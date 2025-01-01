2021 GMC Sierra 1500

Bed Liner

Wheel Locks

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

MP3 Capability

Bluetooth Connection

Driver Restriction Features

TRAILER BRAKE CONTROLLER INTEGRATED

REAR AXLE 3.23 RATIO

STEERING WHEEL HEATED

TIRES 275/60R20SL ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL

CRUISE CONTROL STEERING WHEEL-MOUNTED

Requires Subscription

BOSE SOUND SYSTEM PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM WITH RICHBASS WOOFER

WINDOW POWER REAR SLIDING WITH REAR DEFOGGER

ASSIST STEPS CHROME WHEEL TO WHEEL

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

GLASS DEEP-TINTED

SEATS VENTILATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

DOOR HANDLES CHROME

AIR CONDITIONING DUAL-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL

SEATING HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT OUTBOARD PASSENGER

TIRE SPARE 255/80R17SL ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

ENGINE 6.2L ECOTEC3 V8 (420 hp [313 kW] @ 5600 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [624 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring all-new Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders depending on demand to opt...

EXHAUST DUAL WITH PREMIUM TIPS

USB PORTS 2 (FIRST ROW) LOCATED ON INSTRUMENT PANEL

STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT-WHEEL AND TELESCOPING

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

WHEELHOUSE LINERS REAR

BUMPER FRONT BODY-COLOUR LOWER

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 10-WAY POWER INCLUDING LUMBAR

SEATS FRONT BUCKET WITH CENTRE CONSOLE

MIRROR CAPS CHROME

USB PORTS DUAL CHARGE-ONLY (2ND ROW)

STEERING COLUMN LOCK CONTROL ELECTRICAL

POWER OUTLET REAR AUXILIARY 12-VOLT

DOOR LOCKS POWER

FOG LAMPS LED

AIR VENTS REAR

Bluetooth for phone connectivity to vehicle infotainment system

AIR FILTER HEAVY-DUTY

Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Exhaust aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

SiriusXM enjoy an All Access trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'll ...

CornerStep rear bumper

Frame fully-boxed hydroformed front section

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist rack-and-pinion

Tailgate and bed rail protection caps top

Forge Perforated Leather appointed seat trim

Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt

Lamps cargo area cab mounted integrated with centre high mount stop lamp with switch in bank on left side of steering wheel

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors

Exterior Temperature Display located in radio display

Assist handles front A-pillar mounted for driver and passenger rear B-pillar mounted

Seat adjuster passenger 10-way power including lumbar

Headlamps LED reflector (high intensity) with LED turn signals and LED signature Daytime Running Lamps

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming puddle lamps side perimeter lighting and memory

Cargo tie downs (12) fixed rated at 500 lbs (226.8 kg) per corner

Mouldings window surround Chrome

Compass located in instrument cluster

Windows power front drivers express up/down

SiriusXM with 360L Equipped with SiriusXM with 360L. Enjoy a trial subscription of the All Access package for the full 360L experience with a greater variety of SiriusXM content a more personalized experience and easier navigation. With the All Acces...

Recovery hooks chrome

Window power front passenger express up/down

Bumper rear body-colour with corner steps

Tailgate gate function manual with EZ Lift includes power lock and release includes hitch area light

Tailgate GMC MultiPro Tailgate with six functional load/access features

Taillamps LED signature taillight with LED stop and reverse light

Centre console floor-mounted with cup holders cell phone storage power cord management hanging file folder capability

In-vehicle Trailering App includes checklist trailer maintenance reminders trailer security alerts trailer mileage tow/haul reminder and trailer electrical diagnostics

Power outlet bed mounted 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KI4) instrument panel mounted power outlet)

Power outlet instrument panel 120-volt (400 watts shared with (KC9) bed mounted power outlet)

Seat Up-level Rear with Storage Package 60/40 folding bench for Crew Cab models includes full-length bench seat seatback storage on left and right side centre fold out armrest with 2 cupholders full cab width under-seat storage (includes child se...

USB Ports (Inside Console with bucket seats) 2 also includes 1 SD card reader and auxiliary jack

Windows power rear express down (Not available on Regular Cab models.)

Transfer case two-speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

Alternator 170 amps (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine. Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

Cooling auxiliary external transmission oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

Cooling external engine oil cooler (Not available with (LM2) Duramax 3.0L Turbo-Diesel I6 engine.)

Battery heavy-duty 730 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power (Included and only available with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine (L3B) 2.7L Turbo engine and (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Transmission 10-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic transmissio...

HD Radio (Standard on vehicles built before 7-12-2021. Certain vehicles built on or after 7-12-2021 will include (RGC) Not Equipped with HD Radio which removes (U2L) HD Radio. See dealer for details.)

Automatic Stop/Start (Standard on vehicles built before 6-7-2021. Most vehicles built on or after 6-7-2021 that are equipped with a V8 engine and (MQB) 10-speed automatic transmission will have (NSS) Not Equipped with Automatic Stop/Start which remove...

Wheel 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) full-size steel spare

Driver memory recalls driver Inchpresets Inch for power driver seat and outside mirrors

Bed Liner Spray-on Pickup bedliner with GMC logo (does not include spray-on liner on tailgate due to Black composite inner panel) (Denali logo replaces GMC logo.)

Floor mats carpeted front (Unique premium carpet. Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered or (BKF) Premium Floor Liners are ordered.)

Floor mats carpeted rear (Unique premium carpet. Deleted when LPO floor liners are ordered or (BKF) Premium Floor Liners are ordered.)

GVWR 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires Crew Cab 4WD model with (L84) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L87) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)

Wheels 20 Inch x 9 Inch (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) multi-dimensional polished aluminum (Requires (SFE) set of 4 wheel locks LPO.)

Driver Information Centre enhanced 8 Inch diagonal multi-colour digital display includes analogue speedometer and tachometer gauges

LPO Wheel locks set of 4 (dealer-installed) (Not available with any 22 Inch LPO wheels. 22 Inch LPO wheel packages include wheel locks.)