$28,650+ tax & licensing
2021 GMC Terrain
SLE
2021 GMC Terrain
SLE
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$28,650
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # U4934
- Mileage 72,575 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the 2021 GMC Terrain SLE: Where Style Meets Functionality and Advanced Technology Step into the 2021 GMC Terrain SLE a used SUV that redefines your driving experience with its blend of style performance and cutting-edge technology. This Satin Steel Metallic beauty is powered by a robust 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder engine delivering 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque ensuring a smooth yet powerful ride. Equipped with an advanced 9-speed automatic transmission and AWD drivetrain the Terrain SLE offers exceptional handling and stability making it perfect for Canadian winters. The black interior exudes sophistication while the spacious cabin ensures comfort for all passengers. The Infotainment Package I elevates your journey with an 8'' diagonal GMC Infotainment System featuring navigation multi-touch display and SiriusXM. Seamlessly integrate your smartphone with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth streaming audio. The HD Rear Vision Camera enhances safety providing clear visibility when reversing. For those chilly mornings the engine block heater and cold air grille shutter ensure your vehicle is ready to go. With the SLE Preferred Equipment Group you get a suite of standard features designed to make every drive enjoyable. Experience the perfect blend of luxury performance and technology with the 2021 GMC Terrain SLE. Your next adventure awaits. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
