytime Running Lamps
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming puddle lamps side perimeter lighting and memory
Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner
Mouldings window surround Chrome
Compass located in instrument cluster
Windows power front drivers express up/down
SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the All Access package for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the All Acces...
Recovery hooks chrome
Window power front passenger express up/down
Bumper rear body-colour with corner steps
Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release includes hitch area light
Tailgate GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features
Taillamps LED signature taillight with LED stop and reverse light
Centre console floor-mounted with cup holders cell phone storage power cord management hanging file folder capability
In-vehicle Trailering App includes checklist trailer maintenance reminders trailer security alerts trailer mileage tow/haul reminder and trailer electrical diagnostics
Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)
Power outlet instrument panel 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)
Seat Up-level Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat seatback storage on left and right side centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders full cab width under-seat storage (includes child se...
USB Ports (Inside Console with bucket seats) 2 also includes 1 SD card reader and auxiliary jack
Windows power rear express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.)
Transfer case two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
Alternator 170 amps (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Cooling auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Cooling external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)
Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Transmission 10-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic transmissio...
HD Radio (Standard on vehicles built before 7-12-2021. Certain vehicles built on or after 7-12-2021 will include (RGC) Not Equipped with HD Radio which removes (U2L) HD Radio. See dealer for details.)
Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 that are equipped with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic transmission will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start which remove...
Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare
Driver memory recalls driver Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat and outside mirrors
Bed Liner Spray-on Pickup bedliner with GMC logo (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel) (Denali logo replaces GMC logo.)
Floor mats carpeted front (Unique premium carpet. Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered or (BKF) Premium Floor Liners are ordered.)
Floor mats carpeted rear (Unique premium carpet. Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered or (BKF) Premium Floor Liners are ordered.)
GVWR 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab 4WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Wheels 20 Inch x 9 Inch (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) multi-dimensional polished aluminum (Requires (SFE) set of 4 wheel locks LPO.)
Driver Information Centre enhanced 8 Inch diagonal multi-colour digital display includes analogue speedometer and tachometer gauges
LPO Wheel locks set of 4 (dealer-installed) (Not available with any 22 Inch LPO wheels. 22 Inch LPO wheel packages include wheel locks.)
Audio system Premium GMC Infotainment System with Navigation and 8 Inch diagonal colour touch-screen includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay ca...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers 204-638-4026
$55,980
+ taxes & licensing
Dean Cooley GM
1-800-442-0402
2021 GMC Sierra 1500