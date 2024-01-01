Menu
Discover the 2021 GMC Terrain SLE: Where Style Meets Functionality and Advanced Technology Step into the 2021 GMC Terrain SLE a used SUV that redefines your driving experience with its blend of style performance and cutting-edge technology. This Satin Steel Metallic beauty is powered by a robust 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder engine delivering 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque ensuring a smooth yet powerful ride. Equipped with an advanced 9-speed automatic transmission and AWD drivetrain the Terrain SLE offers exceptional handling and stability making it perfect for Canadian winters. The black interior exudes sophistication while the spacious cabin ensures comfort for all passengers. The Infotainment Package I elevates your journey with an 8 diagonal GMC Infotainment System featuring navigation multi-touch display and SiriusXM. Seamlessly integrate your smartphone with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth streaming audio. The HD Rear Vision Camera enhances safety providing clear visibility when reversing. For those chilly mornings the engine block heater and cold air grille shutter ensure your vehicle is ready to go. With the SLE Preferred Equipment Group you get a suite of standard features designed to make every drive enjoyable. Experience the perfect blend of luxury performance and technology with the 2021 GMC Terrain SLE. Your next adventure awaits. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

72,575 KM

SLE

Dean Cooley GM

1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4

1-800-442-0402

Used
72,575KM
VIN 3GKALTEVXML300482

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U4934
  • Mileage 72,575 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the 2021 GMC Terrain SLE: Where Style Meets Functionality and Advanced Technology Step into the 2021 GMC Terrain SLE a used SUV that redefines your driving experience with its blend of style performance and cutting-edge technology. This Satin Steel Metallic beauty is powered by a robust 1.5L Turbo DOHC 4-cylinder engine delivering 170 horsepower and 203 lb-ft of torque ensuring a smooth yet powerful ride. Equipped with an advanced 9-speed automatic transmission and AWD drivetrain the Terrain SLE offers exceptional handling and stability making it perfect for Canadian winters. The black interior exudes sophistication while the spacious cabin ensures comfort for all passengers. The Infotainment Package I elevates your journey with an 8'' diagonal GMC Infotainment System featuring navigation multi-touch display and SiriusXM. Seamlessly integrate your smartphone with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and enjoy the convenience of Bluetooth streaming audio. The HD Rear Vision Camera enhances safety providing clear visibility when reversing. For those chilly mornings the engine block heater and cold air grille shutter ensure your vehicle is ready to go. With the SLE Preferred Equipment Group you get a suite of standard features designed to make every drive enjoyable. Experience the perfect blend of luxury performance and technology with the 2021 GMC Terrain SLE. Your next adventure awaits. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Remote panic alarm
GMC Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Capless Fuel Fill
Driver Shift Controls

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Mechanical jack with tools

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
SATIN STEEL METALLIC
ENGINE 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI VVT (170 hp [127.0 kW] @ 5600 rpm 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD)
Keyless Open includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
SLE PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP Includes Standard Equipment
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC 9T45 ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD)
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER
Requires Subscription
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
BLUETOOTH FOR PHONE PERSONAL CELL PHONE CONNECTIVITY TO VEHICLE AUDIO SYSTEM
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
AXLE 3.47 FINAL DRIVE RATIO
GLASS DEEP-TINTED REAR
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
WINDOW POWER WITH DRIVER EXPRESS-UP/DOWN
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER (Includes (VRI) Cold Air Grille Shutter.)
SENSOR CABIN HUMIDITY
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Floor mats carpeted front
Floor mats carpeted rear
Glass acoustic laminated windshield
Headlamp control automatic on and off
Headlamps automatic delay
Map pocket driver seatback
Map pocket front passenger seatback
Sunglass storage overhead
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Liftgate rear manual
Keyless Start push-button
Power outlet front auxiliary 12-volt
Power outlet cargo area auxiliary 12-volt
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Suspension front MacPherson strut
Fuel gasoline E15
Exhaust single outlet
Emissions Federal requirements
Brake electronic parking
Assist handle driver
Assist handle front passenger
Assist handles rear outboard
Head restraints 2-way adjustable (up/down) front
Seat driver 8-way power with 2-way power lumbar
Seat power driver lumbar control
Windows power with rear Express-Down
Tail lamps LED signature
Windows power with front passenger Express-Down
Antenna roof-mounted shark fin
Steering wheel leather-wrapped 4-spoke
Seat rear 60/40 split-folding with centre armrest
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Suspension rear 4-link non-isolated
Trailering provisions 1500 lbs. (680 kg)
Engine control stop-start system
Tire spare T135/70R16 blackwall
Brake lining high-performance Duralife
Recovery hooks front provisions
Active Noise Cancellation noise control system
Air vents 2nd row
Seatback passenger side flat-folding
Seating 5-passenger
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding
Trim Black lower body
Seat front passenger 4-way manual fore/aft up/down with recline
USB charging-only ports 2 located on the rear of the centre console
Compass display located in the Driver Information Centre
Seat release levers 2nd row mechanical release levers in cargo area
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Chassis All-Wheel Drive System (All-wheel drive models only.)
Headlamps high intensity discharge with C-shaped lighting
Luggage rack side rails roof-mounted (Black painted side rails. When (WJP) Elevation Edition is ordered side rails will be Black.)
SiriusXM delete
Steering wheel controls mounted audio and phone interface
Tires P225/65R17 all-season blackwall (AWD models only.)
Driver Information Centre monitors 26 various systems including Vehicle Information Menu (oil life tire pressure standard/metric units) and Trip Information Menu (trip 1 trip 2 fuel range average fuel economy instant fuel economy average vehicl...
USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C includes auxiliary input jack located in front centre storage bin
Wheel spare 16 Inch (40.6 cm) steel
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc 11.8 Inch front and 11.3 Inch rear rotor size
Wheels 17 Inch x 7 Inch (43.2 cm x 17.8 cm) Silver painted aluminum
Audio system 7 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones
AUDIO SYSTEM 8 Inch DIAGONAL GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION includes multi-touch display AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phones advanced v...
Display 4.2 Inch multi-colour driver information screen (When (Y29) Infotainment Package I is ordered includes enhanced capability with audio phone and navigation.)
INFOTAINMENT PACKAGE I includes (IOU) 8 Inch diagonal GMC Infotainment System with navigation multi-touch display and AM/FM/SiriusXM stereo (U2K) SiriusXM 4.2 Inch enhanced display with audio phone and navigation capability (UVB) HD Rear Vision C...

