$42,650+ tax & licensing
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate Calligraphy
2021 Hyundai PALISADE
Ultimate Calligraphy
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
$42,650
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Rainforest
- Interior Colour Midnight Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5663A
- Mileage 88,373 KM
Vehicle Description
Elevate Your Journey with the 2021 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy: A Masterpiece of Luxury and Performance for the Discerning Canadian Driver Step into the realm of luxury and performance with the 2021 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy a used SUV that redefines driving excellence. This Steel Graphite beauty combines the robust power of a V6 engine with the confidence of AWD ensuring a smooth commanding drive through Canada's diverse terrains. The Palisade’s sophisticated design is matched by its interior where Black leather seats offer supreme comfort and elegance. For those who demand more from their vehicle the Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy provides a host of premium features. Enjoy the convenience of a Heads-Up Display keeping vital information in your line of sight without distraction. The Surround View Monitor offers a bird’s-eye view making parking and navigating tight spaces effortless. Revel in the immersive sound of the Harman Kardon premium audio system perfect for long drives across the Canadian landscape. Safety is paramount with advanced features such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist ensuring peace of mind on every journey. The 2021 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy is not just a vehicle; it's a statement of style sophistication and superior performance for those who seek the extraordinary. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the area's automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Suspension
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Dean Cooley GM
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Dean Cooley GM
Dean Cooley GM
Call Dealer
1-800-442-XXXX(click to show)
1-800-442-0402
Alternate Numbers204-638-4026
+ taxes & licensing
1-800-442-0402