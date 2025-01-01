$31,550+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Blazer
LT
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Used
73,517KM
VIN 3GNKBHR48NS150095
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D5888A
- Mileage 73,517 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Air filtration system
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Cup holders 2 in front centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Electronic Parking Brake
Capless Fuel Fill
All-wheel drive (Included and only available with AWD models.)
Hitch Guidance (Included and only available with (V92) trailering equipment.)
Trailering equipment includes (CTT) Hitch Guidance (Available on FWD models. Standard on AWD models. AWD models with (LGX) 3.6LV engine also include (V08) heavy-duty cooling.)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Active noise cancellation
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
SUMMIT WHITE
Bluetooth for phone personal cell phone connectivity to vehicle audio system
Driver Restriction Features
SEATS FRONT BUCKETS (STD)
LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
JET BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC ELECTRONICALLY-CONTROLLED with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control (STD)
TIRES P235/65R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL (STD)
Requires Subscription
TIRE COMPACT SPARE T135/70R18 BLACKWALL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 8-WAY POWER
DOOR HANDLES BODY-COLOUR
ALTERNATOR 170 AMPS
STEERING COLUMN MANUAL TILT AND TELESCOPING
SUSPENSION RIDE AND HANDLING
TOOL KIT ROAD EMERGENCY
MIRROR CAPS BODY-COLOUR
FLOOR MATS CARPETED FRONT AND REAR
Front collision mitigation
Front Collision Warning
Keyless Open and Start includes extended range Remote Keyless Entry
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Door locks power programmable with lockout protection
Theft-deterrent system electrical unauthorized entry
Air vents rear console
Engine control stop/start system override
Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed
Wiper rear intermittent with washer
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI DOHC WITH VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) with Stop/Start (228 hp (170 kW) at 5500 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m]) @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD)
Liftgate rear manual
Mirror inside rearview manual day/night
NOT EQUIPPED WITH DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER HEATED SEATS see dealer for details (Certain vehicles built between November 15 2021 and February 20 2022 and after March 13 2022 will be forced to include (00V) Not Equipped with Driver and Front Passe...
Headlamp control automatic on and off with automatic delay
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Seat adjuster front passenger 4-way manual
Seating 5-passenger
Steering wheel urethane
GVWR 6001 lbs. (2722 kg)
Windows power with driver Express-Up/Down and front passenger and rear seat passengers Express-Down
Glass deep-tinted rear windows and liftgate
Taillamps LED
Wipers front variable-speed intermittent with washers
Compass digital
Glovebox lockable electronic
Head restraints front 2-way adjustable up/down
Head restraints rear outboard 2-way adjustable up/down
Antenna body-colour
Wheel spare 18 Inch (45.7 cm) steel
Umbrella holders driver and front passenger doors
Exhaust dual-outlet with circular bright tips
Air conditioning dual-zone automatic climate control with individual climate settings for driver and right-front passenger
Assist handles front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
Grille Blazer signature Black horizontal 4-bar with Bright Chrome header bar
Axle 3.47 final drive ratio ((LSY) 2.0L Turbo engine only.)
Lighting interior with front reading lamps overhead courtesy lamp dual rear-quarter panel area dome lamps True White backlit switches True White pin spot lighting in the bin forward of the shifter and front footwells LED glove box lighting and ba...
Mouldings lower bodyside (Moulded-in-colour Black.)
Transmission 9-speed automatic electronically-controlled with overdrive includes Driver Shift Control
USB charging-only ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located on rear of centre console
USB data ports 2 one type-A and one type-C located within the instrument panel
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors covered
SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'l...
Headlamps IntelliBeam (Included and only available with (BN2) Chevrolet Safety Assist.)
Seats heated driver and front passenger (Vehicles built prior to November 15 2021 and on or after February 21 2022 through March 13 2022 include driver and front passenger heated seats. Certain vehicles built between November 15 2021 and February ...
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable manual-folding body-colour
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 system 8 Inch diagonal colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo. Additional features for compatible phones include: Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices voice command pass-through to phone Apple CarPlay and A...
Driver Information Centre 4.2 Inch diagonal multi-colour
Wheels 18 Inch (45.7 cm) Bright Silver aluminum
MIDNIGHT/SPORT EDITION includes Gloss Black grille bar Black mirrors Gloss Black nameplate (and AWD badge on AWD models) (PZJ) 18 Inch Gloss Black painted aluminum wheels and Black centre caps with Black logo (Also includes (B94) front and rear Bl...
