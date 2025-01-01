$30,750+ taxes & licensing
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Altitude
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$30,750
+ taxes & licensing
Used
111,063KM
VIN 1C4RJFAG0MC517175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6240A
- Mileage 111,063 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Perimeter Alarm
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Information Centre
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo Area Cover
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Cargo shade
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
HVAC -inc: Console Ducts
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Tracker System
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
GPS Antenna Input
Smart Device Integration
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Google Android Auto
Integrated Centre Stack Radio
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Sentry Key Immobilizer
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access and Keyfob Remote Start
Driver And Passenger Heated Front Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
Normal Duty Suspension
Stainless steel exhaust
Temporary spare tire
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
3.45 Rear Axle Ratio
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
650CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control
93.1 L Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
621.4 Kgs Maximum Payload
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Deep Tinted Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Front Windshield Trim
USB Mobile Projection
Tires: 265/50R20 BSW AS LRR
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
6 Speakers
graphic equalizer
Integrated roof antenna
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Apple CarPlay Capable
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (STD)
Front Seats w/Power 4-Way Driver Lumbar
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD)
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
GVWR: 2 948 KGS (6 500 LBS)
BLACK LEATHER-FACED W/PERFORATED SUEDE SEATS
ALL-WEATHER CAPABILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Cargo Area Liner Tow Hooks Selec-Terrain System Quadra-Trac II 4X4 System MOPAR Slush Mats Hill Descent Control
Requires Subscription
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BZ ALTITUDE -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic Accent/Body Colour Front Fascia Body Colour Fascia Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Black Rear Fascia Step Pad SiriusXM Traffic I...
TRAILER TOW GROUP IV -inc: Rear Load-Levelling Suspension Full-Size Spare Tire 180 Amp Alternator 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Class IV Hitch Receiver Delete Rear Tow Hook Steel Spare Wheel
9 ALPINE SPEAKERS W/SUBWOOFER -inc: 506 Watt Amplifier
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front And Rear Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
12-Way Power Driver Seat -inc: Power Recline Height Adjustment Fore/Aft Movement Cushion Tilt and Power 4-Way Lumbar Support
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry and Panic Button
Instrument Panel Covered Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls Voice Activation Radio Data System and Uconnect External Memory Control
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline Fore/Aft Movement and Fold Flat
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Wheels: 20 Inch x 8.0 Inch Gloss Black Aluminum
Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Inch Display -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Instrument Cluster w/Off-Road Disp Pages Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca 1-Year SiriusXM Guardian Subscription 5-Year SXM Travel Link ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee