2021 Jeep Cherokee
High Altitude
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,550
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,345KM
VIN 1C4PJMDN9MD130141
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5999A
- Mileage 107,345 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Perimeter Alarm
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access
Leather Gear Shifter Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Nappa Leather Rear Seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Sentry Key Immobilizer
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Stainless steel exhaust
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Upfitter Switches
Electronic Transfer Case
3.734 Axle Ratio
3.251 Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
700CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
59.8 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine Stop/Start System
453.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Temporary spare tire
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Bright dual exhaust tips
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Integrated roof antenna
HD Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
BRIGHT WHITE
GVWR: 2 494 KGS (5 500 LBS)
BLACK NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material and Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Full-Size Spare Tire Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class III Hitch Receiver Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
Requires Subscription
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Side Distance Warning Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Automatic High Beam Headlamp Control Parallel & Perpendicular Park Assist FWD Collision Warn/Active Braking Lane Departure Warn/Lane Keep Assist
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2YP HIGH ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI Turbo w/ESS Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic Granite Crystal Roof Rails Off-Road Information Pages 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link Subscription GPS ...
ENGINE: 2.0L DOHC I-4 DI TURBO W/ESS -inc: Acoustic Windshield 3 Additional Gallons Of Gas Active Noise Control System 180-Amp Alternator 3.734 Axle Ratio Insulation Group
MOPAR INTERIOR PACKAGE -inc: MOPAR Cargo Area Liner MOPAR All-Weather Floor Mats
12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Driver And Passenger Heated-Cushion Driver And Passenger Heated-Seatback
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Covered Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
12-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Memory Settings -inc: Driver Seat Door Mirrors and Audio
