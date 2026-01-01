$41,980+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Colorado
4WD Z71
Location
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
1-800-442-0402
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$41,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
45,430KM
VIN 1GCGTDEN7N1247065
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D6659A
- Mileage 45,430 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in truck trailer alignment for hitching
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Remote Vehicle Starter System
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Chevrolet Connected Access capable (Subject to terms. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow/Haul Mode
Hill Descent Control
Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Transfer case shield
Capless Fuel Fill (Not available with (LWN) 2.8L Duramax Turbo-Diesel engine.)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Temporary spare tire
Hood insulator
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Wi-Fi Hotspot capable (Terms and limitations apply. See onstar.ca or dealer for details.)
Seating
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
STEERING WHEEL HEATED
SEATS FRONT BUCKET
DIFFERENTIAL AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR
Requires Subscription
AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
WINDOW REAR-SLIDING MANUAL
DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
FLOOR COVERING COLOUR-KEYED CARPETING
REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY EXTENDED RANGE
STEERING WHEEL LEATHER-WRAPPED
TAILGATE EZ-LIFT AND LOWER
MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
HEADLAMPS PROJECTOR-TYPE
FOG LAMPS FRONT
SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL
SEAT ADJUSTER DRIVER 6-WAY POWER
MOULDINGS BLACK BELTLINE
THEFT-DETERRENT SYSTEM UNAUTHORIZED ENTRY
BUMPER REAR BODY-COLOUR
CRUISE CONTROL ELECTRONIC AUTOMATIC
DISPLAY DRIVER INSTRUMENT INFORMATION ENHANCED MULTI-COLOUR
STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS
DOOR LOCKS POWER
MIRROR SPOTTER LOCATED IN CORNER OF DRIVER-SIDE OUTSIDE MIRROR
TIRE SPARE 255/65R17 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
SUSPENSION PACKAGE OFF-ROAD
TIRES 255/65R17 ALL-TERRAIN BLACKWALL
Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc
Recovery hooks front
Steering column tilt and telescopic
CornerStep rear bumper
Audio system feature 6-speaker system
Speedometer miles/kilometres
Theft-deterrent system immobilization
Windows power with driver Express-Up and Down
Cargo box light back of cab
Steering Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist
Lighting interior dual reading
Tailgate handle Black
Handles door release front and rear Chrome
Console overhead
Visors driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors
Microphones Driver side and Passenger side
Console floor front compartment custom
Black Bowtie (front grille)
USB charging-only ports 2 located on the rear of the centre console
Frame fully-boxed
GVWR 6000 lbs. (2722 kg) (Standard on Crew Cab models with (LGZ) 3.6L DI DOHC V6 engine only.)
Transfer case electric 2-speed Autotrac
Lighting interior roof rear courtesy and dual reading lights (Crew Cab models only.)
Seat rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.)
Seat adjuster passenger 2-way manual fore/aft with manual recline
Exterior B-pillar applique
Tailgate remote locking (locks and unlocks with key fob)
Seats heated driver and front passenger (Vehicles built prior to 11-15-2021 and on or after 2-21-2022 through 3-13-2022 and after 5-2-2022 include heated driver and front passenger seats. Vehicles built between 11-15-2021 and 2-20-2022 and on or after...
SiriusXM enjoy a Platinum Plan trial subscription with over 140+ channels including commercial-free music plus sports news and entertainment. Plus listening on the SiriusXM app online and at home on compatible connected devices is included so you'l...
Door handles Black painted
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding (Includes Black mirror caps.)
Floor mats carpeted front (Removed when the following options are ordered: (AAK) All-weather floor liner LPO (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO (VAV) All-weather floor mats LPO (PDH) Interior Protection Package LPO or (PDN) Z71 Midnight Edition.)
Floor mats carpeted rear (Removed when the following options are ordered: (AAK) All-weather floor liner LPO (RIA) All-weather floor liner LPO (VAV) All-weather floor mats LPO (PDH) Interior Protection Package LPO or (PDN) Z71 Midnight Edition.)
Seat trim Cloth/Leatherette
Wheel spare 17 x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) steel
Wheels 17 Inch x 8 Inch (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) bright machined aluminum
USB data ports 2 includes auxiliary input jack located on the front console (Not available with (IOU) 8 Inch diagonal Chevrolet Infotainment System with Navigation.)
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Plus system 8 Inch diagonal HD colour touchscreen AM/FM stereo Bluetooth audio streaming for 2 active devices Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capable voice recognition in-vehicle apps cloud connected personal...
Dean Cooley GM
1600 Main St S, Dauphin, MB R7N 3H4
