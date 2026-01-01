2022 Chevrolet Colorado

Telematics

ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO

STEERING WHEEL HEATED

SEATS FRONT BUCKET

DIFFERENTIAL AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR

AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL

WINDOW REAR-SLIDING MANUAL

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING

REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY EXTENDED RANGE

STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED

TAILGATE EZ-LIFT AND LOWER

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

HEADLAMPS PROJECTOR-TYPE

FOG LAMPS FRONT

SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL

SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 6-WAY POWER

MOULDINGS BLACK BELTLINE

THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY

BUMPER REAR BODY-COLOUR

CRUISE CONTROL ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC

DISPLAY DRIVER INSTRUMENT INFORMATION ENHANCED MULTI-COLOUR

STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS

DOOR LOCKS POWER

MIRROR SPOTTER LOCATED IN CORNER OF DRIVER-SIDE OUTSIDE MIRROR

TIRE SPARE 255/65R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

SUSPENSION PACKAGE OFF-ROAD

TIRES 255/65R17 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL

Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc

Recovery hooks front

Steering column tilt and telescopic

CornerStep rear bumper

Audio system feature 6-speaker system

Speedometer miles/kilometres

Theft-deterrent system immobilization

Windows power with driver Express-Up and Down

Cargo box light back of cab

Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist

Lighting interior dual reading

Tailgate handle Black

Handles door release front and rear Chrome

Console overhead

Visors driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors

Microphones Driver side and Passenger side

Console floor front compartment custom

Black Bowtie (front grille)

USB charging-only ports 2 located on the rear of the centre console

Frame fully-boxed

GVWR 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)

Transfer case electric 2-speed Autotrac

Lighting interior roof rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)

Seat rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)

Seat adjuster passenger 2-way manual fore/aft with manual recline

Exterior B-pillar applique

Tailgate remote locking (locks and unlocks with key fob)

Seats heated driver and front passenger (Vehicles built prior to 11-15-2021 and on or after 2-21-2022 through 3-13-2022 and after 5-2-2022 include heated driver and front passenger seats. Vehicles built between 11-15-2021 and 2-20-2022 and on or after...

SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'l...

Door handles Black painted

Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding (Includes Black mirror caps.)

Floor mats carpeted front (Removed when the following options are ordered: (AAK) All-weather floor liner LPO (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO (VAV) All-weather floor mats LPO (PDH) Interior Protection Package LPO or (PDN) Z71 Midnight Edition.)

Floor mats carpeted rear (Removed when the following options are ordered: (AAK) All-weather floor liner LPO (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO (VAV) All-weather floor mats LPO (PDH) Interior Protection Package LPO or (PDN) Z71 Midnight Edition.)

Seat trim Cloth/Leatherette

Wheel spare 17 x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel

Wheels 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) bright machined aluminum

USB data ports 2 includes auxiliary input jack located on the front console (Not available with (IOU) 8 Inch diagonal Chevrolet Infotainment System with Navigation.)