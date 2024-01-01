Menu
Elevate Your Journey with the 2021 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy: A Masterpiece of Luxury and Performance for the Discerning Canadian Driver Step into the realm of luxury and performance with the 2021 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy a used SUV that redefines driving excellence. This Steel Graphite beauty combines the robust power of a V6 engine with the confidence of AWD ensuring a smooth commanding drive through Canadas diverse terrains. The Palisade’s sophisticated design is matched by its interior where Black leather seats offer supreme comfort and elegance. For those who demand more from their vehicle the Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy provides a host of premium features. Enjoy the convenience of a Heads-Up Display keeping vital information in your line of sight without distraction. The Surround View Monitor offers a bird’s-eye view making parking and navigating tight spaces effortless. Revel in the immersive sound of the Harman Kardon premium audio system perfect for long drives across the Canadian landscape. Safety is paramount with advanced features such as Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist and Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist ensuring peace of mind on every journey. The 2021 Hyundai Palisade Ultimate Calligraphy is not just a vehicle; its a statement of style sophistication and superior performance for those who seek the extraordinary. Dean Cooley GM has been serving the Parkland area since 1995 and we are proud to have contributed to the areas automotive needs for almost three decades. Specializing in Chevrolet Buick and GMC vehicles along with certified pre-owned options we take pride in matching you with the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. Our in-house financial experts are dedicated to simplifying the financing and leasing process offering personalized solutions. At the heart of our operation lies our service department complete with a cutting-edge collision and glass center. Here we service all makes and models with meticulous precision and care. We also have a comprehensive parts department stocked with essential parts accessories and tires all conveniently located under one roof. Visit us today at 1600 Main Street South in Dauphin and experience a new standard in the automotive industry. Dealer permit #1693. ?

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
88,373KM
VIN KM8R5DHE4MU334879

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rainforest
  • Interior Colour Midnight Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D5663A
  • Mileage 88,373 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
HEAD-UP DISPLAY
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
PERIMETER ALARM
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Simulated Suede Headliner
Leather Door Trim Insert
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Passenger Seat
10-Way Driver Seat
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Blue Link Connected Car Services Selective Service Internet Access
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance
BlueLink Connected Car System (3-year complimentary subscription Tracker System
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access and Remote Start
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
180 Amp Alternator
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
71 L Fuel Tank
3.648 Axle Ratio
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and HD Oil Cooler
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.8L GDI D-CVVT DOHC V6

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
HD Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Streaming Audio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Metal-look grille
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Compact Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Laminated Glass
Roof Rack Rails Only
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Tires: P245/50R20 AS
Wheels: 20 x 7.5J Premium Finish Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Pearlcoat Paint
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Suspension

Air Suspension

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost
Dual Moonroof

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Led Headlights
Hands-Free Liftgate
Fixed Glass 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Rear Collision Mitigation
Gas-Pressurized Front Shock Absorbers and Air Rear Shock Absorbers
Requires Subscription
RAINFOREST
Bucket Folding Captain Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Ventilated and Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
MIDNIGHT BLACK NAPPA LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Cruise Control Steering Assist
Aerial View Display System
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Descent Control Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Chrome Side Windows Trim Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
GVWR: 2 663 kgs
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select paddle shifters and shift-by-wire
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front Power Recline Power Fold Into Floor 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding and Body-Coloured Wheel Well Trim
Power Rear Windows Fixed 3rd Row Windows and w/Manual 2nd Row Sun Blinds
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver and front passenger seats 4-way power driver lumbar support driver leg cushion extension and driver's integrated memory system
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Premium Audio System -inc: 630-Watts 10.25 Inch colour touchscreen onboard navigation and traffic flow including incident data via HD Radio (HERE) harman/kardon 12-speaker audio QuantumLogic surround w/Clari-Fi music restoration te...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

